Moody's affirms TGP's Baa1 rating; stable outlook

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Senior Unsecured debt rating of Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP) at Baa1. The outlook is stable.

This rating action follows the outlook change to negative from stable of the Government of Peru. For more information please visit https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398247

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TGP's senior unsecured Baa1 rating and stable outlook reflects the intrinsically stronger credit fundamentals of the company that stem from the long-term contracted capacity under USD denominated ship-or-pay agreements, the strategic importance of the asset to the Peruvian economy, and its robust financial metrics and liquidity profile. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the regulatory framework will continue to support TGP's business profile and operating fundamentals despite the heightened political volatility and social tensions in the country.

Under Moody's base case scenario, the company will generate an interest coverage metric, measured by the Funds From Operations (FFO) + Interest-to-Interest ratio of 7.2x and a FFO-to-Debt ratio of 41.5% in 2023. Those metrics are appropriate for TGP's rating level. The liquidity profile is also adequate, without near term refinancing needs. TGP's cash position as of September 30, 2022 amounted roughly to $248 million and the principal repayment schedule of its bonds commence in 2024 with annual amortizations of $170 million until 2028.

Tempering TGP's credit quality is its concentrated off-taker base with an overall weaker credit profile that impacts the company's cash-flow stream quality. Also, Moody's recognizes the asset exposure to interruptions and physical risks deriving from protests amid the volatile political environment in the country, such as the Kamani compression plant incident. However, social risk is moderately offset by the national critical asset nature of TGP and the implied close security support provided by the Government, as recently evidenced.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain a stable base of firm capacity revenue in the next 12-18 months, which provides for a predictable cash flow stream. The outlook does not take into consideration any additional debt-funded capacity expansion. Additionally, the stable outlook considers the expectation of a regulatory framework that remains supportive of TGP's operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is currently unlikely because of the high concentration and current credit profile of the off-taker base, which strain the rating. Upward rating pressure could arise if there is indication that firm capacity revenue from top obligors could be easily replaced, with only a minor and temporary deterioration in the company's key credit metrics.

Negative rating pressure would arise if there is a significant deterioration in TGP's key off-takers' credit quality, if abrupt shifts in Government of Peru 's (Baa1 negative) regulatory environment or institutional framework hurt the company, or if operating disruptions with credit implications arise from social protests. Furthermore, the rating could be downgraded if the company engages in significant debt-funded expansion, leading to lower credit metrics. Quantitatively, we could downgrade the rating if:

• FFO/debt falls below 15%

• Interest coverage ratio falls below 3.5x

ISSUER PROFILE

Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP) holds concession agreements to operate a 729 kilometer NG transportation pipeline and a 557 kilometer NGL pipeline. The company is responsible for carrying NG and NGLs to the Pacific coastline from the fields in the Camisea basin. The NG pipeline has the capacity to transport 1,540 million cubic feet of NG per day (MMCFD), while the NGL pipeline has the capacity to transport 100 thousand barrels per day (TBD). The concession agreements were granted in 2000, with the pipelines in operation since 2004, and will expire in 2033.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

