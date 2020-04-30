Moody's affirms Tempo Acquisition's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

Approximately $4.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Tempo Acquisition, LLC's (Tempo; d/b/a Alight Solutions) ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating. Moody's affirmed the B1 instrument ratings on Tempo's first-lien senior secured debt, including a $250 million revolver and a $2.91 billion term loan, and assigned a B1 rating to a new, at least $250 million senior secured first-lien notes offering. Moody's also affirmed Tempo's Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating on its existing $960 million of unsecured notes. However, Moody's changed the company's outlook to negative, from stable. The actions stem from increased leverage resulting from the company's plan to raise at least $250 million in incremental debt in a challenging operating environment.

Assignment:

Issuer: Tempo Acquisition, LLC

New, $250 million to $300 million senior secured notes issuance maturing 2025, assigned B1 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

Issuer: Tempo Acquisition, LLC

...Corporate family rating, affirmed B2

...Probability of default rating, affirmed B2-PD

...$250 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2022, affirmed B1 (LGD3)

...$2,908 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2024, affirmed B1 (LGD3)

...$960 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, affirmed Caa1 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

The outlook has been changed to negative, from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pro-forma for the planned $300 million debt raise, which is to be used for supplemental liquidity, Tempo's Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage stands at 6.6 times. Given Moody's expectations for flat revenue and weaker margins this year due to COVID-19-related disruptions to economic activity, Moody's expects the company's year-end leverage will be 7.4 times. (Moody's does not net out cash balances in our leverage calculation.) High visibility from Tempo's long-term-contract-driven revenue model supports the ratings, as does the strength and diversity of its customer base. Tempo's employee-benefits services constitute critical, embedded functions within its customers' operations. Leverage risks are mitigated by Tempo's $2.5 billion operating scale, leading market position in health plan administration services, historically strong revenue retention rates, and high proportion of revenues under contracts, which provide good visibility into cash generation. However, historic organic and acquisition-driven revenue growth will reverse this year, due to the coronavirus's impact on employment levels. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We expect that credit quality around the world will continue to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the most vulnerable sectors that are most affected by prospectively reduced revenues, margins and disrupted supply chains. At this time, the sectors most exposed to the shock are those that are most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.

Moody's views Tempo's liquidity as very good. The company had built up cash to well over $200 million by year-end 2019, and its $250 million revolver remains undrawn. The proceeds from the proposed debt raise are to be held on the balance sheet as supplemental liquidity, providing what we view as an ample bridge through an operating environment that may not stabilize until 2021. The company's scale and profitability will still allow for modestly positive free cash flow through 2020. Without acquisitions, year-end balance sheet cash may be very high. Borrowings under the revolver are subject to compliance with a net secured leverage ratio of 7.5 times if utilization exceeds 35%, but cash balances will likely preclude the revolver from being drawn down.

The negative outlook is based on Moody's expectation that Tempo will generate flat to slightly weaker revenue in 2020, while free cash flow will be 2% to 3% of total debt, rather weak for the B2 rating category. Moody's expects leverage will rise to about 7.4 times this year, also weak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Tempo's ratings if we expect revenue erosion will be more dramatic than anticipated in 2020. The ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects free cash flow to fall towards breakeven levels, or if we expect total debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will remain above 6.5 times for an extended period.

Given our expectations for escalating leverage and a deteriorating operating environment, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's could upgrade Tempo's ratings if revenue returns to a growth mode, leverage moderates below 5.5 times on a sustained basis, and the company adheres to a conservative financial strategy. Attaining free cash flow as a percentage of debt in the upper-single digits would also be a factor for consideration for an upgrade.

Tempo Acquisition, LLC (d/b/a Alight Solutions) is a leading provider of outsourced healthcare and retirement benefits administration services and human resources technology solutions. Affiliates of The Blackstone Group acquired Tempo from Aon PLC in 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

