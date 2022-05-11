Moody's affirms Tencate Grass' B2 rating changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed TCG AcquisitionCO B.V. (TCG, Tencate Grass or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), the B2-PD probability of default rating and the B2 instrument ratings of the senior secured term loan B maturing in September 2028 and the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2028. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

TCG plans to upsize the senior secured term loan B to about €590 million from €315 million and the senior secured revolving credit facility to €90 million from €65 million. Proceeds of the incremental term loan will fund the company's contemplated acquisitions of Hellas in May 2022 for approximately €367 million, as well as repay outstanding drawings under the senior secured revolving credit facility due to the acquisition of Geo Sport Lighting, and pay transaction costs. Crestview, a US private equity firm which owns the majority of TCG, will also contribute equity financing, which together with equity rolled over from Hellas and TCG management comprises about 30% of the total purchase price.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative reflects Moody's expectations that the Hellas acquisition as well as the acquisition of Geo Sport Lighting in Q1 2022 will delay TCG's deleveraging to below 5.5x debt/EBITDA, the leverage expected for the B2 CFR, towards 2023, particularly amid the current macroeconomic backdrop. A reduction of GDP growth and cost inflation in the US and Europe in 2022 are likely to pressure the company's margins and potentially end markets, which TCG is partially offsetting by price increases. TCG's Moody's-adjusted leverage remains high at about 6.5x debt /EBITDA pro forma the acquisitions at end of 2021.

At the same time the acquisitions enhance the company's business profile with increased sales diversification and access to the strongly growing market for sports fields, especially in the South of the US, as well as greater scale, with pro forma revenue estimated at about €864 million in 2021 compared to about €500 million standalone. The company envisages to raise up to €10 million of synergies from the transaction by end of 2022. Hellas is the largest downstream installer of artificial turf in the US, which designs projects and manufactures the installed turf.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING

TCG's B2 CFR is weakly positioned considering its (1) relatively small albeit improved size with €864 million of revenue in 2021 pro forma for the acquisitions; (2) aggressive financial policy and relatively high leverage for the B2 rating at above 6.0x expected at year end 2022 and only falling below 5.5x by the end of 2023; (3) fairly limited product and production diversification with 7 manufacturing plants producing artificial turf for sports and landscape end-markets; (4) highly competitive end markets, especially in the sports segment (about 80% of EBITDA in 2022) where most new contracts are awarded through public or private tenders (5) execution risk to integrate Hellas and the numerous bolt-on acquisitions and to achieve the envisaged synergies; and (6) relatively modest starting cash position.

TCG's (1) leading market position in the upstream, mid and downstream segments in a very fragmented industry, (2) moderately growing end markets at low single digits in sports and high single digits in landscaping as artificial turf allows for increased usage and water savings compared to natural grass; (3) vertical integration along the value chain, which supports margins; (4) widely diversified customer base with relatively low churn; (5) some track record of improving operating performance and integrating several acquired companies over the past 5 years reflected in an EBITA-Margin of around 7.8.% for 2021 and expected to improve towards 10% in 2022, as well as a strong backlog providing some visibility for 2022; and (6) potential for relatively good cash generation due to moderate working capital and maintenance capex requirements, support the B2 CFR.

Since 2017 TCG expanded along the entire artificial turf value chain through organic growth and the acquisition of about 15 small to medium size companies. Moody's expects TCG to continue to direct the majority of its free cash flow to further consolidate the fairly fragmented industry and strengthen its market position. Continuous bolt on acquisitions will likely help to deleverage the group's balance sheet through incremental EBITDA at favorable multiples, but at the same time expose the company to meaningful integration risk and potentially require additional financing.

ESG

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. Private equity firm Crestview and management own TCG. Private equity funds tend to have higher tolerance for leverage, a greater propensity to favor shareholders over creditors as well as a greater appetite for debt-funded M&A to maximize growth and their return on their investment.

Environmental considerations support demand for synthetic turf due to water and fertilizer savings as well as globally rising temperatures.

LIQUIDITY

The proposed upsize of the senior secured revolving credit facility to €90 million from €65 million, as well as balance sheet cash support adequate, albeit relatively tight, liquidity for TCG. Moody's expects revolver drawings of about €21 million and only €16 million of cash on balance sheet to finance day to day cash needs pro forma for the closure of the transaction. The rating agency expects TCG to generate €1 millon to €10 million free cash flow in 2022 (mainly due to a working capital built up of €25 million driven by cost inflation in combination with growing sales and high growth capex of €31 million), which is likely to redeem a part of the drawn portion of the RCF and to fund bolt on acquisitions on an opportunistic basis.

The RCF has a springing net leverage covenant at 8.0 times, which only will be tested if the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects TCG to remain well below the covenant level if tested.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upward revision of the rating would likely result from (1) adjusted EBITA margins reaching mid-teens; (2) Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio declining well below 5.0x on a sustained basis and; (3) material sustained positive cash flow generation as evidenced by adj. FCF /debt in the high single digits in combination with an excellent liquidity.

Downward pressure on the rating could occur if (1) adjusted EBITA margins below 10% on a sustained basis; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio does not reduce over the next 12- 18 months to below 5.5x; and (3) if the group's liquidity weakens as evidenced by negative free cash flow or material debt funded acquisitions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

TenCate Grass Holding B.V. is a leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of artificial turf solutions for both sports and landscaping with reported revenues of €864 million end of 2021 pro forma for the acquisitions. The company operates a vertically integrated business model along the artificial turf value chain and has its headquarter in Nijverdal in the Netherlands and Hellas has its headquarter in Austin, Texas in the United States. It is owned by funds advised from the US based private equity firm Crestview and by its senior management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Janko Lukac

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

