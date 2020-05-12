Moody's affirms Telefonica's Baa3 rating; stable outlook

Madrid, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the ratings of leading global integrated telecommunications
provider Telefonica S.A. (Telefonica) and its guaranteed
subsidiaries, including the Baa3 senior unsecured rating,
the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured EMTN program and shelf program ratings,
the Ba2 ratings on Telefonica's hybrid debt instruments, and
the Prime-3 (P-3) short-term ratings. The
outlook remains stable.
This rating action follows the announcement of the agreement between Telefonica
and Liberty Global plc (Liberty, Ba3 stable) to combine their operating
businesses in the UK into a 50-50 joint venture (JV) [1].
"The JV between Telefonica UK and Virgin Media Inc. (Virgin
Media, Ba3 negative) in the UK enhances Telefonica's market
positioning and scale in the country, supporting convergence and
potential for significant synergies. Although we expect Telefonica
will use around GBP 5.5-5.8 billion of cash proceeds
to reduce debt at group level, this deal does not contribute to
de-leveraging, because the UK asset will be deconsolidated
from Telefonica's consolidated accounts, and pro rata consolidated
leverage will marginally increase as the JV will be highly levered,"
says Carlos Winzer, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Telefonica.
"We have affirmed Telefonica's Baa3 rating with a stable outlook
to reflect the company's strong positioning in its core four countries
of operation, Spain, Brazil, Germany and UK, which
should mitigate the headwinds on cash flow generation derived from the
weakness of Latin American currencies and declining revenue in Spain,
due to increasing competitive pressures and economic recession,"
adds Mr. Winzer.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The JV agreement with Liberty is marginally credit positive for Telefonica,
as the company is trading full ownership of a mobile-only asset,
for partial ownership in a stronger converged mobile/cable business.
The combination of Telefonica UK and Virgin Media will create the second
largest integrated player in the UK, with combined revenues and
EBITDA of around GBP11 billion and GBP3.5 billion, respectively.
In addition, the combination will provide significant cross-selling
opportunities for B2B, B2C and wholesale with convergent capabilities
and will create a platform with enhanced infrastructure and a technological
advantage over peers.
The companies expect the transaction to generate revenue, capex
and opex synergies of about GBP6.2 billion (net present value,
after integration costs). Of these, 65% are related
to opex, mainly owing to the migration of Virgin Media's mobile
traffic to Telefonica UK's network. The balance are revenue
synergies (20%) and capex synergies (15%).
Virgin Media will be contributed with a net debt balance of GBP11.3
billion while Telefonica UK will be contributed on a debt free/cash free
basis. Liberty will pay GBP2.5 billion to Telefonica in
order to equalize its stake in the 50/50 JV. However, the
JV will be targeting a leverage ratio of 4.5x-5.0x
EBITDA and will be raising new debt to reach this target leverage,
with proceeds to be distributed equally between Telefonica and Liberty.
Moody's expects Telefonica to receive a one-time dividend
from this recapitalization exercise of around GBP2.0-2.3
billion. However, since Telefonica UK will be deconsolidated
from Telefonica's consolidated accounts, Moody's expects leverage
to marginally increase to 3.4x from an expected 3.3x for
the first full year after closing.
Moody's expects Telefonica's revenues and Moody's adjusted EBITDA
in 2020 to decline by around 8% and 5%, respectively,
mainly driven by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as the
deterioration of Latin American currencies, in particular the Brazilian
real. Although the telecom industry is robust and is not directly
exposed to the coronavirus in the way other sectors are, it is not
immune to its effects on the economy.
In Spain, Telefonica will continue to suffer pressure on revenues
mainly driven by lower retail revenue on the back of the slowdown in non-convergent
communications revenue and the difficulty to pass on price increases.
Wholesale revenues are expected to continue to grow, partially mitigating
handset and B2B revenue declines.
Moody's expects a slightly negative to flat operating cash flow from the
Spanish business in 2020, as the company's performance will
be significantly impacted by the contraction in GDP. Data traffic
is growing exponentially, but more so mobile voice. However,
given the flat tariff schemes in place, this does not have a positive
effect on revenue per se.
Moody's expects intense competition in the lower end of the market in
Spain, driven by low-cost offerings from Vodafone Group Plc
(Vodafone, Baa2 negative) and Masmovil Ibercom, S.A.
(B1 stable), Spain's fourth-largest operator.
