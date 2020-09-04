Moody's affirms Tempur Sealy's Ba3 CFR and changes outlook to stable

New York, September 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today changed the rating outlook for Tempur Sealy International Inc. ("Tempur Sealy") to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Tempur Sealy's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B1 senior unsecured notes rating. Tempur Sealy's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.

Moody's affirmed the Ba3 CFR as Tempur Sealy's operating performance will be stronger than previously anticipated over the next 12-18 months despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, with the company benefiting from the rekindled relationship with Mattress Firm and increasing market share. Mattress sales are also improving meaningfully following a sharp pullback in March and April related to store closures and cautious consumer behavior at the beginning of the outbreak. Consumer focus more on home comfort and less on travel and leisure, as well as a pick-up in housing demand driven in part by low mortgage rates have contributed to a rebound in mattress demand. The negative economic impact caused by the spread of the coronavirus, though material in the 2Q 2020, was not as egregious as Moody's initially expected. During this period, the company offset some of its lost sales from store closures with increase in its e-commerce channel. Additionally, the company continues to benefit from stimulus spending, and an increase in consumers relocating as a result of the coronavirus outbreak -such as moving out of metropolitan areas- that trigger higher demand in mattresses. The rating also takes into account improved financial policy as management has reduced its target leverage range to 2.0x to 3.0x from 2.5x to 3.5x (company calculated; leverage on this basis was 2.8x as of June 30, 2020).

The change to a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's better than anticipated operating performance coupled with management's commitment to a lower leverage target will sustain leverage within Moody's expectations for the rating. Moody's also expects Tempur Sealy to generate free cash flow of approximately $275-$300 million in 2020 and $300+ million in 2021, which provides flexibility to repay debt to sustain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 4.0x if operating performance were to weaken. This flexibility is important based on continued weak macroeconomic conditions expected in the second half of 2020, and unemployment that will decline but remain above pre-coronavirus levels in 2021. Moody's believes some of the recent pick-up in mattress sales could be temporary if unemployment remains elevated and that earnings will be volatile over the next year.

The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 reflects Moody's view that Tempur Sealy will maintain good liquidity in the year ahead from an undrawn $425 million revolver that expires in 2024, $147 million of cash as of June 2020, and roughly $300 million of free cash flow generation while sustaining good reinvestment. The cash sources provide good coverage of the $200 million 364-day term loan maturing if May 2021 (if not refinanced) and $21.3 million of required annual term loan amortization. Moody's expects the company to continue to proactively take steps to reduce expenses and preserve cash, and that the company will maintain good cushion within the net debt-to-EBITDA and EBITDA-to-interest covenants over the next 12 months.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Tempur Sealy International Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Tempur Sealy International Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tempur Sealy International Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Tempur Sealy's Ba3 CFR reflects its balanced financial policies, discretionary nature of products, and sensitivity to the housing market, macroeconomic conditions, and consumer discretionary spending. Tempur Sealy's credit profile is constrained by the declines in profitability and cash flows experienced during economic downturns. The rating also incorporates the Company's strong market position, brand strength, product innovation, breadth of products in varying pricing points, and diverse omnichannel approach.

Moody's expects operating performance to be volatile over the next year. Low mortgage rates are helping to support resilient home sales, and consumers are reallocating spending to homes from travel. Renewed distribution at Mattress Firm is also boosting sales. But intense industry competition and the risk to discretionary consumer spending from elevated unemployment could create renewed declines in mattress sales or trade-downs to lower-priced products that weaken earnings. Moody's nevertheless expects strong free cash flow at $275 to $300 million per year will provide flexibility to repay debt and sustain debt-to-EBITDA (3.9x LTM June 2020) below 4.0x should earnings decline over the next 12-18 months Moody's anticipates that after 2020 free cash flow will be used primarily for share repurchases or acquisitions so long as the company remains within its stated leverage target.

Tempur Sealy is moderately exposed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The company uses, transports, and stores chemicals in its foam manufacturing process. A failure to adhere to environmental regulations and safe practices could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. From a governance standpoint, Tempur Sealy has a balanced financial policy. Share repurchases are at times aggressive including high levels in 2019 and Q1 2020, but the company does not pay a dividend and there is flexibility to pull back on share buybacks when operating pressures increase. Moody's also views corporate governance as improving and a key driver to the ratings given a more conservative leverage target by management. Moody's further expects that Temper Sealy will not engage in share buybacks in 2020 as the company focuses on debt reduction. The majority of Tempur Sealy's board members are independent directors and have extensive consumer product experience. But the Chairman of the Board is also the CEO. Tempur Sealy is a widely held public company.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because of exposure to discretionary spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, operating performance weakens, or if leverage increases. A significant drop in consumer confidence or any material disruption in the housing market could also lead to a downgrade. Debt to EBITDA sustained above 4.0x could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if Tempur Sealy's operating performance improves and leverage materially decreases for a sustained period. Specifically, ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA approaches 3.0x and the company generates consistently strong free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.'s ("Tempur Sealy") develops, manufactures, markets and sells bedding products, including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases, and other products such as pillows and accessories. Revenue for the publicly-traded company approximates $3.2 billion for the last-twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

