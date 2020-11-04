Moody's affirms Suntory Beverage & Food's A3 rating; outlook stable

Tokyo, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Suntory Beverage & Food
Limited's (SBF) A3 issuer rating.
The outlook on the rating remains stable.
The rating action reflects Moody's assessment of SBF's credit quality,
including the relative competitive conditions in its operating environment,
its position under its parent Suntory Holdings Limited (SHD) and the impact
of the coronavirus pandemic.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Suntory Beverage & Food's A3 rating reflect its position as
a leading producer in Japan's soft beverage market, which helps
generate stable cash flow," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
SBF's EBITA margin, which remained stable in the 10% range
until 2019, dropped to 6.6% during the second quarter
of 2020, reflecting a decline in demand as a result of the pandemic.
Moody's expects the decline is temporary, with domestic sales
volume declining by 25% in April from the same month a year ago.
The sales volume has quickly recovered since, and monthly sales
were only down by 2%-3% between July and September
this year compared to the previous year. Moody's expects
SBF's business in Japan, which generated 54% of total
revenues in 2019, will drive its overall sales and cash flow back
toward normal levels while it will take its non-Japanese markets
longer to recover.
SBF's EBITA margin of 9.5% for the 12 months ended
30 June 2020 was lower than that of its global peers, such as Coca-Cola
Amatil Limited (A3 review for downgrade), which was at 12%,
and Keurig Dr Pepper (Baa2 negative), which was above 25%.
SBF, however, has greater geographic diversification and material
presence in Europe, the United States and other Asia Pacific countries,
in addition to a second market position in Japan, its largest market.
The company has been using its free cash flow to reduce debt, although
it recently increased its debt to supplement its liquidity in preparation
for the outbreak. Net debt more than halved to JPY131.4
billion in June 2020 from JPY286.3 billion in December 2016.
Its leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, remained low at
1.8x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, despite a decline
in profit amid the pandemic.
SBF's long-term goal of doubling its 2019 revenue to JPY2.5
trillion by 2030 poses acquisition event risk. Given its limited
potential for organic growth in Japan, a mature and competitive
market, the company will need to undertake large-scale acquisitions,
most likely overseas and debt-financed, to achieve this.
In terms of governance, the rating takes into consideration the
relationship between SBF and its parent, SHD, which has a
60% stake in the subsidiary. SBF has a measure of independence
as a listed company, while SHD has a track record of maintaining
a balanced credit profile at SBF.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook on SBF's rating is stable, reflecting Moody's
expectation that demand in soft beverage market will eventually recover
from the coronavirus disruptions and support the company's cash
flow. The outlook also considers SBF's good management of
its debt and its low leverage, which provide some buffer within
its current rating level.
Positive rating pressure could emerge if SBF increases its operating cash
flow or reduces its leverage while improving its geographic diversification
and profitability, so that, for example, the company
sustains EBITA margin at above 17%.
Negative rating pressure could emerge if SBF's profitability or liquidity
deteriorates as a result of a loss in market share; leverage increases
from large debt-funded acquisitions or aggressive shareholder returns;
or pressure rises to upstream more cash flow to SHD so that, for
example, debt/EBITDA rises above 3.0x or EBITA margin falls
below 10% over a prolonged period.
Furthermore, SBF's rating could be affected by a downgrade
in the rating of SHD.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Global Soft Beverage
Industry (Japanese) published in February 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_194487.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is one of the largest soft beverage
manufacturers in Japan. The company, which is headquartered
in Tokyo, is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mariko Semetko
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100