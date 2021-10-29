Moody's affirms TenneT's A3/P-2 ratings; stable outlook

Paris, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed TenneT Holding B.V.'s (TenneT) A3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, Baa3 junior subordinate ratings and Prime-2 short term Commercial Paper rating. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed TenneT's (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN programme rating and (P)Prime-2 other short term rating. The outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows the publication of the final regulatory determination (the Method Decisions) by the Dutch regulator, the Authority of Consumer and Markets, for the regulatory period starting on 1 January 2022 [1] and the publication by the German regulator (BNetzA) of its final decision on the allowed return for energy networks, to be applied to electricity networks from 1 January 2024 [2].

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

Today's affirmation of TenneT's ratings principally reflects Moody's expectation that TenneT will maintain credit metrics in line with the ratio guidance for its ratings as future equity injections will mitigate the impact of large capital expenditure and decreasing allowed returns in both Germany and the Netherlands.

The recent regulatory decisions in the Netherlands and Germany include a decrease in allowed returns from the start of the next regulatory periods, in 2022 and 2024 respectively, mostly reflecting the low interest rate environment. In the Netherlands, the allowed return (WACC) will decrease to 2.0% ("real-plus", pre-tax) in 2022 from 3.0% (real, pre-tax) in 2021. In Germany, the allowed return on equity will decrease to 5.07% (nominal pre-tax, new assets) for the 2024-28 period from 6.91% (nominal pre-tax, new assets) for the 2019-23 period. Whilst the German decision will reduce cash flow, it is only one aspect of the whole control with key decisions on remaining parameters expected in 2022. The impact of these lower returns on cash flow will be mitigated by the increase in the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) in both countries as new investments are included.

The company has a large capital expenditure programme which is expected to reach EUR5-6 billion annually in the coming years, compared with EUR3.4 billion in 2020, with around two thirds of this in Germany and a third in the Netherlands. While capital expenditure in regulated electric network assets will increase the RAB and hence funds from operations (FFO), it will also increase the company's net debt and put negative pressure on financial metrics.

However, the Government of the Netherlands (Aaa/P-1) is committed to finance part of the capital expenditure in the Netherlands, with capital contributions expected from 2023, and is looking into ways to fund TenneT's capital expenditure in Germany, not expected to be needed before 2024, with external parties.

While the size of future capital contributions is not yet known, based on decisions published by the Dutch Government, Moody's expects these will be sufficient for TenneT's financial metrics to remain in line with the ratio guidance for its current rating, such that FFO/net debt remains at least in the high single digits in percentage terms and RCF/net debt remains above 5%.

Finally, TenneT's A3 issuer rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from its stand-alone credit quality or Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2, taking into account TenneT's ownership by the Dutch government and the strategic importance to national energy policy. The aforementioned committed capital contributions by the Dutch government follow previous equity injections of EUR1.19 billion over 2017-19.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TenneT will continue to meet the minimum ratio guidance for the current rating over the next 18 months, with FFO/net debt at least in the high single digits in percentage terms, despite the extensive investment programme and lower allowed regulatory returns, under the assumption that the Dutch government will procure equity from 2023 to support Dutch investments and that equity funding for German investments will be procured from 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the significant increases in planned investments over the next five years and the lower allowed returns over the next few years, a rating upgrade is unlikely. However, an upgrade could be warranted if, during the main investment phase, TenneT's FFO/net debt is at least in the low teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if FFO/net debt was to decrease below the high single digits in percentage terms; and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt decreased below 5% as a result of an increase in capital expenditure or failure to secure equity funding for capital expenditure in Germany from 2024.

TenneT is the fully state-owned holding company of TenneT TSO B.V. and TenneT GmbH & Co. KG, the intermediate holding company for the group's German subsidiaries TenneT TSO GmbH and TenneT Offshore GmbH. TenneT TSO B.V. is the sole owner and operator of the Netherlands' high-voltage transmission grids. TenneT TSO GmbH is the owner and operator of the high-voltage electricity transmission network that runs north to south through large sections of Germany. With a total grid length of around 23,900 kilometres, TenneT's network area covers over 42 million end-users in the Netherlands and Germany.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Autoriteit Consument & Markt -- Method Decision TenneT transport, system and offshore tasks 2022-26

[2] Final decision for the allowed equity return in the fourth regulatory period for German electricity and gas networks, BNetzA 20 October 2021

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Camille Zwisler

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

