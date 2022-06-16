Moody's affirms TELUS' Baa1 rating on LifeWorks acquisition announcement; outlook remains negative

Approximately C$18 billion of debt rated

Toronto, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed TELUS Corporation's ("TELUS") Baa1 senior unsecured notes ratings, (P)Baa1 senior unsecured shelf rating, and Prime-2 (P-2) senior unsecured commercial paper rating. The action follows the company's announced acquisition [1] of LifeWorks, a provider of technology-enabled solutions to help clients manage the health and productivity of employees and deliver employee well-being programs, for about C$2.9 billion on an enterprise value basis. The outlook remains negative.

"The rating affirmation recognizes the company's good operating momentum, prudent network investments for future growth, and diversification in its business profile, while the negative outlook captures its higher than expected leverage", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Ratings Affirmed:

Issuer: TELUS Corporation

Senior Unsecured Notes, Baa1

Senior Unsecured Shelf, (P)Baa1

Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, P-2

Outlook Action:

Issuer: TELUS Corporation

Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

TELUS' Baa1 senior unsecured rating benefits from (1) a strong business profile supported by its position as Canada's second largest telecom provider; (2) a strong track record of execution, including prudent network investments; (3) expectations for low-to-mid single digit annual revenue growth in Wireless and Wireline, and mid-to-high single digit in Health Services and TELUS International; and (4) rational, oligopolistic competition, supported a regulatory framework that favors facilities-based competition. The rating is constrained by: (1) its high and increasing leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 3.6x at LTM Q1/2022, 3.8x pro forma for LifeWorks acquisition) and challenges reducing the metric towards 3x by the end of 2023; (2) ongoing need to fund dividends, acquisitions, fibre build, and spectrum purchases, which are claims on cash flow that must to be balanced with its capacity to reduce leverage; (3) geographic concentration of its wireline footprint; and (4) increasing wireless competition as regional players scale up.

TELUS' ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). ESG attributes have limited impact to date but there is potential for governance risk to pressure the Baa1 rating. The company's ability to respond to changing industry dynamics will help mitigate exposure to social risks around data privacy/cyber breaches and regulatory shifts over time. Governance risks include the company's higher than expected leverage and management's uncertain commitment to deleveraging, which have put pressure on the rating.

TELUS has excellent liquidity. Sources approximate C$4 billion while it has about C$1.4 billion of commercial paper outstanding. Liquidity is supported by C$774 million of cash at March 31, 2022, Moody's expectation for breakeven free cash flow over the next 12 months, C$1.34 billion of availability (after accounting for commercial paper outstanding) under its C$2.75 billion revolving credit facility due in April 2026, and C$500 million available under its C$600 million receivables securitization program that expires on December 31, 2024. TELUS' C$2.75 billion revolving credit facility backstops its commercial paper program. The facility provides for same day availability of funding and there are no material adverse change provisions. However, there are material adverse effect provisions that, in Moody's view, could weaken its access to the credit facility in times of financial distress. As an offset, Moody's expects TELUS to maintain good headroom under its financial covenants at all times - (a) consolidated leverage ratio not to exceed 4.25:1 (was 3.18x at March 31, 2022); and (b) consolidated coverage ratio not to be less than 2.0:1 (was 8.62x at March 31, 2022).

The outlook remains negative because the company has continued to maintain leverage above Moody's threshold for the Baa1 rating for longer than expected. The negative outlook signals that the rating will be adjusted downward unless the company demonstrates a firmer commitment to the rating with a stronger plan to deleverage towards 3x in a reasonable timeframe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company sustains leverage towards 2x (3.6x for LTM Q1/2022) and FCF/TD towards 10% (-2% for LTM Q1/2022).

The rating could be downgraded if the company's ability to sufficiently monetize its spectrum assets and execute its growth strategy were challenged or financial policies continue to tolerate elevated leverage such that Moody's expects the metric to be sustained above 3x (3.6x for LTM Q1/2022) and FCF/TD below 0% (-2% for LTM Q1/2022) for an extended period of time.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/48906. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TELUS is Canada's second largest telecommunications service provider. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was C$17.1 billion and will exceed C$18 billion, pro forma for the LifeWorks acquisition.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company Website; Press Release dated June 16, 2022.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Adu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

