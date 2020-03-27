Moody's affirms Sweden's Aaa ratings; maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Government of
Sweden's Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings,
as well as the senior unsecured MTN and senior unsecured shelf programmes
rating of (P)Aaa. The commercial paper rating of P-1 and
the euro debt issuance programme of (P)P-1 have also been affirmed.
The outlook remains stable.
The key drivers for this rating affirmation are:
1. A wealthy, well diversified and innovative economy;
2. Fundamentally sound public finances which provide a high degree
of shock absorption capacity;
3. Very strong institutions and effective governance which support
policy continuity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sweden's very
high level of institutional strength will continue to support the country's
credit profile. Solid macroeconomic fundamentals, including
a strong government balance sheet, also support a stable outlook.
Sweden's long-term local and foreign-currency bond
and bank deposits country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATING
FIRST DRIVER: A WEALTHY, WELL DIVERSIFIED AND INNOVATIVE ECONOMY
The first driver of the affirmation of the rating reflects Sweden's
strong economic profile. Between 2008 and 2018, Sweden's
GDP grew twice as fast as the European Union's (EU) yearly average
(1.8% vs 0.9%), making it the third
fastest growing economy in the pre-enlarged EU-15.
Moody's expects the economy to grow well below its potential of 1.7%
against the backdrop of the global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus
outbreak.
That said, Sweden has a wealthy, well diversified and innovative
economy. With a GDP per-capita of $53,652 on
a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis in 2018, the country performs
only slightly below the Aaa median of $55,070. The
strength of the Swedish economy is reflected in an employment rate that
is almost 10 percentage point above the EU average (82.4%
vs 73.2%). While integration of immigrants into the
labour market remains a challenge, some evidence points to an improvement
in the situation of recently arrived cohorts compared to older generations
of immigrants.
As the top performer in the European Innovation Scoreboard since 2011,
Sweden's economy is highly innovative and benefits from a skilled
labour force. With 3.3% of GDP allocated to Research
and Development (R&D) expenditures in 2018, the country has
the highest R&D spending in the EU. This figure includes the
highest business spending on R&D (2.35% of GDP) and
the second highest public spending (0.96% of GDP) in the
EU.
SECOND DRIVER: FUNDAMENTALLY SOUND PUBLIC FINANCES WHICH PROVIDE
A HIGH DEGREE OF SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY
The second driver of the action relate to Sweden's sound public
finances which provide a high degree of shock absorption capacity.
General government debt declined from 45.2% of GDP in 2014
to around 35% of GDP in 2019. This reduction was supported
by fiscal surpluses since 2016, with a rise in total revenues and
relatively stable public expenditure. The country's public finances
and budgetary outcomes have also benefitted from the low interest rate
environment, with the 10-year Swedish yield following closely
that of core euro area countries in the context of the Riksbank's
accommodative monetary policy.
Under its base case scenario, Moody's expects Sweden's fiscal balance
to turn into a deficit and reach -2.0% of GDP in
2020. Higher public spending will be driven by automatic stabilizers
as well as by the policy response to the economic downturn. That
response is comprehensive and aims to address immediate liquidity challenges
faced by households and corporates as well as budgetary pressures that
the local authorities face in light of ageing, healthcare costs
and migration. At the same time, revenues will be affected
by the economic slowdown. Moody's expects the general government
budget to reach -1.6% of GDP in 2021, and -1.1%
of GDP in 2022. After spiking in 2020 due to the fiscal package
to support the economy, Moody's expects debt/GDP to resume
its decline as of 2021 and reach 36.6% of GDP in 2022.
Sweden is amongst the top performers regarding debt affordability metrics,
with both interest payments/GDP and interest payments/revenues half the
size of the Aaa median (respectively 0.5% and 1%
against 1.2% and 2%). The debt/revenues ratio
is also well below that of Aaa median (76.6% vs 110.9%).
