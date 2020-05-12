info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Telefonica's Baa3 rating; stable outlook

12 May 2020

Madrid, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of leading global integrated telecommunications provider Telefonica S.A. (Telefonica) and its guaranteed subsidiaries, including the Baa3 senior unsecured rating, the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured EMTN program and shelf program ratings, the Ba2 ratings on Telefonica's hybrid debt instruments, and the Prime-3 (P-3) short-term ratings. The outlook remains stable.

This rating action follows the announcement of the agreement between Telefonica and Liberty Global plc (Liberty, Ba3 stable) to combine their operating businesses in the UK into a 50-50 joint venture (JV) [1].

"The JV between Telefonica UK and Virgin Media Inc. (Virgin Media, Ba3 negative) in the UK enhances Telefonica's market positioning and scale in the country, supporting convergence and potential for significant synergies. Although we expect Telefonica will use around GBP 5.5-5.8 billion of cash proceeds to reduce debt at group level, this deal does not contribute to de-leveraging, because the UK asset will be deconsolidated from Telefonica's consolidated accounts, and pro rata consolidated leverage will marginally increase as the JV will be highly levered," says Carlos Winzer, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Telefonica.

"We have affirmed Telefonica's Baa3 rating with a stable outlook to reflect the company's strong positioning in its core four countries of operation, Spain, Brazil, Germany and UK, which should mitigate the headwinds on cash flow generation derived from the weakness of Latin American currencies and declining revenue in Spain, due to increasing competitive pressures and economic recession," adds Mr. Winzer.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The JV agreement with Liberty is marginally credit positive for Telefonica, as the company is trading full ownership of a mobile-only asset, for partial ownership in a stronger converged mobile/cable business. The combination of Telefonica UK and Virgin Media will create the second largest integrated player in the UK, with combined revenues and EBITDA of around GBP11 billion and GBP3.5 billion, respectively. In addition, the combination will provide significant cross-selling opportunities for B2B, B2C and wholesale with convergent capabilities and will create a platform with enhanced infrastructure and a technological advantage over peers.

The companies expect the transaction to generate revenue, capex and opex synergies of about GBP6.2 billion (net present value, after integration costs). Of these, 65% are related to opex, mainly owing to the migration of Virgin Media's mobile traffic to Telefonica UK's network. The balance are revenue synergies (20%) and capex synergies (15%).

Virgin Media will be contributed with a net debt balance of GBP11.3 billion while Telefonica UK will be contributed on a debt free/cash free basis. Liberty will pay GBP2.5 billion to Telefonica in order to equalize its stake in the 50/50 JV. However, the JV will be targeting a leverage ratio of 4.5x-5.0x EBITDA and will be raising new debt to reach this target leverage, with proceeds to be distributed equally between Telefonica and Liberty. Moody's expects Telefonica to receive a one-time dividend from this recapitalization exercise of around GBP2.0-2.3 billion. However, since Telefonica UK will be deconsolidated from Telefonica's consolidated accounts, Moody's expects leverage to marginally increase to 3.4x from an expected 3.3x for the first full year after closing.

Moody's expects Telefonica's revenues and Moody's adjusted EBITDA in 2020 to decline by around 8% and 5%, respectively, mainly driven by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as the deterioration of Latin American currencies, in particular the Brazilian real. Although the telecom industry is robust and is not directly exposed to the coronavirus in the way other sectors are, it is not immune to its effects on the economy.

In Spain, Telefonica will continue to suffer pressure on revenues mainly driven by lower retail revenue on the back of the slowdown in non-convergent communications revenue and the difficulty to pass on price increases. Wholesale revenues are expected to continue to grow, partially mitigating handset and B2B revenue declines.

Moody's expects a slightly negative to flat operating cash flow from the Spanish business in 2020, as the company's performance will be significantly impacted by the contraction in GDP. Data traffic is growing exponentially, but more so mobile voice. However, given the flat tariff schemes in place, this does not have a positive effect on revenue per se.

Moody's expects intense competition in the lower end of the market in Spain, driven by low-cost offerings from Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone, Baa2 negative) and Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. (B1 stable), Spain's fourth-largest operator.

