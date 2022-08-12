Moody's affirms Taboola's credit ratings, upgrades SGL to SGL-1; outlook stable

Approximately $390 million of debt securities affected

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Taboola, Inc.'s ("Taboola") credit ratings, including its B1 corporate family rating (CFR), and upgraded its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the credit ratings reflects Moody's expectation that despite slowing revenue growth, rising costs and a meaningful decline in free cash flows, Taboola's disciplined financial policies will sustain leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 3x-4x range. Governance considerations are a key driver of today's rating actions.

The upgrade of the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Taboola will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. The upgrade was prompted by the launch of a new five-year $90 million revolver earlier this month. This added access to a committed external credit line, further enhancing liquidity. Significant cash on hand, full revolver availability, comfortable cushion under its financial covenant and no near-term maturities contribute to Taboola's very good liquidity.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Taboola, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Gtd. Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Taboola, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Taboola, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects Taboola's exposure to cyclical advertising revenue, intense industry competition, changing regulations towards greater privacy and the elimination of third-party cookies. Taboola is well diversified within its advertisers' base but has some concentration in its publishing partners' base. Its largest digital property, Microsoft and affiliates, accounted for 17% of Taboola's 2021 gross revenues (this percentage is expected to decline in 2022 with full year of Connexity revenue). Counterbalancing these credit challenges are Taboola's all-digital business model, global diversification, moderate financial leverage and very good liquidity. The company's growth prospects are supported by the ongoing shift of brand marketing spend and consumer purchase activity from traditional channels to online platforms.

Moody's expects that headwinds from macroeconomic factors will drive declines in revenue and free cash flow in 2022, and it may take longer to fully realize synergies from Connexity integration in current environment. However, Taboola's financial strategies emphasizing moderate debt levels and ample liquidity will lead to leverage sustained in the 3x – 4x (Moody's adjusted) over the next 18 months. Incorporating Moody's adjustments, Taboola's LTM 6/2022 Debt/EBITDA on a gross and net basis was 3.2x and 0.7x, respectively. Moody's projects leverage to remain close to these levels despite weaker than expected free cash flows in 2022 and 2023. Taboola's LTM 6/2022 FCF/Debt (Moody's adjusted) was 7% and projected to decline to around 3% by the end of 2022. After a period of weak free cash flow generation in 2022, Moody's projects the company's FCF/Debt will not return to its current level until the end of 2023.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, driven by a substantial cash balance, fully available $90 million revolver, and operating cash flow in the $50 - $65 million range over the next 12 months. As of 30 June 2022, Taboola had $309 million in cash and short-term investments. Moody's projects Taboola to hold near $300 million cash over the next 18 months. The company's cash needs are modest and predictable relative to internally generated cash flows and consist of roughly $25 million of capex, $10 million in working capital cash use and approximately $3 million term loan amortization. The company's only funded debt maturity is in September 2028, when the term loan comes due. The company's revolver matures in August 2027. Taboola cash flows are moderately seasonal, with higher in Q4 as advertisers tend to increase their spending around the holidays. Seasonality has not been pronounced historically because of rapid growth but it is likely to become more impactful on cash flows because of Connexity's focus on e-commerce.

Moody's does not expect Taboola to draw on the revolver over the next 12-18 months given its high cash balance. Following the August 2022 amendment, the company's credit agreement includes one financial maintenance covenant (maximum net leverage of 3.25x) that applies to revolver only. Moody's expects Taboola to maintain ample cushion over the requirement over the next 12-18 months.

The B1 rating on the term loan reflects the probability of default of the company, based on the B1-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate at default given an all-bank debt structure with maintenance financial covenant that is only applicable to a revolver and the first lien's debt preponderance in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite a decline in free cash flow, slowing growth and an increase in costs, Taboola will manage through current macroeconomic headwinds while sustaining Debt/EBITDA in the 3x -4x range over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Taboola's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if the company continues to operate with moderate leverage and very good liquidity while pursuing growth, demonstrates a commitment to a disciplined financial policy that balances the interests of creditors and equity holders, and delivers organic EBITDA growth leading to growing free cash flow generation. Quantitatively, an upgrade will require maintaining leverage of under 3.5x and FCF/Debt (Moody's adjusted) of at least 10% (both metrics are Moody's adjusted).

Ratings will be downgraded if an aggressive financial policy or weak earnings cause leverage to exceed 4.5x and FCF/Debt declining closer to 5% (both Moody's adjusted). Significant client losses, weak organic revenue growth, and significant decline in cash balance could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Taboola, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLA) is a technology company that runs a recommendation platform across the open web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic approach. The company became public in June 2021, via a combination with ION Acquisition Corp 1, Ltd., a special purpose acquisition company. Taboola's LTM 6/2022 revenue was $1.4 billion.

