Moody's affirms Tajikistan's B3 rating; outlook remains negative

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Tajikistan's B3 rating; outlook remains negative

26 May 2020

Singapore, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Tajikistan's long-term local and foreign currency issuer and the foreign currency senior unsecured B3 ratings and maintained the negative outlook.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the coronavirus shock increases Tajikistan's external liquidity risks as remittances fall sharply and the government's spending needs rise. While in the near term, significant financial support from the international community will likely cover Tajikistan's external financing needs, beyond 2020, the government will be challenged to sustain its fiscal consolidation objective in order to preserve macroeconomic stability. Very weak governance points to the policy challenge for the government in responding to and mitigating the impact of the shock.

The coronavirus outbreak and the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Tajikistan, the main channels of exposure are lower remittance inflows and consequently wider fiscal and external funding gaps and slower growth.

The affirmation of the B3 rating reflects progress made by Tajikistan in stabilizing its external payments position over the past year, alleviating some of the pressures on its foreign exchange reserves that led to the initial change in the rating outlook to negative in December 2018.

Tajikistan's long-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at B3. The foreign currency deposit ceiling remains at Caa1, while the local currency bond and deposit ceilings remain at B1. In addition, the short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings are unchanged at "Not Prime."

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR MAINTAINING THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

CORONAVIRUS SHOCK RENEWS RISE IN EXTERNAL AND LIQUIDITY RISKS

The coronavirus shock has interrupted some signs of stabilization in Tajikistan's external liquidity position and raises renewed risks to the sovereign's credit profile. Lower oil prices leading to substantially weaker economic growth in Russia (Baa3 stable)—the most important destination for Tajikistan's overseas workers— are likely to weigh significantly on remittances in Tajikistan, a major source of foreign currency and income. Combined with higher spending for the government, Tajikistan's external financing needs have increased markedly. Weak institutions and governance point to risks to the government's capacity to manage the shock in a way that preserves macroeconomic stability.

Moody's expects that the current account deficit will widen to around $600 million in 2020 (6.8% of GDP) from less than $200 million in 2019 (2.3% of GDP) as a result of the coronavirus shock. Imminent liquidity pressures appear contained as Tajikistan's external financing gap is likely to be in large part covered by financing from International Financial Institutions, including the IMF's rapid credit facility (RCF) line that was approved in early May.

Moody's does not currently expect Tajikistan to participate in any debt relief initiative that would require the participation of private sector creditors. A decision to do so could carry negative implications for the country's rating.

Moody's estimates that some of the current account shortfall will be met by a drawdown on Tajikistan's international reserves, pushing the External Vulnerability Indicator, the ratio of external debt payments due in the course of the year to foreign exchange reserves (excluding gold) to over 500% in 2021 from around 300% this year. The negative outlook captures the risks related to a possible more significant and longer shock to foreign currency receipts in the economy at a time when the government's spending needs increase.

Beside the negative effect of lower remittances on household incomes, disruptions to trade and cross-border travel, as well as the imposition of containment measures weigh on domestic activity. Slower economic growth, around 3% this year from an average of almost 7% in the preceding five years, will weigh on government revenue. Moreover, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the government will also increase spending to bolster public health initiatives and help to contain the economic fallout on households and businesses, contributing to substantially wider fiscal deficits.

Financing of the wider fiscal shortfall, estimated by Moody's at around 7% of GDP in 2020, mirrors the financing of the external funding gap. Moody's baseline scenario projects Tajikistan's government debt will be contained to less than 50% of GDP in 2020 from around 45% of GDP in 2019. While the associated borrowing needs for the government are not particularly large compared to other B3-rated sovereigns, Tajikistan has not previously demonstrated strong access to funding at moderate costs in times of urgent needs, pointing to some liquidity risks.

