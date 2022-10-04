Moody's affirms Tendam's B1 CFR on refinancing; outlook stable

B2 rating assigned to the proposed €300 million backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2028

Paris, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Spanish apparel retailer Tendam Brands S.A.U.'s (Tendam or the company) B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €300 million backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2028, to be issued by Tendam Brands S.A.U.. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to (1) repay the existing senior secured notes due September 2024; and (2) pay transaction fees and related costs.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the existing B2 rating of the existing senior secured notes due 2024, issued by Tendam Brands S.A.U.. This senior secured instrument's rating will be withdrawn once the proposed refinancing transaction will close.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is primarily driven by Tendam's good recovery in its key credit metrics, with sales and EBITDA recovering to pre-crisis levels, as witnessed during recent quarters. This improvement in credit metrics and liquidity also reflects the company's good operational execution in the last 12 months, together with more normalized trading conditions following the pandemic and related store lockdowns during 2020/21. In the 12 months to 31 August 2022, the company's EBITDA (as adjusted by the company, pre-IFRS 16) improved to around €162 million, compared to €100.3 million during the same period in 2021, and in line with pre-pandemic level of fiscal 2019 (year ended February 2020).

Pro forma the proposed refinancing transaction, Tendam's gross leverage will be at around 2.7x at the end of August 2022, which would position Tendam very strongly in the B1 rating category. Moody's positively views the debt reduction as part of the proposed transaction, of around €100 million, which demonstrates the company's balanced financial policy, with a good track record of debt reduction historically.

However, Moody's expects Tendam's key credit metrics to slightly deteriorate in the next 12-18 months owing to persistent inflationary pressures and weak consumer sentiment in Europe, which will translate into a leverage hovering around 3.0x in the next 12-18 months. This level nevertheless remains very strong for the rating category, and Moody's believes that Tendam has ample leeway in its rating category to absorb a deterioration in earnings due to recession risks. Also, Moody's believes that the company's recent strategic initiatives should help offsetting the impact of potential weaker sales growth and inflation in operational costs. In particular, the company should benefit from cost cutting initiatives, notably a reduction in store count in the last 2 years (171 stores closure between 2020 and 2022), which has reduced its operating leverage. The company also continues to (i) strengthens its digital capabilities, leveraging its large customer base, (ii) has launched new brands, and (iii) continues to develop its online marketplace. Importantly, the company benefits from a good profitability historically in comparison with peers, reflecting good omnichannel infrastructure, its good digital capabilities and its agile supply chain.

Tendam's B1 CFR also reflects (i) the company's solid track record of earnings growth and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation; (ii) its strong brand awareness and differentiated market position in the Spanish apparel market; (iii) above-peer EBITDA profitability, underpinned by an efficient supply chain and a successful omnichannel distribution model; and (iv) its adequate liquidity and balanced financial policy historically.

However, the rating is constrained by (i) the company's exposure to fashion risk, discretionary spending, and the cyclical nature of the industry; (ii) its high dependency on the competitive and highly fragmented Spanish apparel market; and (iii) exposure to a high inflationary environment and supply chain challenges, albeit gradually normalising recently, which might adversely impact the company's sales and earnings in the next 12 to 18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Pro forma the proposed transaction, Tendam's liquidity is adequate. Tendam's liquidity is supported by: (1) an initial cash balance of at least €40 million, net of original issue discount (OID) fees; (2) access to an undrawn €174 million revolving credit facility (RCF); and (3) Moody's expectations of positive FCF over the next 12-18 months. Given the ongoing inflationary challenges and weak macro prospects, Moody's expects FCF to be slightly lower than historically in the next 12-18 months, albeit still positive, ranging between €20 million and €50 million per year.

The company does not have any short term debt maturities, with the new RCF and term loan being due in 2027. The proposed backed senior secured notes will mature in 2028.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Tendam's profitability and key credit metrics will remain broadly stable despite the high inflation environment, supported by cost savings initiatives achieved in 2020-21 and thanks to a growing contribution from the online segment and the company's new brands. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that Tendam will generate positive FCF and will maintain at least an adequate liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating on the new €300 million backed senior secured notes due 2028 is one notch below the CFR. This notching is explained by the relatively larger amount of priority liabilities, including the €174 million super senior RCF that rank ahead of the backed senior secured notes. The backed senior secured notes are also structurally subordinated to Tendam's non-debt liabilities, including sizeable trade payables of around €240 million. The backed senior secured bond is secured by certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. The backed senior secured bond will only be guaranteed by Tendam Fashion, S.L.U., an intermediate holding company, which does not generate material revenues and earnings.

The company's probability of default rating (PDR) of B1-PD is in line with the CFR. The PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a capital structure comprising senior secured bonds, a super senior RCF and a term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Overtime, positive pressure could develop if the company generates sustained LFL revenue growth, EBITDA and margin improvement, and continues reducing its debt such that Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is sustainably maintained below 3.0x and EBIT/interest expense approaches 3.0x. An upgrade would also require the maintenance of positive FCF and good liquidity.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Tendam's ratings if the company's operating performance declines (as a result of negative like-for-like sales growth or material decrease in profit margins). Similarly, Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if Tendam were unable to maintain adequate liquidity or its financial policy became more aggressive, with FCF turning negative, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA remained above 4.0x on a sustainable basis or adjusted EBIT/interest expense fell sustainably below 2.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Tendam Brands S.A.U. (Tendam), headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is an international apparel retailer with presence in more than 80 countries worldwide, although with a predominant presence in Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Mexico and the Balkans. The company designs, sources, markets, sells and distributes fashionable premium apparel for men and women at affordable prices. The company currently operates several complementary brands, including (1) Women'secret; (2) Springfield; (3) Cortefiel; (4) Pedro del Hierro (PdH); (5) the outlet brand Fifty; and the recently launched brands (6) Hoss Intropia; (7) Slow Love; and (8) High Spirits. In the 12 months to 31 May 2022, the company reported revenue and EBITDA (company adjusted, pre-IFRS 16) of €1.1 billion and €161 million, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guillaume Leglise

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

