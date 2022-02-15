Moody's affirms Tenaska Georgia Partners, LP's Baa2 rating; Outlook is revised to stable from negative

Approximately $166 million of total debt affected

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Tenaska Georgia Partners, L.P.'s (TGP) Baa2 rating on its the senior secured bonds. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Tenaska Georgia Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Tenaska Georgia Partners, L.P.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of TGP's Baa2 rating and change in the outlook to stable from negative reflects TGP's linkage to the tolling agreement with the off-taker, Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (CEG: Baa2 stable), whose name was changed from Exelon Generation Company LLC, as part of CEG's separation from Exelon Corporation (Baa2 stable) completed in early February 2022. In anticipation of the spin-off, Moody's affirmed CEG's rating and revised its outlook to stable from negative owing to CEG's business strategy and financing plan that is expected to substantially reduce the company's leverage in 2022. The tolling agreement is crucial to TGP's credit quality since it provides all of the project's revenue through the final debt maturity in 2030.

TGP's rating affirmation also considers steady financial performance with debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) typically ranging between 1.50x-1.60x, which we expect to continue through the final debt maturity. The plant's strong financial performance has been supported by the plant's exceptional operational performance with availability rates typically near 100% and above the minimum contracted levels. Furthermore, the rating benefits from the use of proven technology, a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric International, Inc.(GEI), and traditional project finance features. These strengths are balanced against single asset risk, single counterparty risk, moderate carbon transition risk, and the asset being located in a market that is not fully de-regulated.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expected DSCR in the 1.50x to 1.60x range and CEG's stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TGP's rating could be upgraded if the off-taker is upgraded and the project is able to achieve DSCR well in excess of 1.60x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be revised downward if CEG's rating were downgraded, the project experiences serious operational issues or DSCR falls below 1.40x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1314542. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Tenaska Georgia Partners, LP (TGP) is a 945 MW natural gas and oil-fired, simple-cycle electric generation peaking facility located in Heard County, Georgia. TGP's cash flows are received from Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (CEG: Baa2 stable) through a long-term tolling agreement expiring 2030. The project operates six GE 7FA natural gas turbines, all of which are covered by a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with General Electric International, Inc. (GEI).

As of year-end 2021, total senior secured bonds due February 1, 2030 totaled approximately $166 million ($275 million original issuance).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

