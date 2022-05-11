Moody's affirms Televisa's Baa2 issuer rating; stable outlook

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa")'s Baa2 Issuer Rating. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Televisa Baa2 rating is supported by the company's track record of operating in the telecom market in Mexico, where the company grew both organically and through acquisitions in recent years, achieving solid market shares of 27% in broadband and 62.6% in pay TV as of June 2021, as per the Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT, the Mexican telecom regulator). The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that Televisa's EBITDA margin (Moody's-adjusted) will be consistently around 39% and leverage will decline toward 2.7x by 2023. The Baa2 rating is supported by the company's track record of conservative financial management and strong liquidity. The Baa2 rating also incorporates competitive pressures for the new business model focused on the Cable and Sky segments in Mexico, a business that is more capital intensive.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Televisa will be able to sustain its growth and profitability in the Telecom market in Mexico while reducing leverage toward 2.7x by 2023 and maintain strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Televisa's ratings could be considered if Televisa further increases its scale and diversification. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if its Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio decreases to less than 2.5x, with the company maintaining strong positive free cash flow (FCF).

A negative rating action would be considered if there is any deterioration in Televisa's liquidity profile including sustained negative FCF because of lower profitability or large capital spending needs. The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 3x and retained cash flow (measured as funds from operations minus dividends)/debt does not recover toward 20%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Following the transaction with Univision Holdings II Inc, the controlling company of Univision Communications Inc. (B1 positive), Televisa will primarily operate as a Cable and leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa owns a 58.7% controlling stake in its Sky segment. For the 12 months that ended March 2022, Televisa's revenue was around $5.05 billion and $3.6 billion on a pro forma basis. At the same date, Televisa had 14.9 million RGUs in its Cable segment and 8.0 million RGUs in its Sky segment.

