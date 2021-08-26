Moody's affirms Teleflex's Ba2 CFR, upgrades speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1, outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Teleflex Incorporated's ("Teleflex") Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Ba3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. Additionally, Moody's upgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will continue to maintain a leading market position in key products and good revenue diversity by products and customers. Moody's expects the company's leverage and scale to remain moderate. Teleflex's business has largely recovered in mid-2021 after facing coronavirus-related challenges in 2020.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will remain acquisitive but will maintain its leverage in 3.0-4.0 times range.

The upgrade of the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This is supported by Teleflex's healthy and consistent cash generation, revolver availability, and comfortable cushion under its financial covenants. In the second quarter of 2021, Teleflex used its revolver to pay down $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Ratings affirmed:

Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated

Corporate Family Rating at Ba2

Probability of Default Rating at Ba2-PD

$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 at Ba3 (LGD5)

$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 at Ba3 (LGD5)

Rating upgraded:

Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated

Speculative Grade Rating upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook action:

Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated

Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teleflex's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's good scale, leading market positions in key products and good revenue diversity by products and customers. The company offers a broad range of medical technologies including vascular access, interventional and interventional urology. Further, the company generates good free cash flow, has strong interest coverage and has moderate financial leverage. The company's debt/EBITDA was approximately 3.8 times as of June 27, 2021.

Teleflex's ratings are constrained by industrywide pricing pressures as well as payors' increased focus on value-based healthcare. The risk of technology obsolescence and competition from much larger medical products companies are also constraining factors. Further, Moody's expects that Teleflex will remain acquisitive and it will use debt to fund acquisitions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will remain acquisitive but will maintain its leverage in 3.0-4.0 times range.

Teleflex's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This is supported by Teleflex's healthy and consistent cash generation, revolver availability, and comfortable cushion under its financial covenants. The company had $362 million in cash as of June 27, 2021. Moody's believes that cash balances, combined with access to approximately $400 million of the unused revolver and $300-$350 million in positive free cash flow will comfortably cover the company's maturing debt over the next 12 months.

ESG considerations are material to Teleflex's credit profile. Teleflex's exposure to environmental risks is low, in line with exposures of the medical products and devices industry. For Teleflex, the social risks include the company's exposure to potential product safety litigation and recall and risks linked to the fact that its manufacturing processes are subject to regulatory oversight. The company's exposure to governance risk is moderate, reflecting its track record of large acquisitions that have resulted in temporary spikes in leverage combined with a track record of consistent financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Teleflex can sustain solid sales growth and improve its product diversification. If debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0 times, the ratings could be upgraded.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating performance deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company pursues an aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy or if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4.0 times.

The company's senior unsecured notes are rated one-notch below the CFR, reflecting the presence of a material amount of secured bank debt (i.e. $1.0 billion revolver and $700 million term loan -- both not rated by Moody's) with a priority position.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Teleflex Incorporated, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a provider of medical technologies in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology emergency medicine and respiratory care. The company is publicly traded, and its annual revenues for the last twelve months ending in June 2021 were approximately $2.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kailash Chhaya, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

