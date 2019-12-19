Moody's affirms TECO Energy and Tampa Electric Company's ratings; changes outlooks to positive

Over $4 billion of rated debt affected
New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the Baa2 senior
unsecured ratings of TECO Energy, Inc. and TECO Energy's
guaranteed financing subsidiary, TECO Finance, Inc.;
and the A3 Issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Tampa Electric Company
(TEC). Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlooks of
TECO Energy, TECO Finance and Tampa Electric Company to positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The positive outlooks for TECO Energy and Tampa Electric reflect
the debt reduction that has occurred across the Emera corporate family
that we expect will continue at both the intermediate holding company
and parent company level, as well as the two companies' ability
to maintain strong credit metrics" said Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior
Credit Officer.
TECO Energy's rating is primarily driven by the strong credit quality
of its principal subsidiary, Tampa Electric Company. The
credit profile also reflects TECO Energy's strong financial metrics,
including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working
capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt that we expect to be maintained in
the low-20% range. The credit profile also incorporates
the modest cash flow and regulatory diversity provided by its ownership
of New Mexico Gas Company (NMGC).
Tampa Electric Company's rating reflects Florida's highly credit
supportive regulatory framework, which allows for the broad use
of timely cost and investment recovery mechanisms. These regulatory
mechanisms provide for stable and predictable cash flow generation,
which enables the utility to maintain a solid financial profile.
We think TEC will continue to earn close to its allowed ROE in the 10.5%
range and maintain a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes
in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt of at least 23%
going forward. TEC's credit profile has been constrained by the
significant amount of holding company debt at Emera Inc.,
which is gradually being reduced, thereby lifting some of the constraint
on TEC's credit quality.
TECO Energy's credit profile is heavily influenced by that of TEC,
but also reflects the amount of TECO Energy's intermediate holding company
debt (issued at TECO Finance and intermediate holding company, New
Mexico Gas Inc. (NMGI)) as a percentage of the TECO family consolidated
debt. TECO Finance's debt is guaranteed by TECO Energy.
As of 30 September 2019, TECO Energy's intermediate holding company
debt was about 22% of consolidated TECO Energy debt. However,
we expect $800 million of debt paydown at TECO Finance in the near
future such that TECO Energy's intermediate holdco debt will be less than
10% in 2020. The continued reduction in debt at the intermediate
holding company level could result in a tightening of the notching gap
between TECO Energy and Tampa Electric's ratings.
Furthermore, ultimate parent company, Emera Inc.'s
holding company debt, which includes TECO's intermediate holding
company debt, currently accounts for about 41% of total Emera
family consolidated debt. Emera continues to focus on holdco debt
reduction and has taken considerable actions over the last two years to
reduce corporate level debt, such that we expect Emera's holdco
debt to decline to about 35% of total debt in 2020. Nonetheless,
the substantial holding company debt leads to material structural subordination
and continues to weigh on the credit profile of both TECO and TEC.
TECO Energy has a moderate carbon transition risk within the regulated
utility sector. As an intermediate holding company of a vertically
integrated utility and a small LDC, its generation ownership places
it at a higher risk profile compared to T&D utility holding companies.
However, TEC is in the midst of a transition to a cleaner generation
portfolio that is lowering its carbon transition risk. There is
strong regulatory support for this transition in Florida, creating
substantial capex opportunities through the Solar Base Rate Adjustment
(SoBRA) recovery mechanism.
TEC's solar investments will result in solar generation increasing
substantially from 23 MW capacity in 2017 to over 600 MW in 2021.
In addition, TEC is transitioning away from coal through its Big
Bend power plant modernization where the company will be spending $850
million to convert the coal-fired Unit 1 to natural gas and retire
the coal-fired Unit 2 in 2021. These investments will change
TEC's fuel mix to approximately 75% natural gas, 12%
coal, 7% solar and 6% other sources in 2023.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: TECO Energy, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Hillsborough County Ind. Dev.
Auth. FL
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Polk County Industrial Devel. Authority,
FL
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TECO Energy, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
Rating Outlook
The positive outlooks of TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC reflect
our expectation that Emera will continue to focus on debt reduction across
the entire corporate family, particularly at the TECO Energy intermediate
holding company level, such that its debt will decline to less than
10% of consolidated TECO Energy debt in 2020. The positive
outlook also reflects a Florida regulatory environment that will continue
to remain credit supportive by providing TEC with timely cost and investment
recovery mechanisms; and that TECO Energy and Tampa Electric's financial
profile will remain stable including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to
debt in the low-to-mid-20% range.
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade
TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC could be upgraded if TECO Energy's
debt continues to be reduced such that TECO Energy's intermediate holding
company debt level declines to less than 10% of total TECO Energy
debt in 2020; if the regulatory framework in Florida continues to
be credit supportive and if TECO Energy and TEC's key financial metrics
remain stable at current levels such that TECO Energy's ratio of
CFO pre-W/C to debt is in the low-20% range and TEC's
ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is in the low-to-mid-20%
range.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC's outlooks could be changed back
to stable or their ratings could be downgraded if debt levels were to
again increase across the Emera corporate family, particularly at
the intermediate holding TECO Energy level relative to consolidated debt;
or if there was sustained deterioration in their financial profiles such
that TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declined
to below 18% or TEC's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt
declined to below 20%. Separately, TECO Energy,
TECO Finance and TEC's outlook could be changed back to stable or
the companies' ratings downgraded if contagion risk exposure to
its parent, Emera, or its affiliated businesses increases
due to incremental leverage or additional unregulated business investments.
TECO Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Emera Inc. and
an intermediate holding company, whose principal subsidiary is Tampa
Electric Company, a regulated electric and gas utility in Florida
which accounted for about 88% of TECO Energy's revenues in the
12-months ended 30 September 2019. TEC's electric business,
Tampa Electric, provides retail electric service to about 764,000
customers in West Central Florida, while TEC's gas business,
Peoples Gas System (PGS), serves about 392,000 customers in
Florida's major metropolitan areas. TECO Energy also owns New Mexico
Gas Company (NMGC, unrated), a natural gas local distribution
company serving 530,000 primarily residential customers in New Mexico,
which approximates 60% of the state's total population.
TECO guarantees the debt at its financing entity, TECO Finance,
Inc. TEC and PGS are regulated by the Florida Public Service Commission,
while NMGC is regulated by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jeffrey F. Cassella
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653