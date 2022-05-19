Moody's affirms Swire Pacific's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, May 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating of Swire Pacific Limited (Swire Pacific).

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Swire Pacific: (1) the provisional (P)A3 backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) rating on Swire Pacific MTN Financing (HK) Limited's MTN program; (2) the A3 backed senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by Swire Pacific MTN Financing (HK) Limited under its MTN program; and (3) the A3 backed senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by Swire Pacific MTN Financing Limited.

The rating outlooks remain stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the resilience in Swire Pacific's business profile despite pandemic-led disruptions, due to its 82%-owned subsidiary Swire Properties Limited's stable revenue and cash flow generation," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating action also considers our expectation that a likely increase in Swire Pacific's financial leverage will not materially affect its credit profile, given its currently adequate buffer at the A3 rating category," adds Lau.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Swire Pacific's A3 ratings reflect the high business stability of its subsidiary, Swire Properties Limited (A2 stable), which has generated strong recurring cash flow through quality investment properties in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable) and China (A1 stable), as well as Swire Pacific's track record of prudent management and excellent liquidity. Swire Properties contributed about 55% of adjusted EBITDA to the parent in 2021.

These strengths are partially offset by the cyclicality and higher business risk of Swire Pacific's non-property businesses, as well as risks related to its 45%-owned Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, which faces significant operating challenges amid the pandemic. However, Swire Pacific's overall business profile has improved recently with the disposal of its offshore marine service business in April 2022.

Moody's projects Swire Pacific's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/net debt will decline to about 18% in 2022 from 24.8% in 2021. Such projections reflect a debt increase to fund capital investments in property and beverage businesses; and a modest decline in FFO. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage will fall to 6.9x-7.2x, from 7.7x over the same period. Still, these credit metrics support the company's A3 ratings.

Moody's expects Swire Pacific's adjusted EBITDA to slightly decline to around HKD16.7 billion in 2022, from HKD17.1 billion in 2021. In addition, Moody's forecasts Swire Pacific's adjusted FFO will decrease by mid-single digit percentages to around HKD13 billion, with a modest increase in average interest costs, from HKD13.4 billion during the same period. This expectation reflects a moderate drop in property and beverage earnings, partly offset by a recovery in its aviation division under HAECO.

Moody's believes rental reversion will remain negative over the next two years because of a gradual macroeconomic recovery in Hong Kong , while the occupancy rates across its investment properties will remain high.

Moreover, earnings in the beverage segment of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate will decrease modestly as lower profitability stemming from the temporary lockdown in mainland China and raw material cost inflation will more than offset a moderate revenue growth.

Cathay Pacific remains a drag on Swire Pacific's credit quality, given the former's weak credit profile and high operating challenges. That said, the risk of rendering additional financial support to this airline company is manageable, given (1) an expected improvement in its performance, supported by easing travel restrictions in Hong Kong and strong cargo demand; (2) its improved cost efficiency and liquidity following a recapitalization in 2020.

Swire Pacific's A3 senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than it would otherwise be because of the risk of structural subordination. This risk stems from the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings take into consideration Swire Pacific's ownership concentration in John Swire & Sons Limited. This factor is balanced by the company's prudent financial policy and maintenance of a healthy financial profile over different economic cycles.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that Swire Pacific's overall business operations will remain steady and financial management will remain prudent.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) Swire Pacific maintains its operational stability and excellent liquidity; (2) its FFO/net debt exceeds 30%-32% and (3) its EBITDA interest coverage exceeds 7.0x-7.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if there is an adverse change in Swire Pacific's business mix, such that (1) its recurring property revenue stream falls below 50% of its consolidated EBIT; (2) the company makes aggressive capital investments; (3) it provides sizeable funding support to Cathay Pacific; or (4) Swire Properties' performance deteriorates significantly.

Specifically, Moody's would consider a downgrade if Swire Pacific's (1) FFO/net debt falls below 15%-17% or (2) EBITDA interest coverage falls below 5.0x-5.5x on a sustained basis. A downgrade of Swire Properties' rating could also trigger a downgrade of Swire Pacific's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Swire Pacific Limited is mainly engaged in the property investment, property development, aviation, beverage, and trading and industrial businesses. The company operates mainly in Hong Kong; China; Taiwan, China (Aa3 positive); Singapore (Aaa stable) and the US (Aaa stable), through various subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephanie Lau

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

