Moody's affirms Suntory Beverage & Food's A3 rating, changes outlook to positive

Tokyo, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Suntory Beverage & Food Limited's (SBF) A3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The rating action reflects a faster-than-expected improvement in SBF's credit fundamentals as its cash flow has exceeded pre-pandemic levels and leverage has now improved to the low-1x range," says Dean Enjo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SBF's overseas segments have rebounded faster than Moody's expectations, pushing its operating profit in 2021 to exceed pre-pandemic levels. Despite higher raw material costs, the company recorded solid growth in sales and profit growth in core overseas markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Its Japanese business is undergoing a more subdued recovery as an economic rebound is taking longer than overseas markets.

In addition, SBF raised prices in its overseas markets, helping to preserve its overseas margins amidst a global inflationary environment. It has also announced that price increases in Japan will start from October 2022, which should help normalize consolidated margins alongside a recovery in the Japanese domestic market over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company has been using its ample free cash flow to reduce debt, even during the pandemic where cash flow stayed meaningfully positive given its durable business model. Although debt reduction stalled in 2020, the company cut its Moody's adjusted debt in 2021 by around JPY40 billion to around JPY230 billion. With profit and cash flow exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2021, its leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, came in at around 1.2x for 2021, lower than the 1.4x level in 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic. Moody's expects SBF's leverage to remain at around the 1.0x level and the company to turn net cash positive over the next 12 to 18 months.

SBF's current budget of JPY200 billion to JPY300 billion for M&A poses acquisition event risks. Given the company's limited potential for organic growth in Japan, a mature and competitive market, the company could undertake acquisitions, most likely overseas and using debt financing. Moody's currently does not incorporate a large acquisition into its estimates. However, the agency believes SBF has capacity to absorb a reasonably sized acquisition given its current substantial cash balance and low leverage.

In terms of governance, the rating takes into consideration the relationship between SBF and its parent, Suntory Holdings Limited, which has a 59% stake in the subsidiary. SBF has a measure of independence as a listed company, while SBF has a track record of maintaining a balanced credit profile under Suntory Holdings Limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook on SBF's rating is positive, reflecting Moody's expectation that demand in the soft beverage market will continue to recover from coronavirus disruptions and support the company's cash flow. The outlook also considers SBF's long track record of conservative financial policies and low leverage.

Moody's could upgrade SBF's rating if the company maintains its current profitability and low leverage, such that gross debt/EBITDA remains below 2.0x, and EBITA margins above 10%.

A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, Moody's could change the rating outlook to stable if SBF sustains EBITA margins in the high-single digits, or the company makes large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns, such that gross debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x. Furthermore, SBF's rating could be affected if there is increased pressure to upstream more cash to Suntory Holdings or a change in Suntory Holdings' ratings or outlook.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage Industry (Japanese) published in February 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69233. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is one of the largest soft beverage manufacturers in Japan. The company is headquartered in Tokyo and a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.

