Moody's affirms Synamedia's B3 CFR; assigns B3 rating to its new credit facilities; stable outlook

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Triton UK Midco Limited's (Synamedia or the company) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3 instrument rating to the new USD390 million guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 and USD50 million guaranteed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027 to be raised by Synamedia Americas Holdings, Inc. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Synamedia is looking to refinance its existing debt which is composed of a USD305 million senior secured term loan due 2024 (USD266.5 million outstanding as of December 2021) and a USD100 million second lien senior secured term loan due 2026 with a new USD390 million loan due 2029. Additionally, the company will put in place a new USD50 million RCF expiring in 2027 that will be undrawn at the closing of the refinancing. Moody's will withdraw the ratings on the existing instruments upon their repayment or cancellation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of the B3 CFR with a stable outlook reflects (1) the improved maturity profile of the company pro forma for the refinancing transaction, (2) the company's adequate liquidity position supported by the undrawn RCF, cash balance, and expectation for positive free cash flow (FCF) generation over the next couple of years, and (3) the likelihood that significant investments in research and development (R&D) and marketing in particular in fiscal year (FY) ending June 2022 will support the strong growth of Synamedia's next-generation solutions, including Media Cloud Services", says Sebastien Cieniewski (VP - Senior Credit Officer), Moody's lead analyst for Synamedia.

However, these strengths are partly mitigated by (1) Synamedia's Moody's adjusted gross leverage which will peak at between 5.5x and 6.0x in FY 2022 due to lower revenues and higher costs in that year before decreasing to around 4.0x by FY 2023, and (2) the structural decline of Synamedia's highly profitable Broadcast Technologies business.

After having experienced a strong improvement in its underlying EBITDA (as reported by the company) to USD138.2 million in FY 2021 from USD73.8 million in prior year reflecting the full year impact of reduced operating costs following the successful conclusion of the restructuring and right-sizing initiatives undertaken since the carve-out from Cisco Systems, Inc (A1 stable), Moody's projected Synamedia's EBITDA to decline in FY 2022 before experiencing a return to growth from FY 2023. The rating agency now expects this decline to be more pronounced due to revenues declining at high single-digit rates in FY 2022 instead of Moody's prior assumption of mid-single digit decrease for the top line partly due to unfavorable foreign exchange movements and longer time-to-revenue for its next-generation products. Additionally the rating agency expects increased operating expenses for R&D to support the deployment of its next-generation products.

Although Broadcast Technologies will continue to decline over time, the rating agency notes that there is increased visibility due to the signing of multi-year agreements with predictable revenue profiles. On the other hand, Moody's projects strong momentum for Synamedia's next generation solutions, including Media Cloud Services, leading to an overall low- to mid-single digit revenue growth for the group from FY 2023.

The weaker EBITDA projected in FY 2022 will result in a spike in Moody's adjusted gross leverage to between 5.5x and 6.0x by the end of the year. However based on the rating agency's expectation for a return to revenue and EBITDA growth, leverage should decrease towards 4.0x by the end of FY 2023 and further improve in the following year.

Synamedia benefits from an adequate liquidity position pro forma for the refinancing transaction supported by a cash balance of USD43.3 million and full availability under its USD50 million RCF as of 26 September 2021. Synamedia generated a positive Moody's adjusted FCF of USD12 million in FY 2021 and the rating agency expects a modest positive FCF in FY 2022 excluding transaction fees for the refinancing of the company's debt. The new credit facilities agreement includes a springing financial maintenance covenant tested only if more than 40% of the RCF is drawn.

Synamedia's B3-PD PDR, at the same level as the CFR, reflects the company's senior secured first lien debt structure with weak financial maintenance covenants. The B3 rating on the company's new guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 and guaranteed senior secured first lien RCF due 2027 reflects their pari passu ranking and the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. The credit facilities benefit from guarantees from all material subsidiaries of Synamedia and are secured over most of the tangible and intangible assets of the group.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that Synamedia's structural decline in Broadcast Technologies revenues will be more than offset by growth in Media Cloud Services and Video Network and that the company will generate positive FCF in order to maintain an adequate liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Synamedia's ratings could be upgraded if the company shows a track record of revenue growth while maintaining its EBITDA margin at above 20%, and adjusted FCF as a percentage of adjusted gross debt is above 5% on a sustained basis. Additionally the company would have to maintain its adjusted gross leverage at or below 3.0x and an adequate liquidity position. The ratings could come under downward pressure if the company fails to stabilize its revenues on a sustainable basis, Moody's adjusted leverage increases to above 4.0x for a prolonged period of time, or FCF turns negative leading to a weaker liquidity position.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Staines, UK, Synamedia is a global provider of video infrastructure technology whose portfolio features video network services; anti-piracy solutions and intelligence; and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud digital video recording (DVR) and advanced advertising. The company operates through 2 segments: (1) Video Platform, which includes Broadcast Technologies, Media Cloud Services, and Broadband & Syndication Technologies solutions, and (2) Video Network.

