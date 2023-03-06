Moody's affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad's A3 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Telekom Malaysia Berhad's (TMB) A3 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating on TMB's USD300 million notes due 2025. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the (P)A3 rating on TMB's wholly owned finance subsidiary, Tulip Maple Berhad's USD750 million senior unsecured multicurrency sukuk issuance program. Moody's has also affirmed TMB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1.

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

TMB is undertaking an internal reorganization, under which its fixed wireline and broadband operations will be transferred to TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd (TM Tech).

Following the reorganization, TMB will become a holding company. TMB's obligations and liabilities under the Islamic Medium Term Notes Programs established in 2013 and 2018 have been novated to TM Tech. However, the company's USD300 million notes remain at the holding company level and will be subordinated to creditors at TM Tech and other subsidiaries. At the same time, TM Tech will remain wholly-owned by TMB over the foreseeable future. As such, cash remains fungible between TM Tech and TMB.

TMB's A3 rating continues to incorporate (1) the company's BCA of baa1; and (2) the strong level of expected extraordinary support from the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable), given the company's close links with the government, which results in a one-notch uplift to the BCA.

"Any support from the government is likely to flow directly to the holding company, TMB rather than its operating companies, which also mitigates structural subordination risks," says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The company expects to complete the proposed reorganization by 31 December 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The baa1 BCA reflects TMB's position as the leading provider of fixed-line services and the largest broadband telecommunications service provider in Malaysia, as well as its relatively strong cash flow, sound debt maturity profile and balanced liquidity needs.

"TMB's revenue growth will be constrained as the company implements staggered pricing restrictions imposed by the recently announced Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP), which will remain in place till December 2025," adds Dhruv, also Moody's Lead Analyst for TMB.

"Lower prices will be partially tempered by an increase in subscriber base as broadband becomes more affordable, given Malaysia's broadband penetration rates are still only over 40%," adds Dhruv.

TMB's revenues will further benefit from its contract with Digital National Berhad (DNB) for the provision of 5G services under a Single Wholesale Network (SWN) in Malaysia. Under the contract, TMB has leased its fiber network to DNB, which DNB will further lease to all telcos in Malaysia on a cost-plus margin basis.

At the same time, Moody's expects the company's EBITDA margin to remain relatively stable at around 39% over the next two years following successful cost-saving initiatives in 2022.

TMB's leverage improved to 1.5x for the fiscal year ended 2022 from 1.7x last year. The improvement in leverage reflected a reduction in debt levels coupled with higher revenue and EBITDA driven by renewed business activities and increase in broadband subscribers. Moody's expects the company's leverage to remain below 2.0x over fiscal 2023-24.

LIQUIDITY

TMB's consolidated liquidity profile is excellent with a well-staggered debt maturity profile comprising 37% of its borrowings (excluding leases) maturing after 2026.

OUTLOOK

TMB's rating outlook is stable. On a fundamental basis, Moody's expects the company to continue delivering on its business model and that broadband revenue growth will help offset the structural decline in its traditional voice-based segment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's notes the recent improvement in the company's operations that have resulted in a significant strengthening in credit metrics that meet the rating agency's requirement for a higher BCA. However, a longer track record of maintaining retained cash flow exceeding 25%-30% of debt and debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a sustained basis would be pre-requisites for a higher BCA.

In addition, supporting an upgrade of the BCA would be TMB consistently growing revenues in the low to mid-single-digit percentage despite the pricing restrictions; and its involvement in the government's 5G plans not increasing capital spending obligations beyond Moody's current estimate of 18%-20% reported capital expenditure/revenues.

Downward rating pressure could arise if TMB's BCA weakens because of an erosion of its dominant market positions, a significant decline in its telecommunications revenue, or a material increase in or acceleration of investments in government-related projects.

Key indicators indicative of a weakening operating profile include muted revenue growth, adjusted debt/EBITDA above 2.8x, or adjusted retained cash flow/debt falling below 20%-25% on a sustained basis.

In addition, a negative rating action on the Malaysian sovereign or any adverse change in the relationship between the government and TMB could trigger a downward rating action for the company.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TMB) is the largest fixed-line and broadband telecommunications operator in Malaysia. As of 31 December 2022, Malaysian government-related entities held around 65.37% of TMB's shares. Its largest shareholder is the government's strategic investment fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad (A3 backed senior unsecured), which owns 20.11% of TMB. The Ministry of Finance also owns a special share, which allows the government to ensure that TMB's major decisions are consistent with its policies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

