Moody's affirms Superior Industries' CFR at B2, assigns Ba3 to new term loan; outlook stable

New York, December 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Superior Industries International, Inc.'s (Superior) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and Caa1 senior unsecured rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba2 senior secured rating to a new $60 million revolving credit facility and a Ba3 senior secured rating to a new $400 million term loan. The rating outlook is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged at SGL-3.

The affirmation of ratings reflects Moody's expectation for steady improvement in operating results as global light vehicle volumes continue recovering through 2023. Superior is benefiting from secular industry trends, including OEM mandates toward electrification, improved fuel efficiency and consumer preference for premium finishes on larger diameter wheels for popular light trucks and SUV/CUV platforms. Margins will benefit from improving operating leverage and ongoing cost saving initiatives despite elevated raw material and labor costs. Free cash flow will be constrained by significantly higher interest expense on the new debt instruments.

The Ba2 rating on the revolving credit facility reflects a super priority first lien on all assets while the Ba3 rating on the term loan reflects its first lien claim on all assets behind the revolving facility.

The Ba3 senior secured ratings on the previous revolving credit facility and term loan B were withdrawn with this rating action.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba2 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Ba3 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Superior's ratings reflect a leading position in North America as a supplier of aluminum wheels to automotive OEMs and a highly competitive position in Europe. Revenue is evenly split between these two regions with roughly 70% derived from higher margin pickup truck, SUVs and CUVs that continue to increase as a percentage of total vehicle production. The ratings are further supported by vehicle light weighting initiatives and the trend toward larger diameter wheels with premium finishes on light trucks, SUVs and CUVs. Consumer preference for premium finishes has resulted in an estimated 30% increase in content per wheel over the last 3+ years.

Superior's debt-to-EBITDA at September 30, 2022 was roughly 6x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments, and including the redeemable preferred stock), modestly benefiting from stronger year-over-year earnings and a lower Euro exchange rate that reduced the reported balance on the Euro-denominated notes. Moody's expects leverage to remain flat in 2023 given recovering production volumes, a function of resilient demand, and still low vehicle inventory levels offset by a stronger Euro. Moody's notes that with the springing maturity on the new term loan, financing maturities/commitments could approach $1 billion in 2025 with the term loan in Q1, unsecured notes in Q2 and preferred stock in Q3.

Lingering supply chain challenges will continue to compel customers to prioritize larger vehicles, which are typically equipped with larger diameter wheels and premium content. This along with cost saving actions will support gradual strengthening of Superior's credit metrics. Free cash flow will remain positive but more constrained than in 2022 with sharply higher interest expense from the recent refinancing.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the recovery of automotive industry production will be sustained through most, if not all, of 2023 with supply chain disruptions gradually easing over the course of the year. The stable outlook also anticipates that operating efficiencies will boost returns with excess cash flow used to strengthen financial flexibility and/or to opportunistically reduce debt as macroeconomic concerns mount in 2023.

Superior's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity, largely supported by a cash balance of around $175 million and free cash flow of at least $20 million annually. At only $60 million, the new revolving credit facility, set to expire December 2027, is modestly sized relative to the revenue base and projected capital expenditures and interest expense. The revolving facility contains a total net leverage ratio test, a secured net leverage ratio test and a minimum liquidity test. The term loan includes a secured net leverage ratio test and a minimum liquidity test. Moody's expects Superior to remain in compliance with these financial covenants through 2023.

Cash contributed from accounts receivable factoring was nearly $120 million at September 30, 2022. The risk of this financing outlet becoming unavailable would likely shift reliance to the downsized revolving credit facility as well as cash from the balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4x (excluding the preferred stock), EBITA-to-interest exceeds 2.5x or retained cash flow-to-net debt eclipses 15%. The ratings could be downgraded with EBITA-to-interest falling below 2x, debt-to-EBITDA moving over 5x or the EBITA margin dropping below 5%. Deteriorating liquidity, including a sharply lower cash position considering the smaller revolving credit facility, could also result in negative rating action. Failure to proactively address the potentially large debt maturities in 2025, heightening refinancing risk, would also be viewed negatively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs and manufactures aluminum wheels for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company is one of the world's largest suppliers of cast aluminum wheels. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was $1.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

