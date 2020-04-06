Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers National Central Cooling Company PJSC Tabreed Sukuk SPC Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: National Central Cooling Company PJSC: New Issuer Credit Opinion: National Central Cooling Company PJSC: New Issuer Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of National Central Cooling Company PJSC Rating Action: Moody's assigns first-time Baa3 ratings to Tabreed; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms Tabreed's ratings following purchase of Emaar District Cooling assets, outlook stable 06 Apr 2020 London, 06 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) following its purchase of certain district cooling assets from Emaar Properties PJSC (Emaar, Baa3 stable) a leading real estate developer in Dubai. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 instrument rating on the company's senior unsecured sukuk certificates issued by Tabreed Sukuk SPC Limited. The rating outlook remains stable. "While the acquisition temporarily increases leverage beyond our downgrade threshold, we have affirmed Tabreed's ratings and maintained the stable outlook because we anticipate that its credit ratios will recover to levels that are commensurate with its Baa3 rating within 12 to 18 months" says Thomas Le Guay, a Moody's Analyst and local market analyst for Tabreed. Tabreed has acquired an 80% stake in four district cooling plants located in Downtown Dubai with a total installed capacity of 170,000 refrigerated tons. The acquisition implies an enterprise value of AED3.1 billion and is 100% debt funded via a $692 million (AED2.5 billion) senior unsecured term loan that ranks pari passu with Tabreed's other debt instruments in the capital structure. RATINGS RATIONALE The acquisition materially improves Tabreed's position in Dubai, the world's largest district cooling market and contributes to improve Tabreed's operating diversity. With it, Tabreed becomes the second-largest district cooling player in Dubai, with an estimated 18% market share. Moody's forecasts that Tabreed's Retained Cash Flow (RCF)-to-Net Debt ratio will decline below 10% in 2020 after Moody's adjustments, while the company's Debt-to-EBITDA ratio will rise above 5.0x. However, credit ratios will recover in subsequent years thanks to strong cash flow generation and earnings growth. Tabreed will generate around AED500 million of Moody's-adjusted RCF in 2021, with the Emaar assets contributing for around 30%, implying an RCF-to-Net Debt ratio of around 12% in 2021. Moody's expects that Tabreed will focus on reducing its gross debt over the next 12-18 months, in line with its track record of prudent financial policies. Tabreed's Baa3 rating remains supported by the company's (1) strong cash flow resilience because of long-term fixed charge contracts; (2) low operating risk levels, with most variable costs being passed through; (3) strong competitive positions in growing Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets; and (4) complementary shareholder base. The rating remains constrained by Tabreed's (1) geographical concentration in the Middle East; (2) relatively high level of customer concentration; (3) high dividends, which limit free cash flow (FCF); and (4) continued exposure to a degree of acquisition risk. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained operating performance in the next 12-18 months and a gradual deleveraging within Moody's guidance for the ratings. ESG considerations Tabreed faces overall low environmental risks. Despite the high carbon intensity of the company's cooling plants, these use significantly less electricity than alternative cooling solutions. Any regulation seeking to curb the environmental footprint of air conditioning will likely be positive for Tabreed. Long-term contracts that generally include automatic input cost pass-through clauses protect Tabreed against increases in electricity costs. Tabreed is unlikely to be materially affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak -- which Moody's identifies as a social risk -- given the stable and essential nature of demand for district cooling services, a strong contractual coverage, with 84% of 2019 EBITDA generated from fixed capacity charges, and the resilience of its customers which are mostly government-owned entities. Moody's expects that Tabreed will seek to maintain investment grade credit metrics by adapting its dividend policy to any unforeseen changes in the operating environment. Tabreed benefits from a supportive and complementary shareholder base. Moody's views Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC and ENGIE SA as strong commercial and technical backers for Tabreed in the region. Both anchor shareholders also provide Tabreed with high standards for financial oversight and governance, and also strengthen Tabreed's commitment to the stated financial policies. We do not apply any notching for parental support to Tabreed's rating in the absence of guarantees or a legally binding support mechanism that would benefit Tabreed in case of financial need. Liquidity Tabreed has excellent liquidity, supported by cash and cash equivalents of AED227 million as of 31 December 2019, AED590 million available under the company's revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023, and projected cash from operations of AED1.1 billion for the next 12 months. Uses of cash include AED195 million of current debt maturities, projected capital spending and acquisitions of around AED243 million and dividend payments of AED289 million in the next 12 months. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Positive rating pressure could emerge over time, should Tabreed improve its financial profile such that (Funds from operations + interest)/interest increases above 5.0x on a sustained basis and Retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt increases above 15% on a sustained basis. Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if Tabreed's financial metrics do not recover from the acquisition of Emaar's district cooling assets within 12-18 months such that RCF/net debt recovers above 10% and (Funds from operations + interest)/interest remains above 4.0x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) is an independent district cooling company based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and operating throughout the Middle East. The company provided a total of over 1.2 million refrigerated tons of chilled water in 2019 through 80 plants in five countries, with a reported revenue of AED1.5 billion ($414 million) and EBITDA of AED763 million ($208 million) in 2019. Tabreed is owned by two majority shareholders, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC (41.9%, Aa2 stable) and ENGIE SA (40%, A3 stable), with the remaining 18.1% publicly traded on the Dubai Financial Market. The local market analyst for these ratings is Thomas Le Guay, +971 (423) 795-45. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. 