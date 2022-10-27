Moody's affirms TSMC's Aa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) Aa3 issuer rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings:

(1) the provisional (P)Aa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the $8 billion shelf registration of TSMC Arizona Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TSMC, and the Aa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued by TSMC Arizona Corporation under the shelf. The shelf and notes are guaranteed by TSMC.

(2) the Aa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued by TSMC Global Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of TSMC, and guaranteed by TSMC.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation of TSMC's rating reflects the company's leading position in the global foundry industry and its ability to match customers' differentiated and rising technology requirements. TSMC's credit rating is constrained only by the rating of the Government of Taiwan, China (Aa3 stable)," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"We expect that TSMC will maintain its prudent financial management with low leverage and a substantial net cash position, which will give it ample flexibility to invest in and grow its technology leadership and to weather the challenging economic environment over the next two years," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TSMC's Aa3 rating is supported by its technological leadership in the growing application processor market for smart devices. As a leading foundry service provider, the company is well positioned to extend its technological edge in advanced nodes and its suite of intellectual property technologies to cater to rising performance requirements.

The rating is also supported by the company's open and independent business model because TSMC focuses on manufacturing its customers' designs and does not develop its own chipset or compete with its customers. This model has resulted in many long-term customer relationships and attracted new customers.

The rating also considers TSMC's strong economies of scale, which have enabled it to achieve the highest profit margin in the industry, minimize cash flow volatility, and continue investing through downturns.

TSMC has prudent financial management with a strong net cash position and low debt leverage. These features translate into its strong capital structure with an ample financial buffer for business expansion, shareholder returns and potential merger and acquisition activity.

However, the Aa3 rating is constrained by the capital-intensive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. TSMC has to incur significant capital expenditure to fund its continued technological development and meet rising demand from existing and new customers.

TSMC's operating and financial profiles are very strong for its rating level; however, the company conducts most of its operations and activities in Taiwan. As such, its rating is constrained by Taiwan's Aa3 rating.

Moody's expects TSMC to maintain its leading market position in the foundry industry over the next three years as it continues developing and introducing new advanced nodes, including 3-nanometer (nm) and 2nm chips, and offering different versions of the same node to match the performance requirements of its different customers. This will lead to solid revenue growth, strong margins and an expanding customer base.

Moody's estimates TSMC's revenue will grow 43.5% to NTD2.28 trillion ($77.8 billion) in 2022 and by 6.0% in 2023. The solid revenue growth will be driven by strong demand in the company's high-performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive segments, and for its advanced nodes (7nm chips and below), especially its 5nm chip, which was introduced ahead of its competitors and has gained a significant market share. Its 3nm chip will start contributing solid revenue in 2023.

5G wireless technology-related and HPC-related applications will drive semiconductor content enrichment, increasing demand for TSMC's advanced technologies.

TSMC's slower growth in 2023 will be driven by (1) weakening chip demand for consumer electronics, including personal computers, gaming consoles and televisions, and smartphones, driven by the weak global economic environment, high interest rates and high inflation; and (2) ongoing chip inventory corrections in the supply chain.

Moody's also estimates the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will decline to 68% over the next two years from 69.3% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 and 68.7% in 2021 because of lower gross margins from lower capacity utilization rates owing to the ramp-up of new production lines and softening demand. The lower gross margin will be also affected by the introduction of its new 3nm chip with a weaker gross margin at the early production stage.

Moody's forecasts that TSMC will generate stronger free cash flow in the next two years, driven by strong earnings growth and a relatively stable dividend policy, partially offset by high capital spending. Specifically, Moody's expects TSMC will generate NTD98 billion ($3.4 billion) and NTD132 billion in adjusted free cash flows in 2022 and 2023, respectively, up from NTD1.5 billion in 2021. Its capital spending, meanwhile, will be around $36 billion in 2022 and $34 billion in 2023, up from $30 billion in 2021, mainly to support advanced technologies developments, including 7nm, 5nm, 3nm and 2nm chips, and the construction of its new manufacturing facilities in Arizona, the US and Japan.

Moody's expects that the company will maintain a strong net cash position over the next two years. Its improving free cash flow generation and prudent investment strategy will allow the company to further enhance its net cash position, with its adjusted net cash position set to increase to NTD629 billion ($21.5 billion) in 2023 from NTD525 billion at the end of June 2022 and NTD438 billion in 2021.

Moody's also expects TSMC's adjusted debt/EBITDA to decrease to 0.5x over the next two years from 0.7x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 and 0.7x in 2021, mainly driven by higher earnings.

TSMC's liquidity is excellent. As of the end of June 2022, the company held around NTD1.45 trillion in cash and marketable securities. Together with its NTD1.4 trillion-NTD1.45 trillion in operating cash flow as estimated by Moody's, the company's liquidity is more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of NTD135 billion, and its Moody's-estimated capital spending of around NTD1.04 trillion and dividend payments of around NTD285 billion over the next 12 months.

The company's liquidity is also supported by TSMC's strong access to bank and capital markets as one of the largest corporates in Taiwan with a global footprint and large operating scale.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a neutral-to-low impact on TSMC's rating. The company has moderately negative environmental and neutral-to-low social risks, driven by: (1) its environmental risk exposure to physical climate risk as a manufacturer; the water- and energy-intensive production process in semiconductor manufacturing; and the hazardous waste by-product generated during the chip manufacturing process; and (2) its social risks arising from the company's dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent, as with the rest of the sector.

These risks are mitigated by the company's positive governance benefit due to its prudent financial policy, owing to its solid net cash position. The company has demonstrated a strong management track record of maintaining its technology leadership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TSMC will maintain its leading position in the pure foundry market. Moody's also expects the company to maintain its (1) technology leadership, (2) strong and broad product offerings, (3) manufacturing excellence, (4) ability to smoothly migrate to more advanced technology nodes, (5) financial prudence, and (6) solid net cash position. However, its rating is constrained by Taiwan's Aa3 rating with a stable outlook.

Given TSMC's very strong credit profile, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Taiwan's Aa3 rating is upgraded because the company conducts most of its operations and activities in Taiwan.

Because TSMC's credit profile is strong for its rating level, a downgrade is unlikely without a significant and precipitous change in its operating and financial profiles. However, any negative action on Taiwan's Aa3 rating will trigger a downgrade of the company's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is a dedicated integrated circuit (IC) foundry business, founded in 1987. It manufactures products for various platforms, covering a variety of smartphone, high performance computing, Internet of Things, automotive and digital consumer electronics segments. The total capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC, including its subsidiaries and joint ventures, was around 13 million to 14 million 12-inch equivalent wafers per year in 2021.

TSMC's total sales revenue reached a new high of NTD1.59 trillion in 2021. The company is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and offers customer support, account management and engineering services through its offices in China, Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

