Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Telia's Baa1 rating; stable outlook

16 Apr 2020

Madrid, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured, (P)Baa1 MTN program ratings and the Baa3 junior subordinate ratings of Telia Company AB ("Telia" or "the company"). The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of the ratings at Baa1 with a stable outlook reflects our view that the company's decisive measures to reduce leverage, such as the cancellation of the share buyback, the cut in dividends and issuance of hybrids, demonstrate its commitment to the current rating," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst of Telia.

"However, Telia needs to continue strengthening its financial metrics, which currently remain weak for the rating, as its operating performance will remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months owing to the revenue declines in its core telecoms businesses and a deteriorated advertising market affecting Bonnier, its recently acquired broadcasting business in Sweden," adds Mr Winzer.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating reflects: (1) the company's large scale and leading position as an integrated operator in its highly competitive domestic core markets of Sweden, Finland and Norway; (2) the quality of its network in Sweden following a period of significant network investments; (3) the value and dividend flow from the company's equity stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell, B1 negative); (4) the company's strong liquidity profile; and (5) its 38.4% ownership by the Government of Sweden (Aaa stable), which translates into a one-notch uplift to the final rating.

However, the rating also reflects (1) the reduction in Telia's scale, geographic diversification and growth potential following the exit of its operations in Eurasia; (2) the use of part of the proceeds from asset disposals for share buybacks, a credit negative; (3) the sustained pressures in the fixed and enterprise segments in Sweden as well as the deterioration in performance of Bonnier; and (4) the weak credit metrics for the Baa1 rating category.

Although Moody's notes that the Swedish market has shown some signs of improvements in the second half of 2019, with Telia raising prices on several products, Moody's expects Telia's operating performance to remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months, driven by high competition in its core markets and continued declines in legacy service derived revenues. In addition, the coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent impact on the economic environment is likely to negatively affect in particular Telia's B2B business, its fiber installation revenues in Sweden and its recently acquired broadcasting business, Bonnier. Moody's anticipates that the markets with greater pressure will be Sweden, Finland and Denmark, where management will need to pay special attention in order to gain traction and revert declining trends.

Moody's expects Telia's revenues in 2020 to grow by around 5% supported by the consolidation of recently acquired assets. However, EBITDA in 2020 will be flattish mainly because of the contraction in advertising revenues on its Media and TV segment. Moody's expects Telia's EBITDA to grow by around 2%-3% in 2021 and 2022, supported by cost savings.

Telia's Baa1 rating will remain weakly positioned in the category, with a Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of around 3.4x in 2020 and around 3.2x in 2021, compared to the maximum leverage tolerance for the rating of 3.0x. Its Retained cash flow/net adjusted debt metric will stay at around 19%, slightly below the 20% threshold for the rating category.

However, Telia's management has taken a number of decisive actions to reduce leverage, which prove its commitment to the current rating, including: (1) the cancellation of the remaining SEK5 billion of the three-year share buy-back program in October 2019[1]; (2) the issuance of a €500 million green hybrid bond in February 2020[2]; and (3) the dividend reduction from SEK2.45 to SEK 1.80 per share announced on 26 March 2020[3], which saves around SEK2.4 billion in annual dividends.

The Swedish government holds a 38.4% equity stake in Telia. As a result, Moody's considers Telia to be a government-related issuer (GRI). Telia's Baa1 ratings reflect the combination of the following inputs: (1) its Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2, which represents Moody's view of the company's standalone creditworthiness; (2) the Aaa local-currency rating of the Swedish government, with a stable outlook; (3) the low default dependence between Telia and the government; and (4) the low level of government support for Telia.

LIQUIDITY

Telia's liquidity profile is excellent and it is supported by annual funds from operations of around SEK26 billion; and available cash resources and short-term investments of SEK6 billion and SEK14 billion, respectively, as of 31 December 2019. Telia also has access to a €1.5 billion syndicated revolving credit facility maturing in September 2023, of which €750 million was drawn as of December 2019.

The combination of these internal and external liquidity sources should allow Telia to pay all expected uses of cash over the next 12 months without accessing the capital markets, including (1) short-term borrowings of around SEK7 billion in 2020; (2) annual capital spending of around SEK14 billion, and dividends of SEK7.5 billion in 2020.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Although Telia's operating performance will remain under pressure for the next 12-18 months and leverage will remain high for the category, the stable outlook factors management's commitment to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate deleveraging, such that its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA improves to below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if the company's credit metrics do not show clear signs of improvement, such that its ratio of retained cash flow to adjusted net debt remains below 20% and its ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA remains above 3.0x for a prolonged period.

In addition, if the government were to reduce its stake to below 20%, Moody's would no longer consider the company a GRI, which would likely result in a one-notch downgrade.

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company strengthens its credit metrics on a sustained basis, such that its ratio of retained cash flow to adjusted net debt sustainably exceeds 25% and the company's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA falls below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Telia Company AB

Affirmations:

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Telia Company AB (Telia) is a leading provider of wireline and wireless services in the Nordic and Baltic regions. In 2019, the company generated SEK86.0 billion in net sales and SEK31.0 billion in EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items. The company was formed in 2002 from the merger of Telia AB (the Swedish incumbent telecom operator) and Sonera Corporation (the leading Finnish telecom operator). As of the end of December 2019, the Swedish government held a stake in Telia of 38.4%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Telia Company updates share buy-back ambition. Telia Company AB Press Release 17-Oct-2019

[2] Telia Company issues a green hybrid bond of EUR 500 million. Telia Company AB Press Release 04-Feb-2020

[3] Telia Company AB Press Release 26-Mar-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

