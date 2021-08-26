Moody's affirms Teleflex's Ba2 CFR, upgrades speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1, outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Teleflex Incorporated's
("Teleflex") Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability
of Default Rating, and Ba3 ratings on the company's senior
unsecured notes. Additionally, Moody's upgraded the
company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from
SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will
continue to maintain a leading market position in key products and good
revenue diversity by products and customers. Moody's expects
the company's leverage and scale to remain moderate. Teleflex's
business has largely recovered in mid-2021 after facing coronavirus-related
challenges in 2020.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will remain acquisitive
but will maintain its leverage in 3.0-4.0 times range.
The upgrade of the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating
to SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain
very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. This is
supported by Teleflex's healthy and consistent cash generation,
revolver availability, and comfortable cushion under its financial
covenants. In the second quarter of 2021, Teleflex used its
revolver to pay down $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2026.
Ratings affirmed:
Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated
Corporate Family Rating at Ba2
Probability of Default Rating at Ba2-PD
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 at Ba3 (LGD5)
$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 at Ba3 (LGD5)
Rating upgraded:
Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated
Speculative Grade Rating upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
Outlook action:
Issuer: Teleflex Incorporated
Outlook, remains stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Teleflex's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's good scale, leading market
positions in key products and good revenue diversity by products and customers.
The company offers a broad range of medical technologies including vascular
access, interventional and interventional urology. Further,
the company generates good free cash flow, has strong interest coverage
and has moderate financial leverage. The company's debt/EBITDA
was approximately 3.8 times as of June 27, 2021.
Teleflex's ratings are constrained by industrywide pricing pressures as
well as payors' increased focus on value-based healthcare.
The risk of technology obsolescence and competition from much larger medical
products companies are also constraining factors. Further,
Moody's expects that Teleflex will remain acquisitive and it will use
debt to fund acquisitions.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Teleflex will remain acquisitive
but will maintain its leverage in 3.0-4.0 times range.
Teleflex's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will maintain very good liquidity over the
next 12-18 months. This is supported by Teleflex's healthy
and consistent cash generation, revolver availability, and
comfortable cushion under its financial covenants. The company
had $362 million in cash as of June 27, 2021. Moody's
believes that cash balances, combined with access to approximately
$400 million of the unused revolver and $300-$350
million in positive free cash flow will comfortably cover the company's
maturing debt over the next 12 months.
ESG considerations are material to Teleflex's credit profile.
Teleflex's exposure to environmental risks is low, in line with
exposures of the medical products and devices industry. For Teleflex,
the social risks include the company's exposure to potential product safety
litigation and recall and risks linked to the fact that its manufacturing
processes are subject to regulatory oversight. The company's exposure
to governance risk is moderate, reflecting its track record of large
acquisitions that have resulted in temporary spikes in leverage combined
with a track record of consistent financial policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Teleflex can sustain solid sales
growth and improve its product diversification. If debt/EBITDA
is sustained below 3.0 times, the ratings could be upgraded.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity and/or operating
performance deteriorates. The ratings could also be downgraded
if the company pursues an aggressive debt-funded acquisition strategy
or if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4.0
times.
The company's senior unsecured notes are rated one-notch below
the CFR, reflecting the presence of a material amount of secured
bank debt (i.e. $1.0 billion revolver and
$700 million term loan -- both not rated by Moody's)
with a priority position.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Teleflex Incorporated, headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania,
is a provider of medical technologies in the fields of vascular and interventional
access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology
emergency medicine and respiratory care. The company is publicly
traded, and its annual revenues for the last twelve months ending
in June 2021 were approximately $2.7 billion.
