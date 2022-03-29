Moody's affirms Terex's CFR at B1 and sr unsecured at B2, upgrades sr secured to Ba1; outlook to positive

Approximately $1.8 billion of rated debt affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Terex Corporation's ("Terex") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B1, probability of default rating at B1-PD, and senior unsecured rating of B2. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded Terex's senior secured rating to Ba1 from Ba2. The rating outlook has been changed to positive from stable. Finally, Moody's also upgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

The upgrade of the senior secured debt rating reflects lower expected loss on that instrument in a distress scenario following a significant amount of term loan repayment.

"The change to a positive outlook reflects our view that Terex's financial policy has become increasingly conservative and that the company's already low debt-to-EBITDA will gradually improve over the next year," said Moody's Vice President Brian Silver.

The upgrade of the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Terex will have very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by available cash balances, free cash flow and ample access to a $600 million revolving credit facility.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Terex Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD4 from LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Terex Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Terex Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Terex's ratings reflect good scale, healthy customer and geographic diversification and well established brands with solid market positions. Terex also has exposure to cyclical end-markets where demand for its Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP) products can shift rapidly. This occurred in 2020 when debt-to-EBITDA increased to 8.6 times for 2020, but has since improved to 2.0 times at the end of 2021 from both earnings growth and debt repayment. However, Moody's expects Terex's topline and profitability to face headwinds in 2022 from supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures from materials, logistics, freight and labor, partially mitigated by price increases. As a result, Moody's expects Terex's debt-to-EBITDA to approach 2.5 times in 2022 before pricing increases catch up with rising input costs.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Terex will manage through current supply chain issues while debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 2.5 times.

The SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that Terex will have roughly $150 million of free cash flow in 2022 that will add to $267 million of cash the company had at December 31, 2021. Terex will also have access to a $600 million revolving credit facility that expires in April 2026. However, the revolver expiration date springs to November 1, 2023 if the term loan is not fully repaid by that time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company can manage through current supply chain issues while maintaining margin levels. Maintenance of very good liquidity and conservative financial policies would also be important in evaluating a rating upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 5 times or liquidity weakens, including negative free cash flow. Also, if the company implements a more aggressive financial policy with an increased focus on acquisitions or shareholder returns, the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services. The company reports in two business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP).

