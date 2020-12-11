Moody's affirms Teine's B2 CFR; outlook stable

Toronto, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Teine Energy Ltd.'s (Teine) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of B2, Probability of Default Rating of B2-PD, and the B3 senior unsecured notes rating. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Teine's credit metrics will remain strong for its rating despite a modest decline in production in 2021" stated Jonathan Reid, Moody's Analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Teine Energy Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Teine Energy Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teine Energy Ltd.'s (Teine) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) is supported by: (1) strong credit metrics despite a challenging industry environment, with retained cash flow to debt of around 40%, EBITDA to interest around 6.5x and LFCR around 1.7x over the next 12-18 months; (2) a high percentage of light oil (about 70%) of total production; and (3) good liquidity supported by our expectation that Teine will generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months. Teine is challenged by: (1) concentration risk, with 80% of production coming from conventional oil in a single formation, the Viking, in southwestern Saskatchewan; (2) high corporate decline rate (about 34%); and (3) modest production volume, which will decline slightly: to around 25,000 boe/d (net of royalties) in 2021 from around 27,000 boe/d in 2020.

In accordance with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) Methodology, the US$350 million senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below the B2 CFR, reflecting the priority ranking of the C$475 million senior secured borrowing base revolving credit facilities in Teine's capital structure.

Teine's liquidity is good over the next year, with total sources of around C$430 million and no mandatory debt amortization over that period. Teine has around C$27 million in cash on its balance sheet (as of Sept/20) and around C$375 million of availability under its C$475 million of credit facilities (comprised of a C$50 million operating facility and a C$425 million revolving credit facility). We expect the company to generate around C$30 million in free cash flow over the next four quarters. Teine's operating credit facility and revolving credit facility term out in May 2021 with any drawings due May 2022, and the company's US$350 million senior unsecured notes (equivalent to around C$385 million after hedges) mature in September 2022. Alternate sources of liquidity are somewhat limited as its assets are pledged as collateral to the secured revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Teine will maintain strong leverage and coverage metrics and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Teine can grow its production towards 35,000 boe/d net of royalties (around 28,000 boe/d as of LTM 9/30/2020), while maintaining retained cash flow to debt above 50% (51% as of LTM 9/30/2020) and an LFCR above 1.5x (2.1x as of LTM 9/30/2020).

The rating could be downgraded if production approached 20,000 boe/d (around 28,000 boe/d as of LTM 9/30/2020), if retained cash flow to debt falls below 30% or if liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Teine Energy Ltd. is a private Calgary, Alberta-based independent exploration and production company with a focus on the Viking light oil play in southwestern Saskatchewan. The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is the majority owner of Teine.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Reid

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

