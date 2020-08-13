Moody's affirms TCF Financial's ratings (preferred Ba1(hyb)); changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings
and assessments of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) and its bank subsidiary,
TCF National Bank, following the affirmation of the bank's baa1
standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). TCF has a Ba1(hyb)
non-cumulative preferred stock rating. TCF National Bank
has deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, issuer and subordinated
debt ratings of Baa2, Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)
and Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2. TCF National
Bank's outlook was changed to stable from negative.
While the ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of
the bank's standalone credit profile, the change in outlook
to stable from negative reflects Moody's assessment of reduced integration
risks related to TCF's recent merger with Chemical Financial Corporation
(Chemical).
Affirmations:
..Issuer: TCF Financial Corporation
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)
....Pref. Shelf Non-cumulative,
Affirmed (P)Ba1
....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3
..Issuer: TCF National Bank
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A2,
Stable from Negative
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Stable from Negative
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TCF National Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of TCF National Bank's BCA and the ratings for both TCF
and TCF National Bank was based on TCF's solid balance sheet,
which reflects the company's large, low-cost funding base,
improved liquidity, stable asset quality and adequate capitalization.
The affirmation also reflects TCF's healthy core profitability despite
recent pressure from low interest rates and expenses related to the merger
between TCF and Chemical in August 2019. TCF's above peer-average
growth of certain national lending businesses in recent years and its
commercial real estate concentration are credit challenges despite generally
good asset quality performance.
The change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's view
that TCF's integration with Chemical has been executed well thus
far, despite the large size of the transaction and TCF having to
perform numerous integration activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's has not observed any major operational missteps during the
integration process that have weakened the financial standing or performance
of the combined entity. Following the transaction close on 1 August
2019, TCF has maintained asset quality, capital, funding
and liquidity levels that are consistent with US peers with a baa1 BCA.
The rating outlook had been negative since the merger was announced in
January 2019.
Despite the stable outlook, Moody's expects deterioration
in TCF's asset quality over the next 12-18 months as a result
of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the bank's borrowers
and the overall economy. TCF is most exposed to asset quality weakening
in its retail commercial real estate, hotel and motor coach and
shuttle bus portfolios, which accounted for 3.9%,
2.3% and 1.2% of total loans and leases,
respectively, at 30 June 2020. However, Moody's
expects that TCF's allowance for credit losses (1.42%
of total loans at 30 June 2020), its fair value discount on acquired
loans ($149 million at 30 June 2020), and its sound capitalization
(Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.05% at 30 June
2020) are sufficient to absorb potential losses.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade TCF's BCA and ratings if the company
demonstrates asset quality and profitability resilience along with maintenance
of its capitalization and liquidity, during this period of economic
volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's could downgrade the BCA and ratings if there is a deterioration
in TCF's asset quality beyond our current expectations, particularly
in its specialty lending portfolios, given their rapid growth in
recent years. Weaker capitalization or indications of an increase
in risk appetite could also lead to a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