Telefonica announced in November 2019 a new action plan aimed at prioritizing
markets where the company sees long-term sustainable growth,
leveraging infrastructure and improving efficiency [2]. This
new action plan includes: (1) the spin-off of part of its
Latin American businesses and prioritization of Spain, Brazil,
UK and Germany; (2) the creation of "Telefonica Tech"
unit to enhance its value proposition in the B2B segment and focus on
cybersecurity, IoT and BigData, and cloud; and (3) the
creation of "Telefonica Infra" unit, with Telxius as
the first asset, to focus on the development and monetization of
towers, data centres, greenfield fibre projects, among
others.
In addition, Telefonica confirmed the announced €0.4/share
dividend for 2020, with the payment of the second tranche of 2019
dividend and the first tranche of 2020 being done through voluntary scrip
dividend [3]. Moody's believes this decision will help
preserve the company's free cash flow in 2020, especially
given the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions in 2020-21 (including Spain,
the UK and Brazil) and the deterioration of the company's EBITDA.
Moody's expects Telefonica's revenues to stabilise in 2021, and
EBITDA to grow by around 1%-2%, supported by
GDP recovery and cost savings. Moody's also expects Telefonica's
key credit metrics to remain broadly stable in 2021 and 2022, with
net adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 3.5x and Retained cash flow
(RCF) to net adjusted debt of around 17%, both ratios within
the boundaries for the Baa3 rating.
Telefonica's Baa3 rating reflects (1) the company's large scale;
(2) the diversification benefits associated with its strong position in
its key markets (Spain, Germany, UK and Brazil); (3)
the company's strengthened position as an integrated player in the
UK, after the announced JV with Virgin Media; (4) its rich
TV content and bundled offerings, which provide it with a competitive
advantage in Spain; (5) the ample fibre rollout of its high-quality
network in Spain, Brazil and specific areas in Latin America;
(6) management's track record; and (7) the company's good liquidity
risk management.
Telefonica's rating reflects: (1) fierce competition in the low-end
residential mobile segment in Spain; (2) the negative impact from
the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent economic recession which will
lead to weaker operating performance in 2020; (3) the company's
exposure to emerging market risks, including significant foreign-currency
volatility; (4) the increased complexity as the company fully consolidates
subsidiaries that does not fully own, while maintaining off balance
sheet highly levered JVs; and (5) the uncertainties related to Drillisch's
plans after its spectrum acquisition in the German market and how it might
affect Telefonica.
LIQUIDITY
Telefonica's liquidity is excellent and benefits from (1) cash and
cash equivalents of €5.0 billion as of the end of March 2020;
(2) robust external liquidity sources, with €13.7 billion
of undrawn committed credit lines (of which €12.5 billion
will mature beyond the next 12 months); and (3) annual funds from
operations of around €12 billion. The above sources compare
with (1) capital spending, excluding spectrum, of around €6.7
billion per year; (2) annual dividends of around €3 billion,
including the scrip dividend for 2020, minority dividends and 50%
of hybrid coupons; and (3) upcoming gross debt maturities of €9.7
billion in the next twelve months.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the company's strong positioning in
its core 4 countries of operation, Spain, Brazil, Germany
and UK, which should mitigate the headwinds on cash flow generation
derived from the weakness of Latin American currencies and declining revenue
in Spain, due to increasing competitive pressures and economic recession.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Telefonica's
leverage will remain stable at around 3.5x over the next 2 to 3
years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's credit metrics
were to strengthen significantly as a result of improved operational cash
flow and debt reduction. More specifically, upward pressure
could develop on the rating if Telefonica's adjusted retained cash
flow/net debt rises above 22% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA sustainably
improves below 3.0x.
A rating downgrade could result if (1) Telefonica deviates from its financial
strengthening plan as a result of weaker cash flow generation; or
(2) the company's operating performance deteriorates beyond Moody's
expectations. More specifically, downward pressure on the
rating could develop if adjusted retained cash flow/net adjusted debt
drops below 15% or net adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.75x,
with no expectation of improvement.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Telefonica S.A.
Affirmations:
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Telefonica Europe B.V.
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....Backed Preferred Stock, Affirmed
Ba2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Telefonica Finance USA LLC
Withdrawal:
....Backed Preferred Stock, Withdrawn,
previously rated Ba2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Stable
..Issuer: Telefonica Participaciones, S.A.U.
Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Telefonica S.A., domiciled in Madrid, Spain,
is a leading global integrated telecommunications provider. The
company delivers a full range of fixed and mobile telecommunications,
serving some 344.3 million customers worldwide as of the end of
December 2019. In 2019, the company generated revenue and
EBITDA of €48.4 billion and €16.9 billion,
respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Telefonica Press Release Published May 7, 2020 07-May-2020
[2] Telefonica Press Release Published November 27, 2019 27-Nov-2019
[3] Telefonica January-March 2020 Results Published May 7,
2020 07-May-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
