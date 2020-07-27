Moody's affirms Sunriver's B2 CFR; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sunriver Holding Group Company
Limited's B2 corporate family rating (CFR).
The outlook remains stable.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Sunriver's credit
metrics will mildly weaken but remain appropriate for its B2 corporate
family rating over the next 12-18 months, as the strong property
development business will temper weakness in its tourism business,"
says Danny Chan, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"The company's adequate liquidity on the back of strong contracted
sales growth also supports its rating," adds Chan.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sunriver's B2 CFR reflects the company's (1) profitable property
development business, (2) modestly diversified business operations,
including infrastructure construction and tourism, (3) good interest
coverage, and (4) adequate liquidity.
On the other hand, Sunriver's rating is constrained by (1)
the relatively small scale of its property business, (2) the execution
and financial risks associated with the fast expansion of both its property
and non-property businesses, and (3) its modest access to
funding and corporate governance because of its private company status.
Moody's expects Sunriver's credit metrics to weaken over the next 12-18
months, mainly due to its weak tourism business, which accounted
for 16% and 21% of its revenue and gross profits,
respectively, in 2019. Its profit margin is also likely to
weaken given the expected greater contributions from its low-margin
construction business. Nevertheless, the resulting negative
impact on the company's cash flow will be partly offset by the solid
performances of its property business.
Moody's expects the high growth momentum of its property business to continue
this year, following 58% year-over-year contracted
sales growth to RMB11 billion in 2019. Property development is
Sunriver's largest business segment, contributing approximately
60% and 71% of its total revenue and reported gross profit,
respectively, in 2019.
Consequently, Sunriver's debt leverage, as measured
by revenue/adjusted debt, will likely deteriorate mildly to 65%-70%
over the next 12-18 months from 76% in 2019. Its
interest coverage, as measured by adjusted EBIT/ Interest coverage,
should also weaken to 2.5x-3.0x in the next 12-18
months from 3.0x in 2019, driven by an expected lower profit
margin.
Moody's expects that Sunriver's increasing investment needs
for its fast-growing infrastructure construction business over
the next one to two years will consume its capital and liquidity.
Nevertheless, the company has a track record of using both equity
and debt to fund the expansion of its construction business. For
instance, it listed its construction arm -- Anhui Gourgen Traffic
Construction Co., Ltd -- in Q4 2019, and Anhui
Gourgen on 21 July 2020 announced an approximate RMB1.2 billion
proposed share placement.
Sunriver's liquidity position is adequate, despite its cash to short-term
debt coverage of 75% at the end of December 2019.Moody's
estimates its cash balance, together with its operating cash flow,
can cover its short-term debt, committed land premiums and
dividend payments over the next 12 months.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Moody's has considered the company's low corporate transparency and less-developed
corporate governance because of its private company status. Furthermore,
the company's ownership is concentrated in Yu Faxiang and his family,
who owned 65.3% of the company as of 30 June 2020.
These concerns are partly mitigated by Anhui Gourgen and Zhejiang Sunriver
Culture Co., Ltd, the company's two main subsidiaries
in which it owns 54% and 33.4% respectively,
and which are listed on and subject to the regulations of the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sunriver
will maintain the healthy growth in its property business, adequate
liquidity, and prudent approach toward investing in non-property
businesses without substantially increasing its debt.
The rating could be upgraded if (1) Sunriver improves its debt leverage
while achieving healthy contracted sales growth and demonstrates prudence
in expanding its construction and tourism segments, (2) improves
its liquidity by diversifying its funding channels, and (3) strengthens
its corporate governance and transparency.
Credit metrics that would indicate a possible upgrade include revenue/adjusted
debt above 80%, and adjusted EBIT/interest cover above 2.0x-2.5x
on a sustained basis.
The rating could be downgraded in case of a deterioration in Sunriver's
debt leverage or liquidity, such as increased refinancing risk.
Deteriorating credit metrics that could trigger a downgrade include (1)
revenue/adjusted debt below 55%-60%, or (2)
adjusted EBIT/interest cover below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 2002, Sunriver Holding Group Company Limited (Sunriver)
is a privately owned company, with its headquarters in Hefei,
Anhui Province, China.
The company engages in real estate, construction, tourism
and cultural businesses, mainly in Anhui Province. It also
owns and operates three self-developed tourism projects and a construction
company.
