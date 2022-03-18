Moody's affirms Tenaga Nasional Berhad's A3 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) A3 senior unsecured bond and senior unsecured credit facility ratings.

The outlook on the ratings is stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed TNB's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

"The affirmation follows the announcement of TNB's new regulated tariffs for the third regulatory period (RCP3) ending in December 2024, which will support the maintenance of financial metrics at levels consistent with its baa2 BCA," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TNB's A3 ratings incorporate the company's baa2 BCA and a two-notch uplift based on a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable) if required.

TNB's baa2 BCA, in turn, captures its strong market position and moderate financial profile, as well as the supportive -- but still relatively new -- regulatory framework under which it operates.

Moody's expects TNB to maintain moderate financial leverage, as measured by retained cash flow (RCF)/debt, of around 13% during RCP3. Moody's projections are based on TNB's regulated base tariff of 39.95 cents per kilowatt hour and an approved capital expenditure allowance of RM20.555 billion for the regulated businesses.

"The latest tariff decision gives TNB the financial flexibility to deliver the capital works it had planned for its regulated business, in support of its broader energy transition strategy, as well as to invest in its unregulated generation business, including a new 300MW hydro plant in Kelantan," adds Ng.

TNB exhibited stable earnings over the pandemic, benefiting from a supportive regulatory framework designed to protect the company's regulated revenue from declines in power demand. Moreover, Moody's understands that earnings from TNB's unregulated generation business predominantly comes in the form of capacity payments, which are independent from actual power dispatch or fuel prices.

The company's operating expense rose sharply in 2021 because of a rapid increase in coal and gas prices, leading to around RM4.5 billion in excess fuel costs beyond the approved allowance. In accordance with its fuel cost recovery mechanism, the government has approved a tariff surcharge for non-domestic customers and direct payments from the industry fund. According to TNB, these initiatives will return around RM1.67 billion to TNB in the first half of 2022, with the remainder to be recovered in the second half. Given Moody's expectations that fuel costs will remain elevated in 2022, the effective and timely recovery of excess fuel costs will be a key driver of TNB's cash flow in the next 12-18 months.

TNB's generation fleet predominantly comprises coal- and gas-fired generators, which exposes the company to carbon transition risks as well as changes in societal and consumer preferences, given increasing public focus on sustainability considerations. However, such risks are considered manageable for the rating, given that (1) most of the company's earnings are derived from its less carbon-intensive transmission and distribution network business, (2) the company's plans to progressively decarbonize its generation fleet, and (3) the expected support from the government if required.

TNB has excellent liquidity, which reflects its available cash and cash equivalents, predictable cash flow generation profile and good access to capital markets. Moody's expects TNB to have sufficient resources to meet its scheduled debt repayments, planned capital spending and dividend payments.

OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects TNB's predictable operations and cash flow, which is underpinned by a supportive regulatory regime designed to protect the company against fluctuations in volume demand or fuel costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could raise TNB's BCA if (1) the company's financial leverage improves sustainably, such that its Moody's-adjusted RCF/debt exceeds 18% and its interest coverage remains above 7.5x on a sustained basis; and (2) there is a track record of consistent tariff decisions and effective protection against fluctuations in fuel costs.

Moody's could downgrade TNB's A3 rating if Malaysia's sovereign rating is downgraded, or if the likelihood of government support for the company weakens, which could be indicated by a partial sale of the government's majority ownership in TNB or other policy initiatives that lower the company's strategic importance.

TNB's BCA could be lowered if the company's underlying credit profile weakens because of (1) a significant and sustained deterioration in its operating performance; (2) an adverse regulatory change or ineffective fuel cost pass-through mechanism that strains its financial performance; and (3) an adverse change in the company's business mix, such as an increase in higher-risk overseas investments.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure include RCF/debt of less than 12.5% or adjusted interest coverage of less than 3.75x on a sustained basis.

Given Moody's expectation of very high government support, a lowering of TNB's BCA to baa3 may not lead to a downgrade of the company's A3 ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Incorporated in 1990, Tenaga Nasional Berhad is the largest vertically integrated electric utility in Malaysia. As of 31 December 2021, the Malaysian government directly and indirectly owned around 69.3% of the company. TNB has two core business segments: the regulated monopoly electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) network operation business and the unregulated power generation business.

