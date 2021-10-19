Moody's affirms TUI Cruises' CFR at B3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed TUI Cruises GmbH's (TUI Cruises) Corporate Family rating (CFR) and Probability of Default rating at B3 and B3-PD respectively. Concurrently, the agency has affirmed the Caa2 instrument rating to the €300 million senior unsecured notes issued earlier this year including the €223.5 million fungible add-on. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects both the fact that the proposed add-on of €223.5 million to the senior unsecured notes will not lead to an increase in TUI Cruises' overall indebtedness as the proceeds from the issuance will be used to partially redeem a EUR388 million senior secured term loan. The loss given default rate on the senior unsecured notes will even slightly reduce as a result of the proposed transaction as a portion of the senior secured debt ranking ahead of the senior unsecured notes will be redeemed.

The rating affirmation is also driven by the fact that TUI Cruises has performed broadly in line with our expectations since the initial rating assignment earlier this year. TUI Cruises has been able to significantly ramp up capacity over the summer months with 11 out of 12 vessels in operations during July, August and September. The occupancy rate remained subdued due to remaining restrictions in many ports although this does not come as a surprise. We note positively the very favorable yield development with ticket prices getting back to pre-pandemic levels during the summer months due to a lack of offered capacity. The outlook for the winter season also remains in line with our previous expectations.

TUI Cruises' B3 CFR remains supported by (i) the group's strong market position and brand recognition in the German speaking cruise market, (ii) good long term growth prospects of the German cruise market once the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic will have faded supported by positive demographic factors, a still low penetration of cruise holidays in comparison to other more mature markets and the exposure to an affluent customer base, (iii) TUI Cruises' very profitable business model and best in class profitability pre-pandemic coupled with a good operating cash flow conversion, (iv) a young and attractive fleet with lower maintenance costs and a higher energy efficiency than other rated peers, (v) an adequate liquidity profile, (vi) an experienced management team that has navigated the company successfully through the pandemic so far, and (vii) the support offered by the two joint venture partners Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (B1 negative) and TUI AG (B3 stable) as well as our expectation that the two partners will remain supportive going forward.

Conversely, TUI Cruises CFR is constrained by (i) the issuer's very weak point-in time credit metrics as a result of high cash burn rates and very depressed EBITDA generation since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, albeit both have improved towards positive territory over the past two months (ii) the remaining uncertainties regarding the timing and pace of a recovery in cruise activities over the next few years, and (iii) the smaller size and diversification (both in terms of offered routes and sources of customers) of TUI Cruises compared to larger US rated peers.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TUI Cruises will be able to continue ramping up cruise activities during the winter season and beyond (especially on the occupancy rate that will be critical to restore profitability) leading to a gradual improvement in earnings and operating cash flows. The stable outlook is also underpinned by the issuer's adequate liquidity profile and the expectation that the group's liquidity profile will not deteriorate materially for current levels. TUI Cruises is seen as strongly positioned in the B3 rating category and a recovery of operating performance could result in material leverage improvements and positive rating pressure in the short- to medium-term.

LIQUIDITY

TUI Cruises liquidity position is adequate and slightly stronger than when we assigned the initial rating. The improvement was driven by (i) a relatively material increase in customer deposits since February-March 2021 (around €70 million increase between February-March 2021 and August) with no clear certainty that this will significantly reverse in Q4 2021 as customers are booking very late and will now book for the winter season; and (ii) a stronger than expected free cash flow generation with YTD negative FCF well below our earlier expectation.

TUI Cruises had €425 million of cash on balance sheet at 30 June 2021 and €145 million availability under undrawn credit lines. The liquidity situation of TUI Cruises has further improved since the end of June 2021.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa2 instrument rating to the upsized €523.5 million senior unsecured notes reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the instrument with €3.3 billion of debt ranking contractually ahead of the upsized €523.5 million senior unsecured notes. The unsecured notes rank junior to (i) €2.4 billion of ECA financing that have 1st lien security over a large portion of the fleet, (ii) €600 million of bank debt that have 2nd lien security over certain vessels, and (iii) €300 million of Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) loan that have security over the Mein Schiff trademark.

Moody's has used a family recovery rate of 50% due to the mix of bank and bond debt in the capital structure and the presence of a comprehensive financial covenant package.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure would build on the rating if leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA would drop sustainably below 6.0x, RCF/net debt would increase to the high single digits and TUI Cruises would maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

Conversely negative pressure would arise on the rating if the company's liquidity profile would deteriorate and weak recovery prospects for both the upcoming winter season and for 2022 would derail TUI Cruises from a visible path to a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 7.0x by year-end 2023.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stanislas Duquesnoy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

