Moody's affirms Telecom Argentina's and YPF's ratings

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed Telecom Argentina S.A.'s (Telecom Argentina) Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR) and maintained its negative outlook. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed YPF Sociedad Anonima's (YPF) Caa3 issuer rating and maintained its negative outlook.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL432194 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Telecom Argentina's Caa3 ratings are supported by the company's (1) market position as the largest integrated telecom operator in Argentina, (2) its solid market share of around 37% in cable TV, 54% in broadband, 50% in fixed telephony and 33% in mobile services; and (3) Solid financial metrics for its rating category. The company has low leverage, driven by its strong cash flow from operations. The ratings are mainly constrained by (1) tight regulatory oversight of Argentina's telecom industry, which poses operating risks, (2) concentration of operations in Argentina (Government of Argentina, Ca negative), (3) foreign-currency financing risk, because the company generates most of its revenue in Argentine pesos, and (4) expected negative free cash flow (FCF) generation through 2021.

YPF's Caa3 ratings reflect the company's (1) large oil and gas production and its reserve size; (2) good cash generation and credit metrics for its rating category; (3) status as the largest industrial corporate and energy company in the domestic market; and (4) links with the Government of Argentina, its controlling shareholder, which combine YPF's underlying caa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), which expresses a company's intrinsic credit risk, and our view of moderate support from and high dependence on the Argentine government. The ratings are mainly constrained by YPF's (1) concentration of operations in Argentina, (2) a moderate-to-high foreign-currency risk given that most of the company's debt is denominated in foreign currency, (3) its portfolio of majority mature producing fields, and (4) its rigid labor cost structure.

The negative outlook of both Telecom and YPF mirror the negative outlook on Argentina's sovereign rating. We believe that a weaker sovereign has the potential to create a rating drag on companies operating within its borders, and, therefore, it is appropriate to limit the extent to which the company can be rated higher than the sovereign, in line with our cross-sector rating methodology Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings published in June 2019 and available on www.moodys.com.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Telecom Argentina S.A. is one of the three major telecommunications service providers in Argentina. The company offers mobile, broadband, fixed and pay-TV services to the residential, corporate and government sectors, and is one of the largest private-sector companies in the country. For the last twelve months ended in June 2020 Telecom's revenue and adjusted EBITDA were ARS232,910 million and ARS89,324 million, respectively.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, YPF is an integrated energy company with operations concentrated in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, and downstream operations engaged in refining, chemicals production, retail marketing, transportation and distribution of oil and petroleum products. The company is 51% owned by the Argentine Estate and had revenues of USD 11.8 billion in the last twelve months as of June 2020 and total assets of USD 23.8 billion as of June 30, 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Telecom would depend on an upgrade of the Government of Argentina's rating, currently at Ca with a negative outlook. However, for an upgrade to be considered, the company would have to maintain its leading market position while expanding its internal cash flow generation and sustaining its prudent financial policies and healthy credit metrics, such as (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3x; and (2) adjusted retained cash flow/debt above 20%. The ratings could be downgraded (1) if the government of Argentina's Ca rating is downgraded; (2) if its operating margin or market position weakens; (3) an excessive increase in leverage or a deterioration in liquidity could also trigger a rating downgrade. Quantitatively, adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.5x or retained cash flow/debt below 10% could place the rating under negative pressure.

YPF's ratings could be upgraded (1) if there is an upgrade of the government of Argentina's Ca rating and YPF maintains its strong credit metrics for its rating category (2) if the company manages to grow total production while maintaining strong margins and relatively low leverage; (3) if there is a more clear view of the government's energy policies for the next several years and how they could affect YPF. The ratings could be downgraded (1) if YPF is unable to sustain current credit metrics; (2) if the company loses access to credit markets or lacks access to foreign currency to meet its debt service obligations; (3) if the government of Argentina's Ca rating is downgraded.

The principal methodologies used in rating YPF Sociedad Anonima were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating Telecom Argentina S.A. was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL432194 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Gallardo Barreyro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Latin America ACR

Ing. Butty 240

16th Floor

Buenos Aires City C1001AFB

Argentina

JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

