Moody's affirms Suntory Holdings' Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K. K. has affirmed Suntory Holdings Limited's (Suntory Holdings) Baa2 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating of Beam Suntory Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and guaranteed by Suntory Holdings.

The outlook remains stable for Suntory Holdings and Beam Suntory Inc.

The rating action reflects Moody's assessment of Suntory Holdings' credit quality, including the relative competitive conditions in its operating environment and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Suntory Holdings' Baa2 ratings consider the company's diversified cash flow sources originating from its soft beverage business and alcoholic beverage businesses led by spirits, along with our expectations that the company will continue paying down its debt," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Suntory Holdings' EBITA margin has been around 12% through 2019 but fell to 10.2% during the first half of 2020, reflecting the decline in demand due to the pandemic.

The margin was 11.4% for the 12 months to 30 June 2020, similar to Heineken N.V.'s (Baa1 stable) 12.7% and Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.'s (Baa1 negative) 11.7% during the same period. Moody's expects the margins will recover in 2021, assuming that conditions will begin to normalize as its markets recover from the pandemic.

Suntory Holdings has been generating stable cash flow from operations of about JPY250 billion annually, even in the pandemic in the 12 months ended in June 2020.

Its largest subsidiary, the 60%-owned Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (SBF) is a core holding that generates half of Suntory Holdings' consolidated EBITDA. Much of SBF's cash flow is upstreamed to its parent, a non-operating holding company. Most of the remaining consolidated EBITDA of Suntory Holdings comes from its Beam Suntory subsidiary, which strengthens the company's spirits brands, including its Jim Beam whiskeys.

Suntory Holdings has a track record of applying free cash flow to reduce debt. Leverage has fallen to 3.6x in 2019 from a peak of 6.1x in 2014 right after it acquired Beam. It increased to 4.2x for the 12 months to June 2020, largely due to a temporary increase in debt the company issued to have additional cash on hand during the pandemic.

At the same time, Suntory Holding's consolidated leverage includes the debt and EBITDA of SBF, which has substantially lower leverage. If adjusted to exclude 40% of SBF's debt and EBITDA pro rata for the public shareholders' ownership, Suntory Holdings' leverage would be around 4.1x in 2019.

In terms of corporate governance, Suntory Holdings is one of the largest non-public companies in Japan, with close to 90% of shares controlled by the founding family. Its private status limits the company's funding sources to bank loans and the debt markets for external financing. Its dividend payout, however, has remained low over many years that has resulted in free cash flow and organic credit accretion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Suntory Holdings reflects Moody's expectation that the company's gradual deleveraging will continue under its current financial policy. The outlook also assumes that the company will not incur new debt at Beam Suntory.

Upward ratings pressure could emerge if Suntory Holdings increases its operating cash flow and reduces its financial leverage. Specifically, Moody's would consider upgrading the company's ratings if it sustains an EBITA margin at above 15% and its debt/EBITDA at below 3.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Suntory Holdings' operating performance weakens, the company's financial policy becomes more shareholder-friendly, or it engages in additional large debt-financed transactions. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if the company sustains its debt/EBITDA at above 4.0x or its EBITA margin at below 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1214556. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Suntory Holdings Limited, headquartered in Osaka, is a holding company that is a leading producer of alcoholic and soft beverages in Japan.

