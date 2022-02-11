Moody's affirms Telkomsel's Baa1 rating; outlook remains stable

Singapore, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 issuer rating of Telekomunikasi Selular (P.T.) (Telkomsel).

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Telkomsel will retain its market dominance and that it will continue to adhere to conservative financial policies," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"Telkomsel's operating stability, robust balance sheet and excellent liquidity lend the company the financial flexibility to maintain sizeable capital expenditure and large shareholder returns," adds Cheong, who is also Moody's lead analyst on Telkomsel.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Telkomsel's Baa1 issuer rating fulfills our requirements to be one notch higher than the Baa2 sovereign rating of Indonesia and factors in the company's fundamentally stronger credit profile, supported by its dominant market position, strong financial profile, excellent liquidity, and stable access to bank and capital markets.

Telkomsel recorded flat revenues in the first nine months of 2021, over the same period last year; a 6% growth in its data and digital businesses was offset by the 16.2% decline in legacy voice and SMS services.

Meanwhile, total subscribers grew 2% to 173.5 million, while blended average revenue per user (ARPU) fell 2% to IDR44,000. Despite a 50.4% jump in data traffic, ongoing competition and lower consumer spending and purchasing power during the pandemic weighed on the telco's ability to raise prices.

Moody's expects revenue for the Indonesian mobile sector to grow by around 4% in 2022, supported by a more stable and sustained economic recovery in the country, modest competition and continued growth in demand for data and smartphone penetration. With around 47% subscriber market share, established wireless telecommunications operator, Telkomsel will benefit from the overall industry growth.

While ongoing consolidation in the sector have seen stronger competitors emerge, Moody's believes that Telkomsel will maintain its leading market position given its large network coverage and spectrum holdings. Moody's also believes fewer telco players will ease pricing competition in the longer run, resulting in better data monetization.

Data revenues have potential to grow, as only around 70% of Telkomsel's subscribers are data users. Moody's expects this proportion to gradually increase with the availability of cheaper smartphones.

The rating also incorporates Telkomsel's investment needs to increase its network capacity and coverage to support higher data traffic and maintain its leading market position, which will keep Moody's-adjusted capital expenditure (including leases) at around 20% of revenue over the next two years.

Despite sizeable capital expenditure, Telkomsel's credit metrics remain strong relative to its Baa1 rating, and when compared with similarly rated peers. Leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, was 0.7x as of September 2021 and is likely to remain at similar levels over the next 12-18 months.

For the first nine months of 2021, Telkomsel paid about IDR30.6 trillion of dividends as compared with IDR21.3 trillion in the same period a year ago. Moody's expects the company to continue with high dividend payouts given its cash build-up and particularly as the majority of the proceeds from Telkomsel's tower sales in October 2020 (IDR10.3 trillion) and September 2021 (IDR6.2 trillion) are likely to be returned to its shareholders.

Telkomsel's investment needs and high shareholder returns will likely keep free cash flow generation negative. Even so, Moody's expects the company to maintain leverage within 1.0x and substantially strong for its Baa1 rating.

Telkomsel's Baa1 ratings are constrained by a one-notch differential between the issuer's rating and the Indonesian sovereign's Baa2 rating. Given Telkomsel's operations are entirely domestic, its fundamental creditworthiness closely reflects the potential risks that it shares with the sovereign.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Telkomsel will maintain its dominant market position and conservative financial profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Telkomsel's credit metrics are strong for its rating level and downward pressure is unlikely absent a significant change in its operating profile, expansion and acquisition strategy or a substantial increase in dividend payments. However, a negative action on the Government of Indonesia's rating could pressure Telkomsel's rating. Given the close links with the sovereign, the company is unlikely to be rated more than one notch above the sovereign.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Telekomunikasi Selular (P.T.) (Telkomsel), headquartered in Jakarta, is the largest wireless telecommunications company in Indonesia, with revenues of about IDR87.1 trillion (US$6.1 billion) for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021.

Telkomsel is 65% owned by Telekomunikasi Indonesia (P.T.), which is 52.09% owned by the Indonesian government. The remaining 35% minority stake is owned by Singapore Telecom Mobile Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel, A1 stable).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

