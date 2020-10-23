Moody's affirms TIBCO's B3 CFR; outlook stable

Approximately $3.2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed TIBCO Software Inc.'s ("TIBCO") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B2 and Caa2 ratings for the company's existing 1st lien and 2nd lien credit facilities, and assigned a B2 rating to the $110 million new non-fungible incremental first lien term loan. The ratings outlook remains stable. The ratings action was prompted by TIBCO's plans to issue $310 million of incremental 1st lien term loans to finance the acquisition of Information Builders, Inc. (IBI) for $525 million in cash, and fund transaction expenses.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TIBCO Software Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: TIBCO Software Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TIBCO Software Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TIBCO's CFR is weakly positioned in the B3 rating category as a result of its historically weak revenue growth and the slow pivot toward subscription software for hybrid cloud deployments. The outbreak of the pandemic has compounded challenges for TIBCO as software license revenues have declined sharply since the outbreak of COVID-19, eroding profitability and cash generation. The debt portion of the acquisition financing will modestly increase total debt to EBITDA leverage from an already very high level of about 10.5x (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments and before including cost synergies from the acquisition that will be realized over the 12 months after the close of the acquisition). Moody's does not add back restructuring and business optimization expenses to the EBITDA of TIBCO, as these expenses have been recurring since the leveraged buyout. EBITDA levels have largely been stagnant since the prior peak in software license sales in fiscal year 2017. The uses of cash balances for acquisition financing does not alter our view of TIBCO's liquidity, as the company had previously earmarked $225 million of cash for future acquisitions. Moody's expects TIBCO to realize targeted cost synergies from the IBI acquisition though reinvigorating IBI's revenue growth could prove more challenging. The downside risks in integrating the acquisition are mitigated by IBI large share of recurring revenues with strong retention rates.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR mainly reflects Moody's expectations that as the effects of the pandemic abate, a combination of improving software sales and cost savings from the IBI acquisition will drive deleveraging toward 7x over the next 12 to 18 months and free cash flow will increase to at least 3% to 4% of adjusted debt, from 1% for the LTM August 2020 period. The company's operating cash flow will additionally benefit from the lower interest costs from the favorable refinancing transactions of March 2020 and the low prevailing LIBOR rates.

The B3 CFR reflects TIBCO's track record of weak organic revenue growth and persistently very high leverage. Despite significant business restructuring since the leveraged buyout, free cash flow has averaged in the low single digit percentages. The growing share of subscription-based software sales will strengthen TIBCO's business profile over time but pressure cash generation and reported profitability, at least over the next 12 to 18 months. TIBCO large cost restructuring actions will mitigate the impact on profitability and operating cash flow. The B3 CFR additionally reflects the highly competitive infrastructure and analytics software markets in which TIBCO operates, and challenges in pivoting the business from the mature, legacy on-premise infrastructure software sales toward solutions for hybrid IT environments. TIBCO's credit profile is supported by its good operating scale, strong adjusted EBITDA margins, a large installed base of customers and growing recurring revenues under subscription and software maintenance agreements. TIBCO has good liquidity primarily supported by the undrawn $125 million revolving credit facility, $70 million of pro forma cash balances, and Moody's estimates for $100 million to $140 million in free cash flow over the next 12 months. The B3 CFR is constrained by TIBCO's high financial risk tolerance and Moody's expectations for shareholder-friendly financial policies.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that TIBCO will generate organic revenue growth of at least low single digit rates, although the reported growth rate under the ASC 606 standard, which the company adopted in December 2019, will be higher. Moody's further expects TIBCO will maintain good liquidity and free cash flow will increase to 3% to 4% of total debt over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

TIBCO's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity becomes weak, free cash flow is expected to remain negative, or anticipated revenue growth does not materialize. Given TIBCO's very high leverage and weak organic growth, Moody's does not expect a ratings upgrade in the next 12 to 18 months. The ratings could be upgraded over time if the company generates revenue growth of about mid-single digits and free cash flow of more than 5% of total debt, and total debt to EBITDA declines to below 7x on a sustained basis.

TIBCO Software Inc. is a leading provider of business integration and analytics software. The company is owned by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners since December 2014.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

