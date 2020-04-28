Moody's affirms TEPCO's Ba1 rating; maintains stable outlook

Tokyo, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.'s (TEPCO) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Baa3 senior secured bond ratings, and NP Commercial Paper rating. The outlook remains at stable.

Moody's has changed the methodology, which applies to rate Japanese utilities, including TEPCO, to Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies from Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TEPCO is a government-related issuer (GRI) and its Ba1 corporate family rating reflects a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b2. The rating continues to take into consideration the very high dependence of TEPCO on the Government of Japan (A1 stable) and the high probability of the company receiving ongoing support from the government under our Joint Default Analysis (JDA) approach.

The ongoing deregulation of the Japanese electric sector has increased competition for TEPCO's core business -- the sale of electricity to retail customers -- and weakened the predictability of cost recovery and overall earnings. Also, limited growth opportunity in its core business will cause TEPCO to seek growth instead in non-utility investments, and an evolution in its business model. Accordingly, the unregulated utilities methodology better reflects the business profile of TEPCO.

The change of the methodology itself does not cause any change of ratings and outlook, because Moody's has been already incorporating such evolving business environment since the deregulation in 2016 into our assessment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that, with the continued support of the government and its banks, TEPCO will be able to pay the costs related to the Fukushima plant, and that the company can generate JPY500 billion on average annually as set out in its business plan. Moody's expects the company to maintain a credit supportive financial policy and growth strategy so as to sustain retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt of around 10%.

Upward pressure on the ratings could occur if TEPCO increases revenue from the restart of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant; the company otherwise increases revenue without raising its business risks; the government alters its program of support that caps the company's Fukushima-related costs; or if credit metrics improve, for example, RCF/net debt sustained around the mid-teen percentage without increasing business risk.

The ratings could face downward pressure if government or bank support for TEPCO erodes; revenue declines from higher than expected competition in the Japanese energy market or otherwise, so that TEPCO is unable to generate sufficient funds to pay for its Fukushima-related costs; the company undertakes growth initiatives that raises its business risk or worsens credit profile; or if financial policy changes to weaken the position of its bondholders, such that TEPCO's credit metrics weaken, for example, cash flow from operations pre-working capital less dividends/debt sustained below high single-digit percentage.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is the largest power company in Japan by revenue.

List of affected ratings:

..Issuer: Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating (Domestic), Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured (Domestic), Affirmed Baa3

....BCA: Affirmed b2

....Commercial Paper (Domestic), Affirmed Not Prime

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

