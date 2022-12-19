Moody's affirms Teneo's B2 CFR and long-term senior secured ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Teneo Holdings LLC's ("Teneo") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2, its probability of default rating ("PDR") at B2-PD, and its senior secured rating at B2. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate at least $30 million of free cash flow (excluding tax distributions) through 2023, despite higher interest expenses from rising interest rates. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations of steady demand for Teneo's services that will support modest revenue and earnings growth, such that financial leverage, as expressed by debt to EBITDA, sustainably declines to around 5.7x in 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Teneo Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Teneo Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Teneo's B2 CFR broadly reflects its high pro-forma financial leverage of 6.1x as of September 30, 2022 and its small size and scale within a highly competitive advisory services landscape. The rating is also constrained by the risk related to key employee retention, given the nature of the business in providing strategic advice, reliance on a strong reputation to sustain client relationships, as well as event and financial policy risk given its private equity ownership. The rating also considers recent unfavorable foreign exchange impacts driven by the strengthening of the US dollar. About 50% of Teneo's business is outside the US, of which is primarily in British pound sterling currency. However, the rating is supported by its strong market position and client relationships as a provider of strategic advisory services to CEOs and senior executives with good geographic and client diversity. The rating also benefits from Teneo's good liquidity and the continued demand for a majority of its service offerings across the economic cycle owing to the mix of cyclical and countercyclical offerings that Moody's expects will limit downside revenue and earnings risk in a recession. The rating incorporates the benefits of Teneo's relatively high recurring revenue base, solid margins and low capital expenditure requirements that support stable cash flow generation.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

The B2 rating on the senior secured first lien credit facility (consisting of a $50 million revolver due July 2024 and $674 million of term loans due July 2025) is in line with the B2 CFR and reflects its position as the vast majority of debt in the capital structure. The company has a modest amount of capital leases. The facilities are secured by a first lien on substantially all material domestic assets.

Moody's expects Teneo to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. At least $30 million of positive free cash flow (excluding tax distributions) is expected in 2023, which provides good coverage of the 1% (or $7 million) of required debt amortization of first lien term loan debt. The company has full availability on its $50 million revolver expiring in July 2024 as of September 30, 2022. Teneo's financial covenant (applicable to only the revolver) is a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 8.25x, tested quarterly if amounts drawn under the revolver plus letters of credit is greater than 40% ($20 million). There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants. Alternate sources of liquidity are limited, as substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the company are pledged to creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth, with financial leverage maintained below 4.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt sustained above 10%. The company would also need to maintain financial policies that would sustain these credit metrics to be considered for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is loss of key employees or reputational damage to the company. Deterioration in operating performance or aggressive use of debt that would cause financial leverage to be sustained above 6.5x, free cash flow as a percentage of debt to decline below 5%, or liquidity to deteriorate could also prompt a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Teneo, headquartered in New York, NY, is a provider of strategic advisory services to CEOs and senior executives of companies across the globe. The company has been majority owned by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners since 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

