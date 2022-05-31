Moody's affirms Sutter Health's (CA) A1; outlook revised to stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Sutter Health's (CA) A1 revenue bond rating. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative. Sutter has a total of approximately $4.5 billion of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 rating and the revision of the outlook to stable reflect our expectation that recent operating improvements will be sustained, and that current balance sheet and leverage measures will not materially weaken from current levels. Following weak operating results in 2020 and through the first quarter of 2021 (which were reflected in our last review), operations improved considerably through the remainder of 2021, resulting in favorable results for the year. Similarly, results through the first quarter of 2022 remained comparatively strong, and despite headwinds relating to a union strike and ongoing labor expense challenges, results for full year 2022 are expected to be on par with 2021 (when normalizing for the provider fee). Other ongoing strengths which support the A1 rating include: Sutter's strong presence in northern California; its large size; its favorable market position in each of its markets; its comprehensive array of strong clinical offerings; its conservative asset-liability structure (including a large pension plan that has historically been well funded); and its integrated nature.

Sutter's strengths are moderated by a number of challenges, including: an expensive cost structure driven by high wage rates; a difficult payer environment with only modest increases expected over the next year; and significant competition in most markets. Additionally, Sutter has contracts with various unions equal to about 25% of its workforce which periodically have been a source of operating stress. The contracts with the California Nurses Association (CNA) are currently open, and CNA staged a one day strike in April which required Sutter to procure replacement staffing. This could be a source of additional operating pressure in the months ahead. Other organizational challenges include: liquidity that remains below the medians for the rating category, despite recent improvement; and debt measures which remain comparably modest.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects our expectation that recent operating improvements will be maintained, and that debt and balance sheet measures will not materially weaken from current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved debt and balance sheet measures

- Sustained material improvement of operating measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional dilution of balance sheet and debt measures beyond expectations

- Return to weaker operating margins - Material additional disruption due to labor action

LEGAL SECURITY

A new MTI was implemented concurrent with the 2020 bond transaction. Under the new MTI, bonds are secured by a gross receivables pledge. All members of the Obligated Group are jointly and severally liable with respect to the payment of each obligation secured under the MTI. Financial covenants of the MTI and Sutter's credit facility include a debt service coverage requirement of over 1.1 times, and a days cash on hand requirement of over 70 days. In 2021, Sutter posted sufficient headroom on all of its covenants.

PROFILE

Sutter Health is the parent of affiliates that make up a large, not-for-profit health system centered in Northern California. The system includes 29 acute care facilities, operates a small health plan, runs a large number of out-patient facilities, and manages two medical foundation corporations that contract with medical groups that account for the services of over 2600 physicians. In fiscal 2021, Sutter Health had over $14 billion in revenues, and generated nearly 182,000 admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

