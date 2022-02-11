Moody's affirms Telkomsel's Baa1 rating; outlook remains stable

Singapore, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of
Telekomunikasi Selular (P.T.) (Telkomsel).
The rating outlook is stable.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Telkomsel
will retain its market dominance and that it will continue to adhere to
conservative financial policies," says Stephanie Cheong,
a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"Telkomsel's operating stability, robust balance sheet
and excellent liquidity lend the company the financial flexibility to
maintain sizeable capital expenditure and large shareholder returns,"
adds Cheong, who is also Moody's lead analyst on Telkomsel.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Telkomsel's Baa1 issuer rating fulfills our requirements to be one notch
higher than the Baa2 sovereign rating of Indonesia and factors in the
company's fundamentally stronger credit profile, supported by its
dominant market position, strong financial profile, excellent
liquidity, and stable access to bank and capital markets.
Telkomsel recorded flat revenues in the first nine months of 2021,
over the same period last year; a 6% growth in its data and
digital businesses was offset by the 16.2% decline in legacy
voice and SMS services.
Meanwhile, total subscribers grew 2% to 173.5 million,
while blended average revenue per user (ARPU) fell 2% to IDR44,000.
Despite a 50.4% jump in data traffic, ongoing competition
and lower consumer spending and purchasing power during the pandemic weighed
on the telco's ability to raise prices.
Moody's expects revenue for the Indonesian mobile sector to grow
by around 4% in 2022, supported by a more stable and sustained
economic recovery in the country, modest competition and continued
growth in demand for data and smartphone penetration. With around
47% subscriber market share, established wireless telecommunications
operator, Telkomsel will benefit from the overall industry growth.
While ongoing consolidation in the sector have seen stronger competitors
emerge, Moody's believes that Telkomsel will maintain its
leading market position given its large network coverage and spectrum
holdings. Moody's also believes fewer telco players will
ease pricing competition in the longer run, resulting in better
data monetization.
Data revenues have potential to grow, as only around 70%
of Telkomsel's subscribers are data users. Moody's expects this
proportion to gradually increase with the availability of cheaper smartphones.
The rating also incorporates Telkomsel's investment needs to increase
its network capacity and coverage to support higher data traffic and maintain
its leading market position, which will keep Moody's-adjusted
capital expenditure (including leases) at around 20% of revenue
over the next two years.
Despite sizeable capital expenditure, Telkomsel's credit metrics
remain strong relative to its Baa1 rating, and when compared with
similarly rated peers. Leverage, as measured by adjusted
debt/EBITDA, was 0.7x as of September 2021 and is likely
to remain at similar levels over the next 12-18 months.
For the first nine months of 2021, Telkomsel paid about IDR30.6
trillion of dividends as compared with IDR21.3 trillion in the
same period a year ago. Moody's expects the company to continue
with high dividend payouts given its cash build-up and particularly
as the majority of the proceeds from Telkomsel's tower sales in
October 2020 (IDR10.3 trillion) and September 2021 (IDR6.2
trillion) are likely to be returned to its shareholders.
Telkomsel's investment needs and high shareholder returns will likely
keep free cash flow generation negative. Even so, Moody's
expects the company to maintain leverage within 1.0x and substantially
strong for its Baa1 rating.
Telkomsel's Baa1 ratings are constrained by a one-notch differential
between the issuer's rating and the Indonesian sovereign's Baa2 rating.
Given Telkomsel's operations are entirely domestic, its fundamental
creditworthiness closely reflects the potential risks that it shares with
the sovereign.
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that
Telkomsel will maintain its dominant market position and conservative
financial profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Telkomsel's credit metrics are strong for its rating level and downward
pressure is unlikely absent a significant change in its operating profile,
expansion and acquisition strategy or a substantial increase in dividend
payments. However, a negative action on the Government of
Indonesia's rating could pressure Telkomsel's rating.
Given the close links with the sovereign, the company is unlikely
to be rated more than one notch above the sovereign.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Telekomunikasi Selular (P.T.) (Telkomsel), headquartered
in Jakarta, is the largest wireless telecommunications company in
Indonesia, with revenues of about IDR87.1 trillion (US$6.1
billion) for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021.
Telkomsel is 65% owned by Telekomunikasi Indonesia (P.T.),
which is 52.09% owned by the Indonesian government.
The remaining 35% minority stake is owned by Singapore Telecom
Mobile Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications
Limited (Singtel, A1 stable).