Moody's also notes that the rise in the minimum age for the regular old
age pension from 61 to 62 and further steps to raise the reference age
for retirement will help the country to mitigate the budgetary pressures
stemming from an ageing population. By the end of the next decade,
Sweden's population aged 65 or above will represent 34.9%
of the 15-64 years population, up from 31.6%
in 2016.
THIRD DRIVER: VERY STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE
GUARANTEE POLICY CONTINUITY
The third driver of the action is based on Sweden's very strong institutions
and governance strength as evidenced by the sustained high scores obtained
in the Worldwide Governance Indicators. Despite the challenges
that relate to the presence of a minority government, Moody's anticipates
broad policy continuity, meaning that Swedish institutions will
remain forward-looking and take a proactive approach to most long-term
challenges.
Sweden's quality of institutions is supported by a professional,
well-staffed and highly capable public administration with a deep
bench strength. Policymaking is forward-looking and effective,
as shown by the consistent observation of fiscal rules over the years.
The combination of a general government surplus target of 0.33%
of GDP over the economic cycle, an expenditure ceiling for the central
government, a local government balanced budget requirement and a
debt anchor of 35% of GDP (+/- 5 percentage points)
provide a thorough framework that is supported by a large consensus in
the public opinion.
Monetary policy is carried by the Riksbank, an independent institution
that has a long track record on delivering on its mandate. On financial
stability, the authorities effectively use macroprudential tools
to mitigate systemic risks. In this context, the amortization
requirements for new borrowers in the housing market introduced by the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in recent years have resulted
in smaller loans and the purchase of less expensive homes than what would
have been the case without those requirements.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sweden's very
high level of institutional strength will continue to support the country's
credit profile. Solid macroeconomic fundamentals, including
a strong government balance sheet, also support a stable outlook.
While a clear downside risk to the macroeconomic scenario, Moody's
believes that the coronavirus outbreak will, eventually, not
alter significantly the intrinsic strength of the Swedish economy.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social
(S) and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers' economic,
institutional and fiscal strength and their susceptibility to event risk.
In the case of Sweden, the materiality of ESG to the credit profile
is as follows.
Environmental considerations currently exert limited influence on Sweden's
credit profile. We have identified Sweden as a sovereign belonging
to the category of countries least susceptible to physical climate change
risk in our assessment of the susceptibility of sovereigns' credit quality
to climate change risk. In line with other advanced economies,
we score overall environmental risks for Sweden's credit profile as low.
On the contrary, the Swedish economy has proven its ability to combine
strong economic growth and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
Over the last three decades, Sweden's greenhouse gas emissions
fell by 26%, while per capita GDP increased by 54%.
Moreover, the share of energy from renewable sources in gross final
energy consumption was 54.6% in 2018, the highest
in the EU and significantly above the European average of 18.9%.
Social risks are a factor affecting Sweden's credit profile as protracted
integration of non-EU migrants in the labour market weighs on government
spending and the country's potential growth. That said, Sweden
benefits from strong economic and social cohesion as a result of its highly
redistributive tax system which keeps income inequality very low.
Sweden's strong governance is reflected by its very strong institutions
and fiscal frameworks which are key factors underpinning the country's
Aaa rating.
WHAT WOULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
While currently unlikely given the stable outlook, Sweden's Aaa
rating would come under pressure if the country's economic strength or
government financial strength suffered a lasting impairment relative to
Aaa-rated peers. Such a scenario could occur as a result
of a sharp and sustained fall in economic activity and a corresponding
shock to the government's balance sheet, most likely associated
with a sharp housing market correction compounded by the high degree of
household indebtedness. A significant departure from current prudent
budgetary practices, which results in a structural and material
deterioration in the public finances and a rising debt trend over the
medium term would also be credit negative.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 53,652 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 2.2% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.2%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 0.8%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 1.8% (2018 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 165.5% (2018 Actual) (also known
as Total gross external debt)
Economic resiliency: aa1
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 24 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Sweden, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Olivier Chemla
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454