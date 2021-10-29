Moody's affirms TenneT's A3/P-2 ratings; stable outlook

Paris, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed TenneT Holding B.V.'s (TenneT) A3 long-term
issuer and senior unsecured ratings, Baa3 junior subordinate ratings
and Prime-2 short term Commercial Paper rating. Concurrently,
the rating agency has affirmed TenneT's (P)A3 senior unsecured MTN
programme rating and (P)Prime-2 other short term rating.
The outlook remains stable.
The rating action follows the publication of the final regulatory determination
(the Method Decisions) by the Dutch regulator, the Authority of
Consumer and Markets, for the regulatory period starting on 1 January
2022 [1] and the publication by the German regulator (BNetzA) of
its final decision on the allowed return for energy networks, to
be applied to electricity networks from 1 January 2024 [2].
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION
Today's affirmation of TenneT's ratings principally reflects
Moody's expectation that TenneT will maintain credit metrics in
line with the ratio guidance for its ratings as future equity injections
will mitigate the impact of large capital expenditure and decreasing allowed
returns in both Germany and the Netherlands.
The recent regulatory decisions in the Netherlands and Germany include
a decrease in allowed returns from the start of the next regulatory periods,
in 2022 and 2024 respectively, mostly reflecting the low interest
rate environment. In the Netherlands, the allowed return
(WACC) will decrease to 2.0% ("real-plus",
pre-tax) in 2022 from 3.0% (real, pre-tax)
in 2021. In Germany, the allowed return on equity will decrease
to 5.07% (nominal pre-tax, new assets) for
the 2024-28 period from 6.91% (nominal pre-tax,
new assets) for the 2019-23 period. Whilst the German decision
will reduce cash flow, it is only one aspect of the whole control
with key decisions on remaining parameters expected in 2022. The
impact of these lower returns on cash flow will be mitigated by the increase
in the Regulated Asset Base (RAB) in both countries as new investments
are included.
The company has a large capital expenditure programme which is expected
to reach EUR5-6 billion annually in the coming years, compared
with EUR3.4 billion in 2020, with around two thirds of this
in Germany and a third in the Netherlands. While capital expenditure
in regulated electric network assets will increase the RAB and hence funds
from operations (FFO), it will also increase the company's
net debt and put negative pressure on financial metrics.
However, the Government of the Netherlands (Aaa/P-1) is committed
to finance part of the capital expenditure in the Netherlands, with
capital contributions expected from 2023, and is looking into ways
to fund TenneT's capital expenditure in Germany, not expected
to be needed before 2024, with external parties.
While the size of future capital contributions is not yet known,
based on decisions published by the Dutch Government, Moody's
expects these will be sufficient for TenneT's financial metrics
to remain in line with the ratio guidance for its current rating,
such that FFO/net debt remains at least in the high single digits in percentage
terms and RCF/net debt remains above 5%.
Finally, TenneT's A3 issuer rating incorporates a two-notch
uplift from its stand-alone credit quality or Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of baa2, taking into account TenneT's ownership by the Dutch
government and the strategic importance to national energy policy.
The aforementioned committed capital contributions by the Dutch government
follow previous equity injections of EUR1.19 billion over 2017-19.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TenneT will continue
to meet the minimum ratio guidance for the current rating over the next
18 months, with FFO/net debt at least in the high single digits
in percentage terms, despite the extensive investment programme
and lower allowed regulatory returns, under the assumption that
the Dutch government will procure equity from 2023 to support Dutch investments
and that equity funding for German investments will be procured from 2024.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the significant increases in planned investments over the next five
years and the lower allowed returns over the next few years, a rating
upgrade is unlikely. However, an upgrade could be warranted
if, during the main investment phase, TenneT's FFO/net debt
is at least in the low teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis.
The ratings could be downgraded if FFO/net debt was to decrease below
the high single digits in percentage terms; and retained cash flow
(RCF)/net debt decreased below 5% as a result of an increase in
capital expenditure or failure to secure equity funding for capital expenditure
in Germany from 2024.
TenneT is the fully state-owned holding company of TenneT TSO B.V.
and TenneT GmbH & Co. KG, the intermediate holding company
for the group's German subsidiaries TenneT TSO GmbH and TenneT Offshore
GmbH. TenneT TSO B.V. is the sole owner and operator
of the Netherlands' high-voltage transmission grids. TenneT
TSO GmbH is the owner and operator of the high-voltage electricity
transmission network that runs north to south through large sections of
Germany. With a total grid length of around 23,900 kilometres,
TenneT's network area covers over 42 million end-users in the Netherlands
and Germany.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas
Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
