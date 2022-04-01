Moody's affirms Tecta's B2 CFR; outlook to stable from negative

Approximately $910 million of debt impacted

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Tecta America Corp's ("Tecta") B2 Corporate Family Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), B1 senior secured credit facility rating and a Caa1 second lien term loan rating. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tecta America Corp

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (to LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tecta America Corp

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The change in the outlook to stable from negative reflects the company's improving debt/EBITDA leverage, estimated at 6.1x at September 30, 2021 since integrating an M&A target and funding a dividend distribution with incremental debt in March 2021. Moody's now expects Tecta's leverage will decline towards 5.5x by the end of 2022, driven by favorable demand trends for roofing maintenance and replacement services. Moody's is not expecting aggressive shareholder return activity. As a percentage of debt, Moody's expects free cash to be in the high single digit range, relatively strong for the B2 rating category.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tecta's B2 CFR reflects the company's market position as one of the leading providers of roofing maintenance and replacement services to the commercial and industrial end markets, its diversified customer base, and nationwide footprint. Tecta's solid operating margins, predictable free cash flow and good liquidity also provide support for the rating. The rating also reflects Tecta's vulnerability to cyclical end markets. In addition, Moody's considers governance characteristics, including its private equity ownership and control, and aggressive financial policy actions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Tecta to generate low single digit revenue growth amidst a favorable environment for roofing maintenance and replacement services over the next 12-18 months with mid double digit profit margins, leading to leverage declining towards 5.5x. Moody's expects the company will use free cash flow towards debt repayment and tuck-in M&A.

Tecta's good liquidity is supported by a $125 million revolving credit facility through April 2026 and Moody's expectation for $60 and $70 million in free cash flow in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Tecta's first lien senior secured revolving credit facility's principal financial covenant is based on revolver usage. If the revolver usage exceeds 35% of commitments, Tecta then must maintain a first lien leverage ratio of no more than 8.15x until usage falls below the maximum threshold. Moody's does not expect the net leverage covenant ratio test to be triggered over the next 12 months. Tecta's senior secured term loan maturing in 2028 does not have any financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.5x, EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained above 3.0x, and the company maintains good liquidity.

Alternatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 2.0x, the company takes a very aggressive financial policy action including shareholder dividends, or liquidity deteriorates.

Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Tecta America Corp provides roofing maintenance and replacement services to the commercial and industrial end markets in the US.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

