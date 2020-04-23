Moody's affirms TAMKO Building Products' B1 CFR; outlook changed to negative from stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed TAMKO Building Products LLC's (TAMKO) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that revenue and profitability will deteriorate during 2020 due to lower demand for reroofing projects, resulting in elevated leverage. Moody's projects leverage of 5.8x at year-end 2020 versus 4.7x at December 31, 2019. "TAMKO will face revenue and earning pressures over the next year due to a lower level of roofing repair, resulting in higher leverage," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: TAMKO Building Products LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TAMKO Building Products LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TAMKO's B1 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure. Moody's expects leverage to increase due to Moody's expectation that revenue will decline by 15% in 2020 relative to 2019 due to reduced volumes and decreased earnings. Interest coverage, measured as EBITA-to-interest expense, will trend below 2.0x for 2020. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, limiting construction activity including demand for replacing residential roofs, a key driver of TAMKO's revenue. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's also projects EBITA margin contraction but profitability will remain sound, in the range of 7.5% - 10% range through 2020. Management's efforts to improve its cost structure by lowering personnel expenses and idling plant capacity will likely be offset by lower volumes due to end market contraction, which reduces operating leverage and will contribute to a contraction in margin. Governance risks Moody's considers in TAMKO's credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy evidenced by high leverage. Moody's does not expect the owners of TAMKO to reinvest capital, even though the company will experience financial pressures over the next year.

TAMKO will benefit from lower input costs such as oil used in asphalt, a key raw material input. Moody's also forecasts that TAMKO will have a good liquidity profile over the next twelve months, generating free cash flow as it works though inventory and reduces capital expenditures despite cash interest payments of about $40 million. Moody's projects LTM free cash flow-to-debt in the range of 5% - 10% for 2020. TAMKO has no near-term maturities. Its revolving credit facility expires in 2024 followed by the senior secured term loan maturing 2026.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x

» Free cash flow-to-debt approaching 7.5%

» EBITA-to-interest is maintained near 3.0x

» Preservation of a good liquidity profile

» Trends in end markets that can support organic growth

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA does not improve towards 4.5x

» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 2.0x

» Large amount of free cash flow fails to materialize

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

TAMKO Building Products LLC, headquartered in Galena, Kansas, is primarily a manufacturer and marketer of roofing products and accessories throughout the United States. It manufactures and sells mainly residential roofing products. The Carlyle Group, through its affiliates, owns a significant, non-controlling interest in TAMKO. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was about $900 million. TAMKO is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

