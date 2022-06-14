Moody's affirms TI Group Automotive Systems' CFR at B1 and senior secured rating at Ba3, outlook to stable

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed TI Group Automotive Systems L.L.C.'s (TI Group) B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the rating on the company's senior secured bank credit facility at Ba3. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the senior unsecured rating at TI Automotive Finance Plc. at B3. The outlooks were changed to stable from positive. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged.

The actions reflect that Moody's expectation for accelerated improvement in TI Group's credit metrics during 2022 will instead be protracted as the rating agency's view of automotive supplier industry fundamentals have gotten less constructive over the past several quarters. Moody's anticipates uneven global light vehicle production through 2022 due to lingering supply chain disruptions (semiconductor and parts shortages) which have been exacerbated by Covid lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine Military conflict. The action also anticipates continued margin pressure from higher raw materials, labor, energy and freight expenses.

Moody's took the following actions:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: TI Group Automotive Systems L.L.C.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Issuer: TI Automotive Finance Plc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

...Issuer: TI Group Automotive Systems L.L.C.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

...Issuer: TI Automotive Finance Plc.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

TI Group's ratings reflect its market and technological leadership position in automotive fluid systems (fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems), highly diverse and balanced customer and geographic exposures and solid profit margin supported by a flexible cost structure. The company's ability to easily pivot to battery electric and hybrid electric vehicle thermal products and pressure resistant fuel tanks should continue driving greater content per vehicle over time. TI Group's advancing technologies resulted in nearly half of 2021's new business wins coming from hybrid and battery electric vehicle platforms, highlighting good balance between solidly profitable, legacy internal combustion engine revenue and evolving focus towards alternative propulsion.

Debt-to-EBITDA is now expected to remain above 4x (after Moody's adjustments) at year-end 2022. Free cash flow will be modestly positive due to lost volume and temporary operating inefficiencies driven by unstable production runs at TI Group's customers. Higher than anticipated inventory levels will consume cash until production rates improve as demand for vehicles remains solid. Moody's anticipates margins to steadily rebound once original equipment manufacturers (OEM) reach more normalized production schedules.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that margins will be relatively flat for 2022 before strengthening in 2023 as OEM production rates and cost recoveries steadily improve. The outlook also considers TI Group's success in capturing electrification awards, which generate higher content per vehicle, as an important step in achieving profitability on these platforms.

TI Group's liquidity is good, supported by Moody's expectations of a cash balance around €500 million and approximately $200 million of availability under the $225 million revolving credit facility set to expire in 2026. Moody's anticipates modestly positive free cash flow for 2022 before rebounding towards $50 million in 2023 as erratic OEM production runs and supply chain challenges will tie up cash deep into the second half of this year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with improving earnings that provide the expectation of debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 3.5x, an EBITA margin approaching 8% and EBITA-to-interest maintained at greater than 3x. Free cash flow-to-debt in the high single digits would also be viewed favorably. Important considerations for any upgrade would be the maintenance of good liquidity and financial policies that balance shareholder returns with capital reinvestment, bolt-on acquisitions and debt reduction. The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation of EBITA-to-interest falling below 2.5x, debt-to-EBITDA above 4.5x or weaker liquidity. Further deterioration in margins would also contribute to a negative rating action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

TI Group Automotive Systems L.L.C., a subsidiary of TI Fluid Systems plc, is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily serving light vehicle automotive OEMs. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was nearly €3 billion.

TI Fluid Systems plc is publicly traded with affiliates of and funds advised by Bain Capital, LP representing the largest shareholder at over 25% ownership interest.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

