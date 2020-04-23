Moody's affirms TAMKO Building Products' B1 CFR; outlook changed to negative from stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed TAMKO Building Products LLC's
(TAMKO) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating on
the company's senior secured term loan. The outlook is changed
to negative from stable.
The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation
that revenue and profitability will deteriorate during 2020 due to lower
demand for reroofing projects, resulting in elevated leverage.
Moody's projects leverage of 5.8x at year-end 2020
versus 4.7x at December 31, 2019. "TAMKO will
face revenue and earning pressures over the next year due to a lower level
of roofing repair, resulting in higher leverage," according
to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: TAMKO Building Products LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed
B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TAMKO Building Products LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
TAMKO's B1 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure.
Moody's expects leverage to increase due to Moody's expectation
that revenue will decline by 15% in 2020 relative to 2019 due to
reduced volumes and decreased earnings. Interest coverage,
measured as EBITA-to-interest expense, will trend
below 2.0x for 2020. The rapid and widening spread of the
coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock, limiting construction activity
including demand for replacing residential roofs, a key driver of
TAMKO's revenue. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's also projects EBITA margin contraction but profitability will
remain sound, in the range of 7.5% - 10%
range through 2020. Management's efforts to improve its cost
structure by lowering personnel expenses and idling plant capacity will
likely be offset by lower volumes due to end market contraction,
which reduces operating leverage and will contribute to a contraction
in margin. Governance risks Moody's considers in TAMKO's
credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy evidenced by high
leverage. Moody's does not expect the owners of TAMKO to reinvest
capital, even though the company will experience financial pressures
over the next year.
TAMKO will benefit from lower input costs such as oil used in asphalt,
a key raw material input. Moody's also forecasts that TAMKO
will have a good liquidity profile over the next twelve months,
generating free cash flow as it works though inventory and reduces capital
expenditures despite cash interest payments of about $40 million.
Moody's projects LTM free cash flow-to-debt in the
range of 5% - 10% for 2020. TAMKO has no near-term
maturities. Its revolving credit facility expires in 2024 followed
by the senior secured term loan maturing 2026.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x
» Free cash flow-to-debt approaching 7.5%
» EBITA-to-interest is maintained near 3.0x
» Preservation of a good liquidity profile
» Trends in end markets that can support organic growth
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA does not improve towards 4.5x
» EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 2.0x
» Large amount of free cash flow fails to materialize
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
TAMKO Building Products LLC, headquartered in Galena, Kansas,
is primarily a manufacturer and marketer of roofing products and accessories
throughout the United States. It manufactures and sells mainly
residential roofing products. The Carlyle Group, through
its affiliates, owns a significant, non-controlling
interest in TAMKO. Revenue for the year ended December 31,
2019 was about $900 million. TAMKO is privately owned and
does not disclose financial information publicly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Doyle
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653