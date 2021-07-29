Moody's affirms Superior Industries' CFR at B2, upgrades senior secured rating to Ba3 and changes outlook to stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Superior Industries
International, Inc.'s (Superior) B2 corporate family
rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and Caa1
senior unsecured rating. At the same time, Moody's
upgraded the rating on the company's senior secured debt to Ba3
from B1. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3.
The affirmation of the CFR and the change in the outlook reflects Moody's
expectation for an extended, but at times uneven, rebound
in operating results as global light vehicle volumes recover through 2022.
Superior is benefiting from secular industry trends, including OEM
mandates toward electrification, improved fuel efficiency and consumer
preference for premium finishes on larger diameter wheels for popular
light trucks and SUV/CUV platforms. Margin and free cash flow will
benefit from improving operating leverage and ongoing cost-saving
initiatives despite elevated raw material and labor costs.
The upgrade of the senior secured rating to Ba3 from B1 reflects the increased
prospects of recovery at the senior secured level given the reduction
in the size of the company's revolving credit facility commitment
in May 2021.
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Superior Industries International,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed at B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed at Caa1 (LGD5)
Rating Upgraded:
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
to Ba3 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, to Ba3
(LGD2) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Superior Industries International,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Superior's ratings reflect a leading position in North America as a supplier
of aluminum wheels to the automotive original equipment industry and a
highly competitive position in Europe. Revenue is evenly split
between these two regions with roughly 70% derived from higher
margin pickup truck, SUVs and CUVs that continue to increase as
a percentage of total vehicle production. The ratings are further
supported by vehicle light weighting initiatives and the trend toward
larger diameter wheels with premium finishes on light trucks, SUVs
and CUVs. Capital expenditures, deferred in 2020, and
the resumption of growth investments will consume cash through the first
half of 2022 before free cash flow turns meaningfully positive.
Superior's debt-to-EBITDA at March 31, 2021 was about
6.1x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) but will improve through
2022 given recovering production volumes, a function of strong demand
and historically low vehicle inventory levels. Despite disruptions
from a stressed supply chain, Moody's expects customers to
continue to prioritize larger vehicles, which are typically equipped
with larger diameter wheels and premium content. This along with
cost saving actions will continue to support the recovery of Superior's
credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels by the first half of 2022.
This view also incorporates Moody's expectation that excess cash
will be used to reduce debt through 2022 as industry conditions stabilize.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the recovery
of automotive industry conditions is sustained through 2022 and is not
significantly hindered by supply chain disruptions or pandemic related
restrictions. The stable outlook also anticipates that operating
efficiencies will boost returns with excess cash flow that will be used
to repay debt.
Superior's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects
Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity, supported by over
$150 million of cash at March 31, 2021 and current availability
under the approximately $205 million revolving credit facility
(US and Euro tranches) of nearly $200 million, after the
reduction of the company's revolving credit facility commitment
in May 2021. The facility contains a maximum consolidated net leverage
ratio test under which the cushion is likely to expand during 2021 -
the term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants. Moody's
expects negative free cash flow of around $15 million for 2021
to accommodate the return to topline growth before turning solidly positive
(over $25 million) in 2022.
Cash contributed from accounts receivable factoring was nearly $100
million at March 31, 2021. The risk of this financing outlet
becoming unavailable would likely shift reliance to the revolving credit
facility, reducing total liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA falls below
4x, EBITA-to-interest trends toward 3x or retained
cash flow-to-net debt approaches 15%. Ratings
could be downgraded with EBITA-to-interest falling below
2x, debt-to-EBITDA remaining over 5x or EBITA margin
weakening to under 6%. Expectations for negative free cash
flow into the second half of 2022, or deteriorating liquidity,
could also result in negative rating action.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers
published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Superior Industries International, Inc. designs and manufactures
aluminum wheels for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.
The company is one of the world's largest suppliers of cast aluminum
wheels. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended March 31,
2021 was approximately $1.2 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eric Greaser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653