Telefonica announced in November 2019 a new action plan aimed at prioritizing markets where the company sees long-term sustainable growth, leveraging infrastructure and improving efficiency [2]. This new action plan includes: (1) the spin-off of part of its Latin American businesses and prioritization of Spain, Brazil, UK and Germany; (2) the creation of "Telefonica Tech" unit to enhance its value proposition in the B2B segment and focus on cybersecurity, IoT and BigData, and cloud; and (3) the creation of "Telefonica Infra" unit, with Telxius as the first asset, to focus on the development and monetization of towers, data centres, greenfield fibre projects, among others.

In addition, Telefonica confirmed the announced €0.4/share dividend for 2020, with the payment of the second tranche of 2019 dividend and the first tranche of 2020 being done through voluntary scrip dividend [3]. Moody's believes this decision will help preserve the company's free cash flow in 2020, especially given the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions in 2020-21 (including Spain, the UK and Brazil) and the deterioration of the company's EBITDA.

Moody's expects Telefonica's revenues to stabilise in 2021, and EBITDA to grow by around 1%-2%, supported by GDP recovery and cost savings. Moody's also expects Telefonica's key credit metrics to remain broadly stable in 2021 and 2022, with net adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 3.5x and Retained cash flow (RCF) to net adjusted debt of around 17%, both ratios within the boundaries for the Baa3 rating.

Telefonica's Baa3 rating reflects (1) the company's large scale; (2) the diversification benefits associated with its strong position in its key markets (Spain, Germany, UK and Brazil); (3) the company's strengthened position as an integrated player in the UK, after the announced JV with Virgin Media; (4) its rich TV content and bundled offerings, which provide it with a competitive advantage in Spain; (5) the ample fibre rollout of its high-quality network in Spain, Brazil and specific areas in Latin America; (6) management's track record; and (7) the company's good liquidity risk management.

Telefonica's rating reflects: (1) fierce competition in the low-end residential mobile segment in Spain; (2) the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent economic recession which will lead to weaker operating performance in 2020; (3) the company's exposure to emerging market risks, including significant foreign-currency volatility; (4) the increased complexity as the company fully consolidates subsidiaries that does not fully own, while maintaining off balance sheet highly levered JVs; and (5) the uncertainties related to Drillisch's plans after its spectrum acquisition in the German market and how it might affect Telefonica.

LIQUIDITY

Telefonica's liquidity is excellent and benefits from (1) cash and cash equivalents of €5.0 billion as of the end of March 2020; (2) robust external liquidity sources, with €13.7 billion of undrawn committed credit lines (of which €12.5 billion will mature beyond the next 12 months); and (3) annual funds from operations of around €12 billion. The above sources compare with (1) capital spending, excluding spectrum, of around €6.7 billion per year; (2) annual dividends of around €3 billion, including the scrip dividend for 2020, minority dividends and 50% of hybrid coupons; and (3) upcoming gross debt maturities of €9.7 billion in the next twelve months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the company's strong positioning in its core 4 countries of operation, Spain, Brazil, Germany and UK, which should mitigate the headwinds on cash flow generation derived from the weakness of Latin American currencies and declining revenue in Spain, due to increasing competitive pressures and economic recession.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Telefonica's leverage will remain stable at around 3.5x over the next 2 to 3 years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company's credit metrics were to strengthen significantly as a result of improved operational cash flow and debt reduction. More specifically, upward pressure could develop on the rating if Telefonica's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt rises above 22% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA sustainably improves below 3.0x.

A rating downgrade could result if (1) Telefonica deviates from its financial strengthening plan as a result of weaker cash flow generation; or (2) the company's operating performance deteriorates beyond Moody's expectations. More specifically, downward pressure on the rating could develop if adjusted retained cash flow/net adjusted debt drops below 15% or net adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.75x, with no expectation of improvement.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Telefonica S.A.

Affirmations:

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Telefonica Europe B.V.

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Telefonica Finance USA LLC

Withdrawal:

....Backed Preferred Stock, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

..Issuer: Telefonica Participaciones, S.A.U.

Affirmation:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Telefonica S.A., domiciled in Madrid, Spain, is a leading global integrated telecommunications provider. The company delivers a full range of fixed and mobile telecommunications, serving some 344.3 million customers worldwide as of the end of December 2019. In 2019, the company generated revenue and EBITDA of €48.4 billion and €16.9 billion, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Telefonica Press Release Published May 7, 2020 07-May-2020

[2] Telefonica Press Release Published November 27, 2019 27-Nov-2019

[3] Telefonica January-March 2020 Results Published May 7, 2020 07-May-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carlos Winzer
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
