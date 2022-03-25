Moody's affirms Sweden's Aaa ratings; maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Government of Sweden's Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, as well as the senior unsecured MTN and senior unsecured shelf programmes rating of (P)Aaa. The commercial paper rating of P-1 and the other short-term euro debt issuance programme rating of (P)P-1 have also been affirmed. The outlook remains stable.

The key drivers for this rating affirmation are:

1. A wealthy and innovative economy with unscathed growth potential benefitting from very strong institutions;

2. Sound governmental balance sheet which provides significant shock absorption capacity and policy flexibility;

3. Low but rising susceptibility to event risk due to heightened geopolitical risk in the context of Russia's (Government of, Ca negative) invasion into Ukraine (Government of, Caa2 review for downgrade).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sweden's very high level of institutional strength will continue to support the country's credit profile. Solid macroeconomic fundamentals, including a strong government balance sheet, also support a stable outlook.

Sweden's long-term local and foreign-currency bond country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATING

FIRST DRIVER: A WEALTHY AND INNOVATIVE ECONOMY WITH UNSCATHED GROWTH POTENTIAL BENEFITTING FROM VERY STRONG INSTITUTIONS

The first driver of the affirmation of the rating reflects Sweden's strong economic profile and its strong institutional framework. The coronavirus pandemic led to a mild GDP contraction in 2020 (-2.9%), followed by a strong rebound in 2021 (+4.8%). The economy's sectoral composition, a less restrictive sanitary approach than in several other European countries and a comprehensive policy response helped Sweden to rapidly absorb the initial shock and significantly limit the risk of permanent scarring.

From a structural perspective, Sweden has a wealthy, well diversified and innovative economy. With a GDP per-capita of $54,480 on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis in 2020, the country performs only slightly below the Aaa median of $58,401. The strength of the Swedish economy is reflected in an employment rate that is significantly above the EU average (80.1% vs 71.7% in 2020 for the 20-64 years tranche) although labour market duality is increasing, with some specific groups (non-EU born, young people) having difficulties to reintegrate into the labour market after the pandemic.

As the top performer in the European Innovation Scoreboard since 2011, Sweden's economy is highly innovative and benefits from a skilled labour force. With 3.5% of GDP allocated to Research and Development (R&D) expenditures in 2020, the country has the highest R&D spending in the EU together with Belgium. Overall, Sweden enjoys a solid potential growth rate of around 2%, with positive contributions from capital deepening, total productivity and labour.

Moody's expects Sweden's real GDP to grow by 3.1% in 2022, 1.8% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024. Under its baseline scenario, Moody's believes that private consumption will continue to expand despite the negative impact of rising energy prices, while exporters should benefit from easing supply chain constraints. That said, Russia's invasion of Ukraine increases the downside risks for the macroeconomic outlook in 2022 and 2023 with elevated inflationary pressures due to high energy prices, and a deceleration of economic activity.

The Swedish economy benefits from very strong institutions and governance strength as evidenced by the sustained high scores obtained in the Worldwide Governance Indicators. Despite a more fragmented political landscape, Moody's anticipates broad policy continuity after the September 2022 general elections. This means that Swedish institutions will remain focused on sustainability and take a proactive approach to most long-term challenges.

While Moody's expects the fiscal framework to be slightly eased in the coming years, with the potential change from a surplus target of 0.33% of GDP to a balanced budget target, it is unlikely to depart from sound fiscal policymaking. From a monetary and macro-prudential perspective, Moody's expects policy to be less accommodative over the next two years, following the first measures taken by the Swedish Financial Supervisory in 2021 regarding the amortization requirement for borrowers and the countercyclical capital buffer for financial institutions.

SECOND DRIVER: SOUND GOVERNMENTAL BALANCE SHEET WHICH PROVIDES SIGNIFICANT SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY AND POLICY FLEXIBILITY

The second driver of the action relates to Sweden's sound public finances which provide a high degree of shock absorption capacity in downturns and are quickly restored when the economy rebounds. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic shock had only a limited impact on fiscal metrics, with the deficit reaching 2.6% of GDP from 0.6% of GDP surplus in 2019 and the debt increasing mildly to 39.6% of GDP from 34.9% of GDP in 2019. The relatively mild economic downturn did not significantly affect public revenues, while expenditures were targeted and discontinued swiftly as the health situation improved. The country's public finances and budgetary outcomes have also benefitted from the low interest rate environment in the context of the Riksbank's accommodative monetary policy. As a result, Moody's estimates that the deficit reached only 0.4% of GDP in 2021, allowing the debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to 35.2%.

