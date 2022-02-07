Moody's affirms TKC's B3 CFR and upgrades senior unsecured notes to Caa1; outlook stable

Toronto, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed TKC Holdings, Inc.'s (TKC) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and B1 senior secured ratings. At the same time, Moody's upgraded TKC's senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable. The rating action follows the announcement of TKC's proposed issuance of a $305 million Holdco PIK facility due 2027 to pay a shareholder distribution.

The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's forecast for deleveraging toward 7x through 2022 after rising to close to 7.5x pro forma for the new holdco debt (from 6.3x LTM Sep-21). Although the company's increased debt burden is credit negative, TKC will benefit from moderate EBITDA growth while maintaining strong free cash flow and good liquidity.

The upgrade of TKC's existing senior unsecured notes reflects increased loss absorption from the issuance of the new lower-ranking, structurally subordinated holdco PIK facility, in accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: TKC Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TKC Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TKC Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TKC's CFR is constrained by: (1) high leverage (pro-forma 7.5x LTM Sep-21) settling around 7x over the next 12 to 18 months; (2) aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership; and (3) a volume-based business exposed to social risks linked to prison policy reform and an ongoing modest but steady decline in the US incarcerated population. The company benefits from: (1) good revenue visibility supported by multiyear contracts; (2) a strong market position in its commissary and food service businesses, providing competitive advantages in pricing and bidding processes; (3) ongoing outsourcing trend as local and state governments seek operational efficiencies; and (4) good liquidity.

TKC has good liquidity. Pro forma for the transaction, sources of cash total about $210 million, compared to uses of about $5 million in mandatory debt amortizations. Sources consist of about $90 million in cash on hand, positive free cash flow of around $70 million and full availability under the $50 million revolving credit facility due 2026. The revolver has a springing covenant based on a maximum net leverage ratio when drawings exceed 35% of total borrowing capacity, with which TKC will remain comfortably in compliance. The company has limited ability to generate alternate liquidity from asset sales.

The B1 rating on TKC's senior secured credit facilities ($525 million first lien term loan and $425 million first lien notes, both due May 2028, and $50 million revolver due May 2026) reflects their priority ranking in the capital structure and benefit from loss absorption cushion provided by the company's more junior debt. The Caa1 rating on the $675 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 reflects contractual subordination to the first lien facilities and loss absorption from the structurally subordinated $305 million Holdco PIK facility due 2027.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for moderate EBITDA growth supporting deleveraging towards 7x, while generating positive free cash flow and maintaining good liquidity.

TKC has high exposure to social risks tied to an ongoing decline in incarceration rates in the US, prison policy shifts at local, state and federal levels, public pressure to implement criminal justice reform, and negative investor sentiment surrounding the prison industry. Mitigants to these long-term social risks include industry trends such as a transition towards outsourcing prison services, cross-selling opportunities and industry consolidation, which will increase the number of prisoners TKC serves even as overall population declines. The impact of lower prison populations following the COVID-19 outbreak on TKC has been limited due to price adjustments in its food service contracts and resiliency in the commissary business, which has benefited from increased inmate spending limits and greater visibility and utilization amid the pandemic.

Governance risks are high, arising from the aggressive track record of TKC's private equity ownership, including debt-funded distributions leading to elevated leverage. Given the long tenor of HIG's holdings (since 2012), releveraging risks remain heightened as shareholders seek to maximize returns before executing an exit strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

TKC's ratings could be upgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6x (7.5x pro-forma LTM Sept-21) while adhering to more conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA is maintained above 8x or if there is a weakening of free cash flow, liquidity or competitive positioning. The ratings could also be pressured by increasingly negative financial policies.

TKC is a leading provider of commissary, food service, and related products to the corrections industry across the United States. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and generated revenues of approximately $1.7 billion during the LTM as of September 2021. TKC is owned by funds affiliated with H.I.G. Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

