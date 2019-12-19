Moody's affirms TECO Energy and Tampa Electric Company's ratings; changes outlooks to positive

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

RATINGS RATIONALE "The positive outlooks for TECO Energy and Tampa Electric reflect the debt reduction that has occurred across the Emera corporate family that we expect will continue at both the intermediate holding company and parent company level, as well as the two companies' ability to maintain strong credit metrics" said Jeff Cassella, VP-Senior Credit Officer. TECO Energy's rating is primarily driven by the strong credit quality of its principal subsidiary, Tampa Electric Company. The credit profile also reflects TECO Energy's strong financial metrics, including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt that we expect to be maintained in the low-20% range. The credit profile also incorporates the modest cash flow and regulatory diversity provided by its ownership of New Mexico Gas Company (NMGC). Tampa Electric Company's rating reflects Florida's highly credit supportive regulatory framework, which allows for the broad use of timely cost and investment recovery mechanisms. These regulatory mechanisms provide for stable and predictable cash flow generation, which enables the utility to maintain a solid financial profile. We think TEC will continue to earn close to its allowed ROE in the 10.5% range and maintain a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt of at least 23% going forward. TEC's credit profile has been constrained by the significant amount of holding company debt at Emera Inc., which is gradually being reduced, thereby lifting some of the constraint on TEC's credit quality. TECO Energy's credit profile is heavily influenced by that of TEC, but also reflects the amount of TECO Energy's intermediate holding company debt (issued at TECO Finance and intermediate holding company, New Mexico Gas Inc. (NMGI)) as a percentage of the TECO family consolidated debt. TECO Finance's debt is guaranteed by TECO Energy. As of 30 September 2019, TECO Energy's intermediate holding company debt was about 22% of consolidated TECO Energy debt. However, we expect $800 million of debt paydown at TECO Finance in the near future such that TECO Energy's intermediate holdco debt will be less than 10% in 2020. The continued reduction in debt at the intermediate holding company level could result in a tightening of the notching gap between TECO Energy and Tampa Electric's ratings. Furthermore, ultimate parent company, Emera Inc.'s holding company debt, which includes TECO's intermediate holding company debt, currently accounts for about 41% of total Emera family consolidated debt. Emera continues to focus on holdco debt reduction and has taken considerable actions over the last two years to reduce corporate level debt, such that we expect Emera's holdco debt to decline to about 35% of total debt in 2020. Nonetheless, the substantial holding company debt leads to material structural subordination and continues to weigh on the credit profile of both TECO and TEC. TECO Energy has a moderate carbon transition risk within the regulated utility sector. As an intermediate holding company of a vertically integrated utility and a small LDC, its generation ownership places it at a higher risk profile compared to T&D utility holding companies. However, TEC is in the midst of a transition to a cleaner generation portfolio that is lowering its carbon transition risk. There is strong regulatory support for this transition in Florida, creating substantial capex opportunities through the Solar Base Rate Adjustment (SoBRA) recovery mechanism. TEC's solar investments will result in solar generation increasing substantially from 23 MW capacity in 2017 to over 600 MW in 2021. In addition, TEC is transitioning away from coal through its Big Bend power plant modernization where the company will be spending $850 million to convert the coal-fired Unit 1 to natural gas and retire the coal-fired Unit 2 in 2021. These investments will change TEC's fuel mix to approximately 75% natural gas, 12% coal, 7% solar and 6% other sources in 2023. Affirmations: ..Issuer: TECO Energy, Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 ..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc. ....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 ..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company ....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3 ....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3 ....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed A3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Hillsborough County Ind. Dev. Auth. FL ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ..Issuer: Polk County Industrial Devel. Authority, FL ....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 ....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: TECO Energy, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable ..Issuer: TECO Finance, Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable ..Issuer: Tampa Electric Company ....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable Rating Outlook The positive outlooks of TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC reflect our expectation that Emera will continue to focus on debt reduction across the entire corporate family, particularly at the TECO Energy intermediate holding company level, such that its debt will decline to less than 10% of consolidated TECO Energy debt in 2020. The positive outlook also reflects a Florida regulatory environment that will continue to remain credit supportive by providing TEC with timely cost and investment recovery mechanisms; and that TECO Energy and Tampa Electric's financial profile will remain stable including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the low-to-mid-20% range. Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC could be upgraded if TECO Energy's debt continues to be reduced such that TECO Energy's intermediate holding company debt level declines to less than 10% of total TECO Energy debt in 2020; if the regulatory framework in Florida continues to be credit supportive and if TECO Energy and TEC's key financial metrics remain stable at current levels such that TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is in the low-20% range and TEC's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is in the low-to-mid-20% range. Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC's outlooks could be changed back to stable or their ratings could be downgraded if debt levels were to again increase across the Emera corporate family, particularly at the intermediate holding TECO Energy level relative to consolidated debt; or if there was sustained deterioration in their financial profiles such that TECO Energy's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declined to below 18% or TEC's ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt declined to below 20%. Separately, TECO Energy, TECO Finance and TEC's outlook could be changed back to stable or the companies' ratings downgraded if contagion risk exposure to its parent, Emera, or its affiliated businesses increases due to incremental leverage or additional unregulated business investments. TECO Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Emera Inc. and an intermediate holding company, whose principal subsidiary is Tampa Electric Company, a regulated electric and gas utility in Florida which accounted for about 88% of TECO Energy's revenues in the 12-months ended 30 September 2019. TEC's electric business, Tampa Electric, provides retail electric service to about 764,000 customers in West Central Florida, while TEC's gas business, Peoples Gas System (PGS), serves about 392,000 customers in Florida's major metropolitan areas. TECO Energy also owns New Mexico Gas Company (NMGC, unrated), a natural gas local distribution company serving 530,000 primarily residential customers in New Mexico, which approximates 60% of the state's total population. TECO guarantees the debt at its financing entity, TECO Finance, Inc. TEC and PGS are regulated by the Florida Public Service Commission, while NMGC is regulated by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 