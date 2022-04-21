Moody's affirms Synovus Bank's ratings (Baa3 long-term issuer rating); revises outlook to positive from stable

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all the ratings and assessments of Synovus Bank (Synovus), the bank subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus has long- and short-term deposit ratings of A3 and Prime-2, respectively, and an issuer rating of Baa3. The bank also has a standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa2 and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa1(cr) and Prime-2(cr), respectively. At the same time, Moody's revised Synovus' outlook to positive from stable.

The outlook revision to positive from stable reflects Moody's view that Synovus' credit profile is becoming increasingly resilient and more comparable to peers with a baa1 BCA due to the company's healthy profitability, stable capitalization, solid funding and growing track record of low levels of problem loans and charge offs.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Synovus Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Positive from Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Positive from Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Synovus Bank

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Synovus had good financial results in 2021, reporting a 1.3% net income to tangible assets ratio, up from 0.7% in 2020. Pre-provision income to risk-weighted assets (RWA) for the same period was about 2%, consistent with 2020 and the past several years. Synovus' tangible common equity on a Moody's adjusted basis (TCE) to RWA ratio held steady at 9.4% at year-end, down only slightly from 9.5% a year earlier. Synovus' solid results continued in Q1 2022.

Moody's expects Synovus' capital to be maintained around current levels going forward, consistent with the company's 9.25% to 9.75% CET1 target (the company's CET1 ratio is generally similar to our TCE to RWA ratio). While capital remains a relative weakness of the Synovus profile, Moody's believes the company's other stronger characteristics offset this weakness.

The company's funding profile remains solid with a very low market funds to tangible banking assets ratio of approximately 2% at 31 December 2021. Furthermore, the company's deposit costs have decreased to low levels (11 basis points in Q1 2022), supported by growing non-interest bearing balances and shrinking higher rate categories such as time and brokered deposits. The company's loan portfolio is entirely deposit funded, as denoted by a loan to deposit ratio of a little more than 80% as of 31 March 2022. While Moody's expects these figures could revert to modestly higher levels as interest rates normalize, it expects funding to remain a strength of Synovus' profile and potentially supportive of a higher BCA.

While the company's CRE exposure remains elevated relative to many peers at 2.9x TCE at end-2021 and weighs on the BCA, credit is currently sound. Charge-offs and problem loans remain low, as they are throughout the sector, and the company released reserves in each quarter of 2021, with only minimal releases in Q1 2022. 2021 also marked Synovus' eighth consecutive year with net charge offs below 50 basis points of gross loans, which Moody's views as indicative of good underwriting and risk management practices that should support future performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA could be upgraded if Synovus sustains a TCE to RWA ratio comfortably above 9% as well as healthy pre-provision profitability, low loan losses and strong funding. A higher BCA would likely lead to higher ratings.

Given the positive outlook, a downgrade of the BCA is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, significant deterioration in asset credit quality, capital or profitability could result in a downgrade of Synovus' BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to lower ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

