Moody's affirms Tempo Acquisition's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

Approximately $4.4 billion of rated debt affected
New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Tempo Acquisition,
LLC's (Tempo; d/b/a Alight Solutions) ratings, including the
B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default
rating. Moody's affirmed the B1 instrument ratings on Tempo's
first-lien senior secured debt, including a $250 million
revolver and a $2.91 billion term loan, and assigned
a B1 rating to a new, at least $250 million senior secured
first-lien notes offering. Moody's also affirmed Tempo's
Caa1 senior unsecured debt rating on its existing $960 million
of unsecured notes. However, Moody's changed the company's
outlook to negative, from stable. The actions stem from increased
leverage resulting from the company's plan to raise at least $250
million in incremental debt in a challenging operating environment.
Assignment:
Issuer: Tempo Acquisition, LLC
New, $250 million to $300 million senior secured
notes issuance maturing 2025, assigned B1 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
Issuer: Tempo Acquisition, LLC
...Corporate family rating, affirmed B2
...Probability of default rating, affirmed
B2-PD
...$250 million senior secured first lien
revolving credit facility due 2022, affirmed B1 (LGD3)
...$2,908 million senior secured first-lien
term loan due 2024, affirmed B1 (LGD3)
...$960 million senior unsecured notes due
2025, affirmed Caa1 (LGD5) from (LGD6)
The outlook has been changed to negative, from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pro-forma for the planned $300 million debt raise,
which is to be used for supplemental liquidity, Tempo's Moody's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage stands at 6.6 times.
Given Moody's expectations for flat revenue and weaker margins this
year due to COVID-19-related disruptions to economic activity,
Moody's expects the company's year-end leverage will
be 7.4 times. (Moody's does not net out cash balances
in our leverage calculation.) High visibility from Tempo's
long-term-contract-driven revenue model supports
the ratings, as does the strength and diversity of its customer
base. Tempo's employee-benefits services constitute
critical, embedded functions within its customers' operations.
Leverage risks are mitigated by Tempo's $2.5 billion operating
scale, leading market position in health plan administration services,
historically strong revenue retention rates, and high proportion
of revenues under contracts, which provide good visibility into
cash generation. However, historic organic and acquisition-driven
revenue growth will reverse this year, due to the coronavirus's
impact on employment levels. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. We expect that credit quality around the world will
continue to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the most
vulnerable sectors that are most affected by prospectively reduced revenues,
margins and disrupted supply chains. At this time, the sectors
most exposed to the shock are those that are most sensitive to consumer
demand and sentiment. Lower-rated issuers are most vulnerable
to these unprecedented operating conditions and to shifts in market sentiment
that curtail credit availability. Moody's will take rating actions
as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.
Moody's views Tempo's liquidity as very good. The company
had built up cash to well over $200 million by year-end
2019, and its $250 million revolver remains undrawn.
The proceeds from the proposed debt raise are to be held on the balance
sheet as supplemental liquidity, providing what we view as an ample
bridge through an operating environment that may not stabilize until 2021.
The company's scale and profitability will still allow for modestly
positive free cash flow through 2020. Without acquisitions,
year-end balance sheet cash may be very high. Borrowings
under the revolver are subject to compliance with a net secured leverage
ratio of 7.5 times if utilization exceeds 35%, but
cash balances will likely preclude the revolver from being drawn down.
The negative outlook is based on Moody's expectation that Tempo will generate
flat to slightly weaker revenue in 2020, while free cash flow will
be 2% to 3% of total debt, rather weak for the B2
rating category. Moody's expects leverage will rise to about
7.4 times this year, also weak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade Tempo's ratings if we expect revenue erosion will
be more dramatic than anticipated in 2020. The ratings could also
be downgraded if Moody's expects free cash flow to fall towards breakeven
levels, or if we expect total debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) will remain above 6.5 times for an extended period.
Given our expectations for escalating leverage and a deteriorating operating
environment, a ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18
months. Moody's could upgrade Tempo's ratings if revenue returns
to a growth mode, leverage moderates below 5.5 times on a
sustained basis, and the company adheres to a conservative financial
strategy. Attaining free cash flow as a percentage of debt in the
upper-single digits would also be a factor for consideration for
an upgrade.
Tempo Acquisition, LLC (d/b/a Alight Solutions) is a leading provider
of outsourced healthcare and retirement benefits administration services
and human resources technology solutions. Affiliates of The Blackstone
Group acquired Tempo from Aon PLC in 2017.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
