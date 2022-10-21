Moody's affirms Taiyuan Longcheng's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Taiyuan Longcheng Development Investment Group Co Ltd's Baa3 issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by the company.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Taiyuan Longcheng's dominant position in executing public policy projects and providing essential public services in Taiyuan city, the provincial capital of Shanxi province; and its track record of receiving government cash payments." says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Taiyuan Longcheng's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates the Taiyuan government's capacity to support score (GCS) of baa2; and a one-notch downward adjustment based on Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Taiyuan government's propensity to support.

Taiyuan's GCS reflects its status as the capital of Shanxi; the high leverage of Shanxi province's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and weaknesses in the province's local financial sector; and the city's limited disclosure requirements for local SOEs, which prevents a complete assessment of contingent liability risks that could affect the city's capacity to provide support.

The Baa3 rating also considers (1) Moody's expectation that the Taiyuan government will provide support to Taiyuan Longcheng, based on the government's 100% ownership of the company, (2) the company's dominant role as the largest city development, construction and operation platform in Taiyuan city; and (3) its established track record of receiving government cash payments.

The one-notch downward adjustment from Taiyuan city's GCS reflects Taiyuan Longcheng's moderate debt growth related to its capital expenditures in public projects and the risks associated with its commercial activities.

Moody's expects the company to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of operating subsidies, government special-purpose bonds, returns from land sale proceeds and government buybacks of Taiyuan Longcheng's projects, to support its capital spending and debt payments for public-policy-related investments. The company received total government cash payments of around RMB5.0 billion and RMB8.4 billion in 2021 and in the first nine months of 2022, respectively.

Moody's expects the company's debt to grow by approximately 10% in 2022. The agency forecasts that Taiyuan Longcheng's annual capital spending for the year will be around RMB12 billion, largely for infrastructure and affordable housing projects. The amount will be partly funded by debt.

Taiyuan Longcheng also engages in commercial activities mainly in property development and leasing, car parks and charging pile services, tourism and trading, which in total accounted for around 10% of the company's consolidated assets as of the end of 2021. Moody's expects the company to continue its measured approach in developing and managing the risks related to its commercial activities. Should the company change its strategy and aggressively engage in risky debt-funded commercial projects, such as large investments in commercial property developments, it will have a negative impact on its rating.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Taiyuan Longcheng bears high social risks as it is mandated to implement infrastructure construction, shantytown renovation and essential utilities services that are crucial to people's life. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape its development targets and ultimately affect the Taiyuan government's propensity to support Taiyuan Longcheng.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as Taiyuan Longcheng is subject to oversight by the Taiyuan government and must meet its reporting requirements, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Taiyuan Longcheng reflects the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that Taiyuan government's GCS will remain stable; and Moody's view that Taiyuan Longcheng's business profile and integration with the Taiyuan government and the government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Taiyuan Longcheng's issuer rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or Taiyuan government's capacity to support strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening of the government's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support; (2) the company's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Taiyuan government's propensity to provide support, such as through:

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt servicing needs; and

- maintaining the risks associated with its commercial operations and exposures at a low level.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Taiyuan Longcheng's issuer rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Taiyuan government's capacity to support weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening of Taiyuan's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFVs); or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Taiyuan government's propensity to support, such as through:

- significant changes in its core business, with a substantial expansion of its commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities, or substantial losses in its commercial activities

- a decline in its position as the largest and dominant public service provider in Taiyuan city

- rapid increases in its debt and leverage with fewer corresponding government; or payments, leading to an increase in its reliance on high-cost financing, including debt borrowing from nonstandard channels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in Oct 2008, Taiyuan Longcheng Development Investment Group Co Ltd is 100% owned by the Taiyuan Finance Bureau. As the largest city development, construction and operation platform in Taiyuan city by assets, the company is mandated by the Taiyuan government to take on around 90% of the city's shantytown renovation and affordable housing construction projects. The company is also a key investment, financing and operating platform for Taiyuan city's infrastructure construction, and engages in some commercial activities, such as tourism, trading, property development and leasing, car parks and charging pile services.

Taiyuan Longcheng reported assets of RMB102 billion and a revenue of RMB6.0 billion in 2021.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (10) 63196570.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

