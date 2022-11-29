Moody's affirms Telekom Austria's Baa1 ratings; outlook stable

Madrid, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of Telekom Austria AG (Telekom Austria or the company) and its subsidiary Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH, including the Baa1 long-term issuer rating and backed senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN program ratings, the baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the P-2/(P)P-2 commercial paper programs and short-term ratings. The outlook on the ratings for both entities remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that Telekom Austria's leverage and cash flow metrics will continue to remain solid, underpinned by a stable operating performance and a predictable financial policy," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Telekom Austria.

"The rating also factors in the company's strengthened position in what will continue to be a very competitive market, as well as its broadly stable revenue growth and EBITDA margin generated in its geographically diversified operations," adds Mr Winzer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Telekom Austria's improved and sustained credit metrics supported by a conservative and predictable financial policy. Moody's expects the company to report Adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 2x and Retained Cash Flow (RCF)/Gross adjusted debt of around 35% over the next 12 to 24 months, levels which are commensurate with the Baa1 rating.

The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that Telekom Austria will retain its strong market position in Austria and good operating performance weathering competitive and macroeconomic pressures in the markets where it operates. At the same time, Moody's expects that management will preserve the group's financial strength, managing its strategic investments, as well as shareholder remuneration in line with its stated commitment to an investment grade rating.

In Austria, the company has been able to increase prices to offset inflation. However, price increases may not be sufficient to fully offset persistent inflationary pressures affecting wages, leases and energy costs. Moody's expects the Austrian economy to enter into recession in 2023 with GDP decline of 0.4%. This will continue to put pressure on operating performance.

Moody's expects group revenue growth of around 1%-2% per year for 2023, most of which will come from international subsidiaries. Nevertheless, Telekom Austria's operations in some Eastern European countries inherently bring higher macroeconomic and foreign-currency risks, particularly in Belarus (Ca, negative). Belarus generated 9% of the group's revenue as of September 2022 and 16% of the operating free cash flow as of June 2022.

The company will continue to make substantial investments in its domestic network in order to accelerate broadband capacity to better differentiate from its competitors and bring speeds closer to the European average. Austrian fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration of 27% as of 2021, is well below the 50% average in the European Union, which will underpin higher capex intensity. This will be the principal use of the company's cash flow generation capacity, given the expected moderate dividend policy and lack of sizeable M&A opportunities. However, uncertainty remains in relation to future spectrum auction payments for frequencies expected in Slovenia and Serbia for 2023.

Telekom Austria's Baa1 rating is supported by (1) the group's moderate scale; (2) its position as a strong integrated player in its highly competitive domestic telecommunications market; (3) its geographical diversification in a number of Eastern European countries, mitigated by the fact that these countries are exposed to higher macroeconomic risk and foreign currency risks than its core domestic operations; (4) its strong cash flow generation and strong credit metrics; (5) the company's public commitment to a conservative financial strategy; and (6) the benefits resulting from America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (America Movil, Baa1 stable) 51% shareholding in Telekom Austria.

Telekom Austria is a government-related issuer (GRI) and its Baa1 rating benefits from one notch of uplift as a result of (1) the group being 28.42% government-owned; (2) its moderate level of default dependence; and (3) Moody's moderate support assumptions for the group.

LIQUIDITY

Telekom Austria's liquidity profile is adequate factoring in the availability of cash to cover its upcoming debt maturities, as well as other cash demands. However, the group's liquidity management relies significantly more than its peers on short-term debt with refinancing needs executed within one year. As of September 2022, the group has €172 million of cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the group has a €1.5 billion undrawn committed credit facility, which is not subject to any significant adverse change clauses or financial covenants. Upcoming debt maturities include a €400 million loan due in December 2022 and a €300 million backed senior unsecured bond due in July 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company's credit metrics were to strengthen as a result of sustained improvements in its operating performance and cash flow generation. This improvement would be reflected in its Moody's adjusted RCF/adjusted gross debt trending toward 35% and gross adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 2.0x on a sustained basis. However, upward pressure would also require a stronger track record of liquidity management, including the refinancing of debt instruments well in advance of maturities.

The rating could come under downward pressure if Telekom Austria's underlying operating performance were to weaken as a result of more adverse macroeconomic, regulatory or competitive environments; the group's liquidity profile were to deteriorate; or the group were to make additional significant debt-financed acquisitions or increase shareholder remuneration, such that its credit metrics deteriorate, reflected by its adjusted RCF/adjusted gross debt remaining below 30% and adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 2.8x, both on a sustained basis.

In addition, Moody's would most likely no longer apply the GRI methodology to Telekom Austria or incorporate an uplift into its final rating if the government were to reduce its stake in the group to below 20% or if the support assumption for the group is lowered. While either one of these factors would likely result in a one-notch downgrade, there is no indication that either will occur.

