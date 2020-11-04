Moody's affirms Suntory Beverage & Food's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Suntory Beverage & Food Limited's (SBF) A3 issuer rating.

The outlook on the rating remains stable.

The rating action reflects Moody's assessment of SBF's credit quality, including the relative competitive conditions in its operating environment, its position under its parent Suntory Holdings Limited (SHD) and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Suntory Beverage & Food's A3 rating reflect its position as a leading producer in Japan's soft beverage market, which helps generate stable cash flow," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

SBF's EBITA margin, which remained stable in the 10% range until 2019, dropped to 6.6% during the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a decline in demand as a result of the pandemic. Moody's expects the decline is temporary, with domestic sales volume declining by 25% in April from the same month a year ago. The sales volume has quickly recovered since, and monthly sales were only down by 2%-3% between July and September this year compared to the previous year. Moody's expects SBF's business in Japan, which generated 54% of total revenues in 2019, will drive its overall sales and cash flow back toward normal levels while it will take its non-Japanese markets longer to recover.

SBF's EBITA margin of 9.5% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 was lower than that of its global peers, such as Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (A3 review for downgrade), which was at 12%, and Keurig Dr Pepper (Baa2 negative), which was above 25%. SBF, however, has greater geographic diversification and material presence in Europe, the United States and other Asia Pacific countries, in addition to a second market position in Japan, its largest market.

The company has been using its free cash flow to reduce debt, although it recently increased its debt to supplement its liquidity in preparation for the outbreak. Net debt more than halved to JPY131.4 billion in June 2020 from JPY286.3 billion in December 2016. Its leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, remained low at 1.8x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, despite a decline in profit amid the pandemic.

SBF's long-term goal of doubling its 2019 revenue to JPY2.5 trillion by 2030 poses acquisition event risk. Given its limited potential for organic growth in Japan, a mature and competitive market, the company will need to undertake large-scale acquisitions, most likely overseas and debt-financed, to achieve this.

In terms of governance, the rating takes into consideration the relationship between SBF and its parent, SHD, which has a 60% stake in the subsidiary. SBF has a measure of independence as a listed company, while SHD has a track record of maintaining a balanced credit profile at SBF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook on SBF's rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that demand in soft beverage market will eventually recover from the coronavirus disruptions and support the company's cash flow. The outlook also considers SBF's good management of its debt and its low leverage, which provide some buffer within its current rating level.

Positive rating pressure could emerge if SBF increases its operating cash flow or reduces its leverage while improving its geographic diversification and profitability, so that, for example, the company sustains EBITA margin at above 17%.

Negative rating pressure could emerge if SBF's profitability or liquidity deteriorates as a result of a loss in market share; leverage increases from large debt-funded acquisitions or aggressive shareholder returns; or pressure rises to upstream more cash flow to SHD so that, for example, debt/EBITDA rises above 3.0x or EBITA margin falls below 10% over a prolonged period.

Furthermore, SBF's rating could be affected by a downgrade in the rating of SHD.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Soft Beverage Industry (Japanese) published in February 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_194487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is one of the largest soft beverage manufacturers in Japan. The company, which is headquartered in Tokyo, is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.

