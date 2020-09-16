Moody's affirms Telecom Argentina's and YPF's ratings

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed Telecom Argentina S.A.'s (Telecom Argentina)
Caa3 corporate family rating (CFR) and maintained its negative outlook.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed YPF Sociedad Anonima's
(YPF) Caa3 issuer rating and maintained its negative outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Telecom Argentina's Caa3 ratings are supported by the company's (1) market
position as the largest integrated telecom operator in Argentina,
(2) its solid market share of around 37% in cable TV, 54%
in broadband, 50% in fixed telephony and 33% in mobile
services; and (3) Solid financial metrics for its rating category.
The company has low leverage, driven by its strong cash flow from
operations. The ratings are mainly constrained by (1) tight regulatory
oversight of Argentina's telecom industry, which poses operating
risks, (2) concentration of operations in Argentina (Government
of Argentina, Ca negative), (3) foreign-currency financing
risk, because the company generates most of its revenue in Argentine
pesos, and (4) expected negative free cash flow (FCF) generation
through 2021.
YPF's Caa3 ratings reflect the company's (1) large oil and
gas production and its reserve size; (2) good cash generation and
credit metrics for its rating category; (3) status as the largest
industrial corporate and energy company in the domestic market; and
(4) links with the Government of Argentina, its controlling shareholder,
which combine YPF's underlying caa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA),
which expresses a company's intrinsic credit risk, and our view
of moderate support from and high dependence on the Argentine government.
The ratings are mainly constrained by YPF's (1) concentration of operations
in Argentina, (2) a moderate-to-high foreign-currency
risk given that most of the company's debt is denominated in foreign currency,
(3) its portfolio of majority mature producing fields, and (4) its
rigid labor cost structure.
The negative outlook of both Telecom and YPF mirror the negative outlook
on Argentina's sovereign rating. We believe that a weaker sovereign
has the potential to create a rating drag on companies operating within
its borders, and, therefore, it is appropriate to limit
the extent to which the company can be rated higher than the sovereign,
in line with our cross-sector rating methodology Assessing the
Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings published in June
2019 and available on www.moodys.com.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Telecom Argentina
S.A. is one of the three major telecommunications service
providers in Argentina. The company offers mobile, broadband,
fixed and pay-TV services to the residential, corporate and
government sectors, and is one of the largest private-sector
companies in the country. For the last twelve months ended in June
2020 Telecom's revenue and adjusted EBITDA were ARS232,910 million
and ARS89,324 million, respectively.
Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, YPF is an integrated
energy company with operations concentrated in the exploration,
development and production of crude oil, natural gas and liquefied
petroleum gas, and downstream operations engaged in refining,
chemicals production, retail marketing, transportation and
distribution of oil and petroleum products. The company is 51%
owned by the Argentine Estate and had revenues of USD 11.8 billion
in the last twelve months as of June 2020 and total assets of USD 23.8
billion as of June 30, 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of Telecom would depend on an upgrade of the Government of
Argentina's rating, currently at Ca with a negative outlook.
However, for an upgrade to be considered, the company would
have to maintain its leading market position while expanding its internal
cash flow generation and sustaining its prudent financial policies and
healthy credit metrics, such as (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3x;
and (2) adjusted retained cash flow/debt above 20%. The
ratings could be downgraded (1) if the government of Argentina's Ca rating
is downgraded; (2) if its operating margin or market position weakens;
(3) an excessive increase in leverage or a deterioration in liquidity
could also trigger a rating downgrade. Quantitatively, adjusted
debt/EBITDA above 4.5x or retained cash flow/debt below 10%
could place the rating under negative pressure.
YPF's ratings could be upgraded (1) if there is an upgrade of the government
of Argentina's Ca rating and YPF maintains its strong credit metrics for
its rating category (2) if the company manages to grow total production
while maintaining strong margins and relatively low leverage; (3)
if there is a more clear view of the government's energy policies for
the next several years and how they could affect YPF. The ratings
could be downgraded (1) if YPF is unable to sustain current credit metrics;
(2) if the company loses access to credit markets or lacks access to foreign
currency to meet its debt service obligations; (3) if the government
of Argentina's Ca rating is downgraded.
The principal methodologies used in rating YPF Sociedad Anonima were Integrated
Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating Telecom Argentina S.A.
was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit
ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings
includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.