Under its base case scenario, Moody's expects Sweden's fiscal balance to reach -0.7% of GDP in 2022, -0.4% of GDP in 2023 and -0.2% of GDP in 2024. Revenues will benefit from the ongoing recovery and price effects in the context of higher inflation. Expenditures will rise in the context of policy support to offset at least partly the impact of rising energy costs for households. Russia's invasion into Ukraine increases risks to the fiscal outlook via the impact on growth and potential new measures. Over the medium to long term, Moody's notes the country's political ambition to raise defence spending to around 2% of GDP, from 1.3% of GDP in 2020. Given Sweden's strong governmental balance sheet, this increase doesn't raise sustainability risks. Against this backdrop, Moody's expects the debt-to-GDP ratio to continue to decline, reaching 34.2% in 2022, 33.3% in 2023 and 32.3% in 2024.

Sweden is amongst the top performers regarding debt affordability metrics, with both interest payments-to-GDP and interest payments-to-revenues half the size of the Aaa median (respectively 0.3% and 0.6% against 0.7% and 1.3%). The debt-to-revenues ratio is also well below that of Aaa median (79.3% vs 117.6%).

Moody's also notes that Sweden's flexible pension system will help the country to mitigate the budgetary pressures stemming from an ageing population. In 2030, Sweden's population aged 65 or above will represent 38.4% of the 20-64 years population, slightly up from 35.0% in 2019. Positive migration inflows and population growth mean that this ratio will increase at a slower pace compared to the European Union's average.

THIRD DRIVER: LOW BUT RISING SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISK DUE TO HEIGHTENED GEOPOLITICAL RISK IN THE CONTEXT OF RUSSIA'S INVASION INTO UKRAINE

The third driver of the action is based on Sweden's still low but rising susceptibility to event risk due to heightened geopolitical risk in the context of Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine marks a paradigm shift in the post-Cold War European security order. Sweden's absence of NATO and proximity to Russia are sources of vulnerability in the current context. As a result, Moody's has revised Sweden's political risk score downwards, reflecting the rising susceptibility to event risk. While not Moody's baseline scenario, an outright military conflict with Russia would raise this risk further and affect Sweden's credit profile via a weakening of the economy and the government's balance sheet. The lower score for political risk also reflects the country's rising exposure to cyberattacks, which are susceptible to hurt Sweden's highly digitalized society and economy.

This risk is partly mitigated by Sweden's very strong institutional setup, which includes solid crisis-management capabilities. From an energy perspective, Moody's notes that Sweden's energy mix, with a high share of renewable energy and biofuels (48.6%) and nuclear energy (25.2%), makes it less dependent on energy imports from Russia than most other European countries. This is also evidenced by the third lowest energy imports dependency ratio (33.5% in 2020) in the European Union after Estonia and Romania.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sweden's very high level of institutional strength will continue to support the country's credit profile. Solid macroeconomic fundamentals also support a stable outlook. While a clear downside risk to the macroeconomic scenario, Moody's believes that the military conflict in Ukraine will not alter the intrinsic strength of the Swedish economy. The likely increase in Sweden's defence spending to 2% of GDP over the coming years will put upward pressure on public finances, without raising sustainability risks given Sweden's strong government balance sheet.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Sweden's exposure to environmental risks is low across most categories. Its overall E issuer profile score is therefore neutral to low (E-2).

Similarly, Sweden has low exposure to most sources of social risks, with widely available high-quality education, healthcare and basic services. Like many advanced economies, Sweden faces long-term economic and fiscal pressures from demographic change, marked by a shrinking working age population and a rising dependency ratio. This is somewhat offset by positive migration inflows. Overall, we assess Sweden's S issuer profile score as positive (S-1).

Sweden's very high institutions and governance strength is reflected in a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). This is underpinned by the government's high credibility, transparency and consensus on key fiscal policy goals and macroeconomic policies. It also reflects the professional and well-staffed public administration and Sweden's very strong scores in global surveys assessing rule of law, voice and accountability, and the control of corruption. Coupled with comparatively strong government financial strength this supports a high degree of resilience.

Sweden's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks, limited social risks and very strong governance and forward-looking policymaking.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 54,480 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -2.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.6% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.6% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 6.1% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 22 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Sweden, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Sweden's Aaa ratings is impossible as this is the highest level on Moody's rating scale.

While currently unlikely given the stable outlook, Sweden's Aaa ratings would come under pressure were susceptibility to event risk to rise significantly due to further escalation in geopolitical risk. Similarly, the Aaa ratings would be negatively affected if the country's economic strength or government financial strength suffered a lasting impairment relative to other Aaa-rated peers. Such a scenario could occur as a result of a sharp and sustained fall in economic activity and a corresponding shock to the government's balance sheet, most likely associated with a sharp housing market correction compounded by the high degree of household indebtedness. A significant departure from current prudent budgetary practices, which results in a structural and material deterioration in the public finances and a rising debt trend over the medium term would also be credit negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Olivier Chemla

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alejandro Olivo

Managing Director

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

