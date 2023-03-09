Moody's affirms Sylvamo Ba2 CFR, changes outlook to positive

New York, March 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sylvamo Corporation's ("Sylvamo") Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes. Moody's also changed the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the senior secured bank credit facility ratings to Ba2 from Ba1 and assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed $300 million senior secured term loan due in 2028. The downgrade of the senior secured rating reflects the change in the capital structure with secured debt representing the majority of the company's indebtedness and less unsecured debt providing loss-absorption following the proposed tender offer. On Feb. 22, Sylvamo commenced a cash tender offer for any or all of $450 million 7% senior unsecured notes and consent solicitation for amendment of certain covenants. The net proceeds of the term loan will be used to redeem senior unsecured notes.

"The positive outlook reflects significant debt paydown since the company's spin-off which will allow the company to maintain strong credit metrics even during the trough of the cycle," said Anastasija Johnson, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's Investors Service.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sylvamo Corporation

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sylvamo Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sylvamo Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sylvamo Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sylvamo's Ba2 CFR reflects its leading global market positions in uncoated free sheet (UFS), geographic diversity and operational flexibility with seven low cost operations across Brazil, the US and Europe; good backward vertical integration into pulp to minimize input cost volatility. The rating also reflects strong credit metrics with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of approximately 1.6 times in the twelve months ended December 2022. Since the company was spun off from International Paper in October 2021, management has paid off approximately $560 million or 37% of its debt from cash flow and proceeds of the sale of its Russian business. We do not anticipate further debt reduction outside of amortization as management has achieved its balance sheet debt target of about $1 billion. We expect leverage metrics to remain strong in 2023 despite a projected decline in earnings amid the ongoing secular decline in paper usage, slower economic activity and lower prices.

Sylvamo's rating is constrained by its significant exposure to the long-term secular decline of commodity paper in North America and Western Europe which continues to be replaced by digital alternative and the possible need to reduce UFS capacity to match on-going demand declines in North America and Europe. Following the sale of the Russian business, the company acquired Nymolla mill in Sweden, strengthening its business profile. While the company's lower cost assets will allow it to continue to produce as other market participants may have to close capacity amid demand decline for the printing and writing paper, longer-term the secular decline in its core product represent credit risks, such as potential leveraging to get into other businesses to grow revenue and earnings and sustain returns to shareholders. Since its spin-off the company has introduced dividends and started a share repurchase program, but also set an absolute debt amount target, which will allow it to maintain strong credit metrics even at the trough of the cycle. Other constraining factor for the rating include it relatively small size compared to its peers and relatively short track record of operating under the current financial policy. We expect shareholder remuneration to increase if the company receives consent to remove certain covenants related to its distributions.

Sylvamo's revolving credit facility and term loans are rated Ba2, in line with the corporate family rating, reflecting their dominant position in the capital structure, which also includes senior unsecured notes. The notes are rated B1, in accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the rating if:

» Sylvamo demonstrates and maintains conservative financial policies to establish a longer-track record of stronger metrics

» The company reinvests in its assets to maintain its strong market position and actively manages supply and demand to support pricing

» Sustains strong credit metrics such as Debt to EBITDA below 3x and (RCF-Capex)/Debt above 12%

We could downgrade the rating if:

» The company experiences a sustained deterioration in operating performance

» Should our expectations of normalized Debt to EBITDA exceed 4x or (RCF-Capex)/Debt drop below 6%

Sylvamo Corporation is the largest global producer of uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper (used primarily for photocopying and commercial printing applications). The company generated sales of $3.6 billion in the twelve months ended December 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