Moody's baseline projections assume traction on Tajikistan's non-binding commitments to international development partners regarding fiscal consolidation and the avoidance of non-concessional borrowing until the debt position has stabilised. However, given the government's limited track record of fiscal discipline, the negative outlook also reflects the potential for a deviation from the fiscal consolidation path, which could in turn threaten Tajikistan's access to external sources of financing.

RATIONALE FOR THE B3 RATING AFFIRMATION

RECENT, PRE-SHOCK, PROGRESS TOWARDS EXTERNAL STABILIZATION

While Tajikistan's credit metrics at the onset of the coronavirus shock are weak, signs of macroeconomic stabilization in the recent years support the B3 rating.

In 2019, Tajikistan's current account deficit more than halved as compared to 2018, reflecting a recovery in remittance inflows and better export performance given improved bilateral relations with Uzbekistan (B1 stable) and the completion of the second of six planned turbines in the Rogun Hydropower Project (HPP). Relatedly, foreign currency reserves climbed through much of 2019 and reached a near-record high of almost $640 million in January 2020. Once the global impact of the coronavirus epidemic eases, Tajikistan's improved export potential should support foreign currency revenue. Over the medium term, strengthened exports and revenue will be essential to meet the repayments of debt related to the Rogun HPP project.

In 2019, Tajikistan also recorded a third consecutive year of narrower fiscal deficits, largely driven by expenditure restraint. As a result, its government debt burden has consolidated to around 45% of GDP in 2019 from over 50% in 2017. Although susceptibility to exchange rate depreciation remains given the ongoing reliance on external funding, the largely concessional nature of much of Tajikistan's foreign-currency government debt also continues to support debt affordability. However, Tajikistan's fiscal strength is undermined by material contingent liabilities related to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and banks.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Tajikistan's credit profile. The country lies within the collision zone between the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate, making it especially vulnerable to earthquakes. Furthermore, as the economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, it is vulnerable to climate change risks, the potential impacts of which are compounded by the economy's small size and low incomes. Given the government's already high debt burden, an earthquake or climate-change related shock that caused widespread damage could materially impact Tajikistan's rating.

Social considerations are material to Tajikistan's economic strength given interrelated issues concerning poverty and low human capital. Despite robust economic growth and significant progress on poverty reduction over the past decade, Tajikistan continues to have one of the lowest per capita incomes among rated sovereigns. Limited economic and employment opportunities have also led to significant emigration, although remittances from overseas Tajik workers have generally been supportive of the external payments position. Comparatively weak levels of human capital development also constrain diversification of the economy. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the potential implications for public health and safety. For Tajikistan, the shock mainly translates into rising external liquidity risks given a significant fall in remittances and higher financing needs.

Governance considerations are material to Tajikistan's credit profile, and are reflected in a "caa1" assessment of its institutions and governance strength. Tajikistan scores poorly on governance assessments as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators, reflecting weak regulatory quality, rule of law and control of corruption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

The negative outlook indicates that an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

Moody's would consider changing the outlook to stable upon evidence that increasing non-debt creating inflows are contributing to a durable build-up in foreign exchange reserves. Effective implementation of reforms in the banking sector and SOEs, which significantly reduce contingent liability risks to the government, would also support a stable outlook at B3.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's would likely downgrade the rating if risks to macroeconomic stability increased materially through a more marked and longer erosion of foreign exchange reserves than Moody's currently expects. This could result from only partial coverage of the country's external financing needs by concessional lines of external financing, which in turn may depend on a sustained commitment to policy reform and medium-term fiscal consolidation.

A materialisation of significant contingent liabilities posed by banks or SOEs with large fiscal costs would weigh on fiscal strength and likely prompt Moody's to downgrade the rating.

While not Moody's current expectation, indications that the government was likely to participate in debt relief initiatives which Moody's concluded were likely to entail losses for private sector creditors would be negative for the rating.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 3,427 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 7.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.4% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -5% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 79.44% (2018 Actual, includes private and public sector)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 20 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Tajikistan, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian de Guzman
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com