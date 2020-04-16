Moody's affirms Telia's Baa1 rating; stable outlook

Madrid, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed
the Baa1 senior unsecured, (P)Baa1 MTN program ratings and the Baa3
junior subordinate ratings of Telia Company AB ("Telia" or
"the company"). The outlook remains stable.
"The affirmation of the ratings at Baa1 with a stable outlook reflects
our view that the company's decisive measures to reduce leverage,
such as the cancellation of the share buyback, the cut in dividends
and issuance of hybrids, demonstrate its commitment to the current
rating," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President
and lead analyst of Telia.
"However, Telia needs to continue strengthening its financial
metrics, which currently remain weak for the rating, as its
operating performance will remain under pressure over the next 12-18
months owing to the revenue declines in its core telecoms businesses and
a deteriorated advertising market affecting Bonnier, its recently
acquired broadcasting business in Sweden," adds Mr Winzer.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 rating reflects: (1) the company's large scale and leading
position as an integrated operator in its highly competitive domestic
core markets of Sweden, Finland and Norway; (2) the quality
of its network in Sweden following a period of significant network investments;
(3) the value and dividend flow from the company's equity stake in Turkcell
Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell, B1 negative);
(4) the company's strong liquidity profile; and (5) its 38.4%
ownership by the Government of Sweden (Aaa stable), which translates
into a one-notch uplift to the final rating.
However, the rating also reflects (1) the reduction in Telia's scale,
geographic diversification and growth potential following the exit of
its operations in Eurasia; (2) the use of part of the proceeds from
asset disposals for share buybacks, a credit negative; (3)
the sustained pressures in the fixed and enterprise segments in Sweden
as well as the deterioration in performance of Bonnier; and (4) the
weak credit metrics for the Baa1 rating category.
Although Moody's notes that the Swedish market has shown some signs
of improvements in the second half of 2019, with Telia raising prices
on several products, Moody's expects Telia's operating
performance to remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months,
driven by high competition in its core markets and continued declines
in legacy service derived revenues. In addition, the coronavirus
outbreak and its subsequent impact on the economic environment is likely
to negatively affect in particular Telia's B2B business, its
fiber installation revenues in Sweden and its recently acquired broadcasting
business, Bonnier. Moody's anticipates that the markets
with greater pressure will be Sweden, Finland and Denmark,
where management will need to pay special attention in order to gain traction
and revert declining trends.
Moody's expects Telia's revenues in 2020 to grow by around
5% supported by the consolidation of recently acquired assets.
However, EBITDA in 2020 will be flattish mainly because of the contraction
in advertising revenues on its Media and TV segment. Moody's
expects Telia's EBITDA to grow by around 2%-3%
in 2021 and 2022, supported by cost savings.
Telia's Baa1 rating will remain weakly positioned in the category,
with a Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA of around 3.4x
in 2020 and around 3.2x in 2021, compared to the maximum
leverage tolerance for the rating of 3.0x. Its Retained
cash flow/net adjusted debt metric will stay at around 19%,
slightly below the 20% threshold for the rating category.
However, Telia's management has taken a number of decisive
actions to reduce leverage, which prove its commitment to the current
rating, including: (1) the cancellation of the remaining SEK5
billion of the three-year share buy-back program in October
2019[1]; (2) the issuance of a €500 million green hybrid
bond in February 2020[2]; and (3) the dividend reduction from
SEK2.45 to SEK 1.80 per share announced on 26 March 2020[3],
which saves around SEK2.4 billion in annual dividends.
The Swedish government holds a 38.4% equity stake in Telia.
As a result, Moody's considers Telia to be a government-related
issuer (GRI). Telia's Baa1 ratings reflect the combination of the
following inputs: (1) its Baseline Credit Assessment of baa2,
which represents Moody's view of the company's standalone creditworthiness;
(2) the Aaa local-currency rating of the Swedish government,
with a stable outlook; (3) the low default dependence between Telia
and the government; and (4) the low level of government support for
Telia.
LIQUIDITY
Telia's liquidity profile is excellent and it is supported by annual funds
from operations of around SEK26 billion; and available cash resources
and short-term investments of SEK6 billion and SEK14 billion,
respectively, as of 31 December 2019. Telia also has access
to a €1.5 billion syndicated revolving credit facility maturing
in September 2023, of which €750 million was drawn as of December
2019.
The combination of these internal and external liquidity sources should
allow Telia to pay all expected uses of cash over the next 12 months without
accessing the capital markets, including (1) short-term borrowings
of around SEK7 billion in 2020; (2) annual capital spending of around
SEK14 billion, and dividends of SEK7.5 billion in 2020.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
Although Telia's operating performance will remain under pressure
for the next 12-18 months and leverage will remain high for the
category, the stable outlook factors management's commitment
to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate deleveraging, such
that its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA improves to below 3.0x on a
sustained basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward pressure on the rating could develop if the company's credit
metrics do not show clear signs of improvement, such that its ratio
of retained cash flow to adjusted net debt remains below 20% and
its ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA remains above 3.0x for
a prolonged period.
In addition, if the government were to reduce its stake to below
20%, Moody's would no longer consider the company a
GRI, which would likely result in a one-notch downgrade.
Upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company strengthens
its credit metrics on a sustained basis, such that its ratio of
retained cash flow to adjusted net debt sustainably exceeds 25%
and the company's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA falls below 2.5x
on a sustained basis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Telia Company AB
Affirmations:
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Telia Company AB (Telia)
is a leading provider of wireline and wireless services in the Nordic
and Baltic regions. In 2019, the company generated SEK86.0
billion in net sales and SEK31.0 billion in EBITDA, excluding
non-recurring items. The company was formed in 2002 from
the merger of Telia AB (the Swedish incumbent telecom operator) and Sonera
Corporation (the leading Finnish telecom operator). As of the end
of December 2019, the Swedish government held a stake in Telia of
38.4%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply
to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating
outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Telia Company updates share buy-back ambition.
Telia Company AB Press Release 17-Oct-2019
[2] Telia Company issues a green hybrid bond of EUR 500 million.
Telia Company AB Press Release 04-Feb-2020
[3] Telia Company AB Press Release 26-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carlos Winzer
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454