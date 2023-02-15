Moody's affirms Tata Consultancy's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Singapore, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa1 local currency issuer rating of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS).

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects TCS' position as India's largest and one of the world's leading information technology (IT) solutions and services provider with globally diversified, cost-competitive operations that translate into its industry leading profitability and robust credit profile," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"TCS's good corporate governance practices, reflected in its extremely strong balance sheet, large liquidity and net cash position, are a key credit strength supporting its Baa1 rating," adds Chaubal, who is also Moody's lead analyst for TCS.

A vast majority of TCS' workforce is based in India. As well, the company is exposed to changes in regulations and tax laws in India. Given this exposure, TCS' rating is constrained at two notches above the rating of its country of domicile and incorporation, India (Baa3 stable), based on Moody's cross-sector methodology, Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings.

Globally diversified operations, a demonstrated track record in delivering strong operating results with industry leading profitability, large positive free cash flow generation and minimal reliance on the Indian banking system allow TCS to be rated two-notches higher than the Indian sovereign. Moreover, the company's credit profile is strong for its Baa1 rating, given its long, successful and sustainable operational track record with gross debt/EBITDA well below 0.2x and large free cash flow generation.

A pioneer in providing IT services, consulting and digital business solutions, TCS caters to a wide spectrum of globally diversified customers across varied industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and consumer packaged goods, life sciences & healthcare, and manufacturing. More importantly, its continued investments in building new capabilities and technology skills such as cloud, artificial intelligence, automation and analytics have further strengthened its position in the global IT services and solutions industry.

Revenue growth prospects for IT companies could slow as corporates remain cautious with their discretionary IT budget allocations amid global uncertainties and fears of a looming recession. But digital transformation trends, along with corporates' focus on cost optimization and streamlining vendors, present an attractive opportunity for leading IT companies like TCS that have a wide product suite and capabilities to cater to increasingly complex businesses.

Moody's expects TCS' revenues to climb by around 8% for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023 (fiscal 2023), but for growth to slow to around 5% in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, improving employee utilization from hiring in prior years and steadily declining attrition amid global uncertainties will likely arrest any further margin pressure, with its EBITA margin remaining around 25% over fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

While Moody's expects TCS to return 80%-100% of its free cash flow (cash flow from operations - capital spending) through shareholder distributions, such high returns can be accommodated within the credit profile of the company given its largely debt-free balance sheet and excellent liquidity position.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that TCS' robust business model, competitive market position compared with its global peers, and good financial discipline will aid in preserving the company's large net cash/liquid investments position, while maintaining an extremely solid balance sheet.

LIQUIDITY

TCS' liquidity remains excellent. Its cash, deposits, current investments aggregating $8.0 billion (including intercorporate and bank deposits) as of 31 December 2022, and strong, recurrent cash flow will be more than sufficient to cover its modest capital spending and shareholder returns over the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations provide credit benefits to TCS. The company's long track record of execution, conservative financial policies, prudent capital allocation and excellent liquidity, while maintaining its market position are positive factors. TCS' shareholding is concentrated, with Tata Sons Ltd. and other Tata Group companies together holding a stake of around 72% in the company. Tata Sons is majority owned (66%) by Tata Trusts, which has a philanthropic purpose, mitigating the risks associated with large family-controlled companies.

TCS' exposure to environmental and social risk considerations remains neutral to low.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TCS's rating will not be upgraded unless India's Baa3 sovereign rating is upgraded.

A downgrade of India's sovereign rating to Ba1 will lead to a downgrade of TCS' rating.

TCS' fundamental credit profile is strong for its Baa1 rating, indicating headroom to accommodate some weakening in its operating and financial metrics.

Downgrade pressure on the Baa1 rating could develop if: (1) TCS provides support to its affiliated companies other than through its parent, Tata Sons; (2) it undertakes large debt-funded acquisitions or increases returns to its shareholders, significantly undermining its credit profile; or (3) its operating performance significantly deteriorates.

Specific credit metrics indicative of a lower rating include negative free cash flow (after dividends, share repurchases, capital spending and acquisitions) on a sustained basis or a significant weakening in TCS' balance-sheet liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) is one of the world's leading information technology consulting services and business process outsourcing (BPO) firms. The company was 72%-owned by Tata Sons as of 31 December 2022 and employs around 610,000 people across its global offices.

TCS was the largest Indian IT services company by revenue (USD27.4 billion) for the 12 months (LTM) ended 31 December 2022.It is also one of the largest listed companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of around USD154 billion as of 14 February 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kaustubh Chaubal

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikash Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

