Moody's affirms Synamedia's B3 CFR; assigns B3 rating to its new credit facilities; stable outlook

London, 01 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Triton UK Midco Limited's (Synamedia or the company) B3
corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a
B3 instrument rating to the new USD390 million guaranteed senior secured
first lien term loan due 2029 and USD50 million guaranteed senior secured
first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027 to be raised by Synamedia
Americas Holdings, Inc. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
Synamedia is looking to refinance its existing debt which is composed
of a USD305 million senior secured term loan due 2024 (USD266.5
million outstanding as of December 2021) and a USD100 million second lien
senior secured term loan due 2026 with a new USD390 million loan due 2029.
Additionally, the company will put in place a new USD50 million
RCF expiring in 2027 that will be undrawn at the closing of the refinancing.
Moody's will withdraw the ratings on the existing instruments upon
their repayment or cancellation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation of the B3 CFR with a stable outlook reflects (1)
the improved maturity profile of the company pro forma for the refinancing
transaction, (2) the company's adequate liquidity position
supported by the undrawn RCF, cash balance, and expectation
for positive free cash flow (FCF) generation over the next couple of years,
and (3) the likelihood that significant investments in research and development
(R&D) and marketing in particular in fiscal year (FY) ending June
2022 will support the strong growth of Synamedia's next-generation
solutions, including Media Cloud Services", says Sebastien
Cieniewski (VP - Senior Credit Officer), Moody's lead
analyst for Synamedia.
However, these strengths are partly mitigated by (1) Synamedia's
Moody's adjusted gross leverage which will peak at between 5.5x
and 6.0x in FY 2022 due to lower revenues and higher costs in that
year before decreasing to around 4.0x by FY 2023, and (2)
the structural decline of Synamedia's highly profitable Broadcast Technologies
business.
After having experienced a strong improvement in its underlying EBITDA
(as reported by the company) to USD138.2 million in FY 2021 from
USD73.8 million in prior year reflecting the full year impact of
reduced operating costs following the successful conclusion of the restructuring
and right-sizing initiatives undertaken since the carve-out
from Cisco Systems, Inc (A1 stable), Moody's projected
Synamedia's EBITDA to decline in FY 2022 before experiencing a return
to growth from FY 2023. The rating agency now expects this decline
to be more pronounced due to revenues declining at high single-digit
rates in FY 2022 instead of Moody's prior assumption of mid-single
digit decrease for the top line partly due to unfavorable foreign exchange
movements and longer time-to-revenue for its next-generation
products. Additionally the rating agency expects increased operating
expenses for R&D to support the deployment of its next-generation
products.
Although Broadcast Technologies will continue to decline over time,
the rating agency notes that there is increased visibility due to the
signing of multi-year agreements with predictable revenue profiles.
On the other hand, Moody's projects strong momentum for Synamedia's
next generation solutions, including Media Cloud Services,
leading to an overall low- to mid-single digit revenue growth
for the group from FY 2023.
The weaker EBITDA projected in FY 2022 will result in a spike in Moody's
adjusted gross leverage to between 5.5x and 6.0x by the
end of the year. However based on the rating agency's expectation
for a return to revenue and EBITDA growth, leverage should decrease
towards 4.0x by the end of FY 2023 and further improve in the following
year.
Synamedia benefits from an adequate liquidity position pro forma for the
refinancing transaction supported by a cash balance of USD43.3
million and full availability under its USD50 million RCF as of 26 September
2021. Synamedia generated a positive Moody's adjusted FCF of USD12
million in FY 2021 and the rating agency expects a modest positive FCF
in FY 2022 excluding transaction fees for the refinancing of the company's
debt. The new credit facilities agreement includes a springing
financial maintenance covenant tested only if more than 40% of
the RCF is drawn.
Synamedia's B3-PD PDR, at the same level as the CFR,
reflects the company's senior secured first lien debt structure with weak
financial maintenance covenants. The B3 rating on the company's
new guaranteed senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 and guaranteed
senior secured first lien RCF due 2027 reflects their pari passu ranking
and the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind.
The credit facilities benefit from guarantees from all material subsidiaries
of Synamedia and are secured over most of the tangible and intangible
assets of the group.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that Synamedia's structural
decline in Broadcast Technologies revenues will be more than offset by
growth in Media Cloud Services and Video Network and that the company
will generate positive FCF in order to maintain an adequate liquidity
position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Synamedia's ratings could be upgraded if the company shows a track record
of revenue growth while maintaining its EBITDA margin at above 20%,
and adjusted FCF as a percentage of adjusted gross debt is above 5%
on a sustained basis. Additionally the company would have to maintain
its adjusted gross leverage at or below 3.0x and an adequate liquidity
position. The ratings could come under downward pressure if the
company fails to stabilize its revenues on a sustainable basis,
Moody's adjusted leverage increases to above 4.0x for a prolonged
period of time, or FCF turns negative leading to a weaker liquidity
position.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Staines, UK, Synamedia is a global provider
of video infrastructure technology whose portfolio features video network
services; anti-piracy solutions and intelligence; and
video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud
digital video recording (DVR) and advanced advertising. The company
operates through 2 segments: (1) Video Platform, which includes
Broadcast Technologies, Media Cloud Services, and Broadband
& Syndication Technologies solutions, and (2) Video Network.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
