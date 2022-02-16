Moody´s affirms TUCA's ratings and changes outlook to stable from negative

Mexico, February 16, 2022 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") affirmed
the Ba3 (Global Scale, local currency) and Baa1.mx (Mexico
National Scale) ratings of the Certificados Bursatiles TUCACCB 08 (the
"Notes") issued by Túnel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749 ("TUCA").
At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from
negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Tunel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749
....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles
TUCACCB 08 due 2034, Affirmed at Ba3/Baa1.mx
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Tunel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749
....Outlook, Changes to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the ratings reflects that TUCA registered an important
traffic and revenue improvement during 2021, leading to a recovery
of its key indicators. The change in outlook to stable also considers
the improvement in TUCA's liquidity position and Moody's expectation
that the anticipated improvement in metrics will be sustained over the
next 12-18 months following the recent allowance for tariff adjustments.
TUCA's traffic has been historically volatile and exposed to the tourism
sector of Acapulco, which was hardly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, traffic dropped by 28.4% after an 11.9%
decline in 2019. However, during 2021, traffic registered
a recovery, increasing by 20.1%. Moody's
expects that traffic will continue increasing 3%, on average,
in 2022 and 2023 reflecting the recuperation of the tourism industry,
but it will not be until 2026 that it will return to levels registered
in 2019.
Given traffic performance, Moody's anticipates revenue to
have increased by 38% during 2021. The higher revenue growth
reflects the increasing tunnel usage by foreign users that pay a higher
tariff. Moody's expects that revenue will continue increasing
by 5%, on average, during 2022 and 2023, considering
that the State of Guerrero (Ba3/A3.mx stable), as the concession
authority, has recently approved a 7.36% increase
in toll tariffs for this year.
Moody's expects that the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) will
average 1.15x during 2022 and 2023, while the Concession
Life Coverage Ratio will be 1.7x in 2022. The Debt Service
Reserve Fund currently holds around MXN $110 million, equivalent
to approximately 12 months of debt service and Moody's expects that
it will not be used during 2022 and 2023.
Moody's recognizes that the toll roads relatively weak performance is
partially compensated by TUCA's project finance provisions in the structure,
including a cash sweep mechanism, distribution and additional indebtedness
tests, among others. Under the trust cash waterfall,
excess cash is trapped until the debt service reserve is fully funded.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
If TUCA's traffic recovers rapidly leading to projected DSCR sustainably
above 1.3x and maintaining levels of liquidity, the ratings
could have upward pressure. A rating upgrade will also depend on
Moody's views of strong institutional framework supporting the toll
road concession.
If TUCA's traffic underperforms such that its internal cash generation
is materially affected resulting in DSCR below 1.0x, or higher
likelihood of drawings under the liquidity cash reserves, the ratings
could have downward pressure.
Profile
Túnel de Acapulco is a 2.9 km. (1.8 miles)
tolled tunnel located North of the Acapulco Bay, a popular tourist
destination. It is an important link to both the Mexico City-Acapulco
Toll Road known as "Autopista del Sol" as well as other key free and toll
roads connecting the area. TUCA operates under a concession granted
by the State of Guerrero in 1994 for 25 years; the term of the concession
was extended in 2002 for additional 15 years and currently expires in
June 2034. The Certificados Bursátiles are issued by a special
purpose trust (Banco Invex F/749) to which the cash flows and rights under
the concession are pledged to service debt.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Túnel de Acapulco Banco Invex F/749's rating is between 01 January
2016 and 31 December 2021 (source:Tunel De Acapulco Banco Invex
F/749 Financial Statements.)
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
