Moody's affirms Superior Industries' CFR at B2, upgrades senior secured rating to Ba3 and changes outlook to stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Superior Industries International, Inc.'s (Superior) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and Caa1 senior unsecured rating. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the rating on the company's senior secured debt to Ba3 from B1. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3.

The affirmation of the CFR and the change in the outlook reflects Moody's expectation for an extended, but at times uneven, rebound in operating results as global light vehicle volumes recover through 2022. Superior is benefiting from secular industry trends, including OEM mandates toward electrification, improved fuel efficiency and consumer preference for premium finishes on larger diameter wheels for popular light trucks and SUV/CUV platforms. Margin and free cash flow will benefit from improving operating leverage and ongoing cost-saving initiatives despite elevated raw material and labor costs.

The upgrade of the senior secured rating to Ba3 from B1 reflects the increased prospects of recovery at the senior secured level given the reduction in the size of the company's revolving credit facility commitment in May 2021.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)

Rating Upgraded:

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, to Ba3 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, to Ba3 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Superior Industries International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Superior's ratings reflect a leading position in North America as a supplier of aluminum wheels to the automotive original equipment industry and a highly competitive position in Europe. Revenue is evenly split between these two regions with roughly 70% derived from higher margin pickup truck, SUVs and CUVs that continue to increase as a percentage of total vehicle production. The ratings are further supported by vehicle light weighting initiatives and the trend toward larger diameter wheels with premium finishes on light trucks, SUVs and CUVs. Capital expenditures, deferred in 2020, and the resumption of growth investments will consume cash through the first half of 2022 before free cash flow turns meaningfully positive.

Superior's debt-to-EBITDA at March 31, 2021 was about 6.1x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) but will improve through 2022 given recovering production volumes, a function of strong demand and historically low vehicle inventory levels. Despite disruptions from a stressed supply chain, Moody's expects customers to continue to prioritize larger vehicles, which are typically equipped with larger diameter wheels and premium content. This along with cost saving actions will continue to support the recovery of Superior's credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels by the first half of 2022. This view also incorporates Moody's expectation that excess cash will be used to reduce debt through 2022 as industry conditions stabilize.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the recovery of automotive industry conditions is sustained through 2022 and is not significantly hindered by supply chain disruptions or pandemic related restrictions. The stable outlook also anticipates that operating efficiencies will boost returns with excess cash flow that will be used to repay debt.

Superior's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity, supported by over $150 million of cash at March 31, 2021 and current availability under the approximately $205 million revolving credit facility (US and Euro tranches) of nearly $200 million, after the reduction of the company's revolving credit facility commitment in May 2021. The facility contains a maximum consolidated net leverage ratio test under which the cushion is likely to expand during 2021 - the term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants. Moody's expects negative free cash flow of around $15 million for 2021 to accommodate the return to topline growth before turning solidly positive (over $25 million) in 2022.

Cash contributed from accounts receivable factoring was nearly $100 million at March 31, 2021. The risk of this financing outlet becoming unavailable would likely shift reliance to the revolving credit facility, reducing total liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA falls below 4x, EBITA-to-interest trends toward 3x or retained cash flow-to-net debt approaches 15%. Ratings could be downgraded with EBITA-to-interest falling below 2x, debt-to-EBITDA remaining over 5x or EBITA margin weakening to under 6%. Expectations for negative free cash flow into the second half of 2022, or deteriorating liquidity, could also result in negative rating action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs and manufactures aluminum wheels for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company is one of the world's largest suppliers of cast aluminum wheels. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $1.2 billion.

