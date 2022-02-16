Moody´s affirms TUCA's ratings and changes outlook to stable from negative

Mexico, February 16, 2022 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") affirmed the Ba3 (Global Scale, local currency) and Baa1.mx (Mexico National Scale) ratings of the Certificados Bursatiles TUCACCB 08 (the "Notes") issued by Túnel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749 ("TUCA"). At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tunel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749

....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles TUCACCB 08 due 2034, Affirmed at Ba3/Baa1.mx

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tunel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749

....Outlook, Changes to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings reflects that TUCA registered an important traffic and revenue improvement during 2021, leading to a recovery of its key indicators. The change in outlook to stable also considers the improvement in TUCA's liquidity position and Moody's expectation that the anticipated improvement in metrics will be sustained over the next 12-18 months following the recent allowance for tariff adjustments.

TUCA's traffic has been historically volatile and exposed to the tourism sector of Acapulco, which was hardly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, traffic dropped by 28.4% after an 11.9% decline in 2019. However, during 2021, traffic registered a recovery, increasing by 20.1%. Moody's expects that traffic will continue increasing 3%, on average, in 2022 and 2023 reflecting the recuperation of the tourism industry, but it will not be until 2026 that it will return to levels registered in 2019.

Given traffic performance, Moody's anticipates revenue to have increased by 38% during 2021. The higher revenue growth reflects the increasing tunnel usage by foreign users that pay a higher tariff. Moody's expects that revenue will continue increasing by 5%, on average, during 2022 and 2023, considering that the State of Guerrero (Ba3/A3.mx stable), as the concession authority, has recently approved a 7.36% increase in toll tariffs for this year.

Moody's expects that the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) will average 1.15x during 2022 and 2023, while the Concession Life Coverage Ratio will be 1.7x in 2022. The Debt Service Reserve Fund currently holds around MXN $110 million, equivalent to approximately 12 months of debt service and Moody's expects that it will not be used during 2022 and 2023.

Moody's recognizes that the toll roads relatively weak performance is partially compensated by TUCA's project finance provisions in the structure, including a cash sweep mechanism, distribution and additional indebtedness tests, among others. Under the trust cash waterfall, excess cash is trapped until the debt service reserve is fully funded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If TUCA's traffic recovers rapidly leading to projected DSCR sustainably above 1.3x and maintaining levels of liquidity, the ratings could have upward pressure. A rating upgrade will also depend on Moody's views of strong institutional framework supporting the toll road concession.

If TUCA's traffic underperforms such that its internal cash generation is materially affected resulting in DSCR below 1.0x, or higher likelihood of drawings under the liquidity cash reserves, the ratings could have downward pressure.

Profile

Túnel de Acapulco is a 2.9 km. (1.8 miles) tolled tunnel located North of the Acapulco Bay, a popular tourist destination. It is an important link to both the Mexico City-Acapulco Toll Road known as "Autopista del Sol" as well as other key free and toll roads connecting the area. TUCA operates under a concession granted by the State of Guerrero in 1994 for 25 years; the term of the concession was extended in 2002 for additional 15 years and currently expires in June 2034. The Certificados Bursátiles are issued by a special purpose trust (Banco Invex F/749) to which the cash flows and rights under the concession are pledged to service debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Túnel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749's rating is between 01 January 2016 and 31 December 2021 (source:Tunel De Acapulco Banco Invex F/749 Financial Statements.)

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 04/05/2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

