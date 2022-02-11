Moody's affirms Telkom Indonesia's Baa1 rating; outlook remains stable

Singapore, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer and baa1
baseline credit assessment rating of Telekomunikasi Indonesia (P.T.)
(Telkom).
The rating outlook remains stable.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Telkom will
maintain its market leadership, strong credit metrics and excellent
liquidity," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President and Analyst. "We expect the company's
revenue to grow modestly over the next two years, underpinned by
increasing demand for data and fixed broadband."
RATINGS RATIONALE
Telkom's rating is one notch above the rating of the sovereign and
reflects its standalone credit strength without any tangible uplift from
the government ownership.
Telkom's Baa1 issuer rating fulfills our requirements to be one notch
higher than the Baa2 sovereign rating of Indonesia and factors in the
company's fundamentally stronger credit profile, supported by its
established position as Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications
operator, strong financial profile, excellent liquidity,
and stable access to bank and capital markets.
At the same time, Telkom's rating captures its exposure to Indonesia's
competitive operating environment as well as the risk of intervention
from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable), the latter through
changes to the company's financial and shareholder return policies in
a stress situation given that Telkom is a majority state-owned
company.
For the nine months ended September 2021, Telkom recorded revenue
growth of 6.1% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR106.0
trillion. Revenue growth was driven by 8.3% YoY growth
in its Data, Internet and IT Services segment, 21.9%
growth in IndiHome, which more than offset the revenue decline in
its traditional SMS, Fixed and Cellular Voice segment (-15.6%).
Moody's expects growth in Telkom's data and fixed broadband segments
to drive overall growth of mid-single digits over the next two
years, supported by stronger data demand and an increasing penetration
rate for fixed broadband.
The rating also incorporates Telkom's investment needs to preserve
its strong network quality and coverage in support of the growing demand
for data. Moody's forecasts Telkom's capital spending will
increase to almost 30% of total revenue over the next two years
from around 25% historically, as the company expands its
tower portfolio to support its fixed and mobile broadband businesses,
build additional data center capacities, and improve digital connectivity.
That said, Moody's expects such capital expenditure to be
fully funded from Telkom's cash balance, operating cash flow
and net proceeds of IDR18.8 trillion from the initial public offering
(IPO) of Mitratel in November 2021.
Moody's expects Telkom will continue to seek inorganic growth or
investment opportunities to improve its digital capability and expand
the group's portfolio. While potential acquisitions or investments
could further increase Telkom's scale and improve its business diversity,
they will also result in increased risk and deterioration of its credit
metrics if largely funded by debt. Nonetheless, Moody's
expects Telkom to maintain a prudent approach towards any acquisition
or investment opportunities, such that the overall financial profile
remains in line with the Baa1 rating.
Despite ongoing competition in Indonesia's mobile sector and Telkom's
sizeable capital expenditure, its credit metrics remain strong relative
to the Baa1 rating, and when compared with similarly rated peers.
Leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, has stayed
around 1.0x for the past 10 years and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt
above 35% over the same period. Moody's expects Telkom
to sustain a strong financial profile with leverage maintained around
1.0x and RCF/debt above 45% over the next 12-18 months.
Given that Telkom is 52.1% owned by the Indonesian government,
Moody's overlay the company's underlying credit strength of baa1
with the rating agency's joint default analysis for government-related
issuers. However, the rating reflects Telkom's underlying
credit profile and does not benefit from any tangible uplift due to government
ownership because of the lower rating of the government relative to Telkom.
Telkom's Baa1 ratings are constrained at one-notch higher than
the Indonesian sovereign's Baa2 rating. Given Telkom is predominantly
a domestic entity, with all of its revenues derived from,
and assets based in Indonesia, its fundamental creditworthiness
closely reflects the potential risks that it shares with the sovereign.
The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Telkom
will maintain its dominant market position and conservative financial
profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Telkom's credit metrics are strong for the rating level, and downward
pressure is unlikely in the absence of a material and significant change
in its operating profile. However, a negative action on the
Government of Indonesia's rating could pressure Telkom's rating.
Given the close links with the Government of Indonesia, the company
is unlikely to be rated more than one notch above the sovereign.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service
Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
52.1% owned by the Government of Indonesia, Telekomunikasi
Indonesia (P.T.) (Telkom) is the largest integrated telecommunications
company in the country. The company generated consolidated revenue
of IDR142.6 trillion (approximately $10 billion) for the
12 months ended 30 September 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
